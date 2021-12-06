Want to have the best day at Disneyland with everything built into one easy-to-find spot? Then the Disney Genie and Disney Genie+ might be for you, as the new service will soon be available at Disney's west coast park. Additional to the Disneyland app, the new features make it so users can optimize their time in Disney, and much like the Genie from Aladdin himself, the app tries to give users the day that they want.

Users can say what things they want to enjoy at the park and the Disney Genie feature will craft a day around your specific interests. Tell the Disney Genie your favorite dining experiences, attractions, even your favorite superheroes and princesses and the Genie feature will make you an itemized list of things to do during your Disneyland experience! The app also will let you know future wait times for attractions you could be interested in going to so you can make the most of your time in the park.

The app not only gives you a list of things to do while visiting the park but also continues to work on your day plans while you're in the park. Working "behind the scenes" much like the regular Disney app does, the Disney Genie feature will update your plan to keep your trip fun and optimized for the best time management. While Genie is already available at Disney World, it will be interesting to see if Disneyland's version of the service will differ at all from what we've seen at WDW.

While the Genie service is a free and optional service, the Disney Genie+ service allows users to spend $20 per ticket to access the Lightning Lane Entrance. Much like how Fast Pass used to work, you can reserve a ticket on the app and use it to bypass the wait time and not spend your day in the regular line and just come back at your allotted time. Genie+ also allows unlimited Disney PhotoPass downloads, and various audio tales to listen to while walking through the park.

Genie and Genie + come to Disneyland on December 8.

