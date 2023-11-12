The Golden Age of Disney refers to the period from 1937 to 1942 when the studio began its dominance over the animation world. The five movies released during this era were pioneers in the field, setting the standard for everything that was to come. While they were mainly financial disappointments due to World War II, they became beloved classics over time, acclaimed for their emotional storytelling and beautiful art styles.

Part of the reason for the films' longevity is their characters. While not as strong in personality as those who would follow, these early Disney characters remain popular thanks to their simple but memorable personalities and the strong emotional connection they form with audiences. From adorable sidekicks like Thumper to seminal Princesses like Snow White, these are the best and most important figures from Disney's Golden Age.

10 Thumper

From 'Bambi' (1942)

A young rabbit named for his habit of thumping his foot, Thumper (Peter Behn, Tim Davis, and Sam Edwards) becomes the first friend of the deer Bambi (Bobby Stewart, Donnie Dunagan, and Hardie Albright). He teaches Bambi about all the joys of life, from eating the best plants to ice skating in winter. Come springtime, new troubles befall them in the form of hunters and a desire to find mates.

Thumper is one of Disney's best animal sidekicks, to the point where he spawned an entire toy line of stuffed rabbits. He's a sweet, innocent little fellow who just wants to have a good time with his friends. The development of Thumper's character had a large impact on Bambi's writing, which led to the film being more family-friendly compared to the original book.

9 Chernabog

From 'Fantasia' (1940)

As night falls upon a sleepy village, the demon Chernabog emerges from the mountaintop. Using his dark powers, he calls the spirits of the dead and demons from the underworld to his side. Until the rays of dawn break the darkness, Chernabog watches as his minions dance for his macabre delight.

Fantasia remains a landmark cinematic achievement, and Chernabog is among Disney's most recognizable and iconic villains. The character shows that skilled animators can inject personality into their creations without the need for voice actors. Vladimir Tytla and his team perfectly captured Chernabog's sense of superiority and the delight from exuding his power over the weak. This has allowed Chernabog to stand out as the most celebrated character in Fantasia.

8 Timothy Mouse

From 'Dumbo' (1941)

Dumbo is among Disney's most emotional classics, the story of a young elephant who can fly using his ears. After Dumbo's mother, Mrs. Jumbo (Verna Felton), is taken away, the little elephant finds a friend in Timothy Q. Mouse (Edward Brophy). He offers an idea to make Dumbo a star by taking advantage of his abnormally large ears, thus improving his and his mother's lives. Should the other elephants try to pick on Dumbo, Timothy is more than happy to spook them into submission.

Timothy's larger-than-life personality makes him the perfect friend addition to the surprisingly dark Dumbo. He has a love of theatrics that is perfectly in place with the circus aesthetic and always puts Dumbo's best intentions before his own. The fact that he sticks with Dumbo through thick and thin really sells the film's message, cementing Dumbo among the best Disney films about outcasts.

7 The Evil Queen

From 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' (1937)

Every day, the Evil Queen (Lucille La Verne) asks her Magic Mirror (Moroni Olsen) if she is the fairest in the land. Her anger is uncontainable when the mirror answers "Snow White," thus declaring her stepdaughter the most beautiful woman in the kingdom. The Queen sends the huntsman to kill Snow White (Adriana Caselotti), but he takes pity on her and lets her live. Enraged, the Queen resorts to dark magic.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is a seminal movie in animation, and The Evil Queen remains one of Disney's best villains, thanks to how evil her heart is. The depth of her envy is all-consuming, and she isn't afraid to use magic to make herself old and ugly if it means ensuring the death of her rivals. La Verne's voice acting is perfect, as every word is spoken with a mouthful of venom, showing how much she hates the world.

6 Dumbo

From 'Dumbo' (1941)

After fearing that she might have been overlooked, a stork (Sterling Holloway) blesses Mrs. Jumbo with a baby. The other elephants are shocked to learn that he has oversize ears and nickname him Dumbo. While Mrs. Jumbo loves her son unconditionally, she is eventually separated from him, leaving Dumbo with little to no support.

Dumbo is yet another fantastic Tytla creation and the protagonist of one of Disney's landmark achievements from its Golden Age. Deviating from his usual big, imposing characters, Tytla based many of Dumbo's movements on his own son's, giving the little elephant a more authentic and baby-like personality. Dumbo is a sweet, innocent character, and his story continues to inspire others by taking a perceived weakness and turning it into a strength.

5 Grumpy

From 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' (1937)

Over the seven jeweled hills and beyond the seven falls live seven dwarfs who take in Snow White. One of them, named Grumpy (Pinto Colvig), speaks out against this decision, fearing that it will bring the wrath of the Evil Queen on them. However, even he can't stay mad at her kindness forever.

Grumpy goes through one of Disney's best and most emotionally gripping character arcs. Though he starts off as a curmudgeon that the other dwarfs laugh at, there's a bit of logic to his concerns, and he turns out to be right about the Evil Queen's magic. By the end, Snow White's kindness touches his heart so that when he learns she is in danger, he doesn't hesitate to lead the charge to rescue her. Grumpy is a loveable, scene-stealing supporting Disney character and arguably the breakout character from Snow White.

4 Pinocchio

From 'Pinnochio' (1940)

When a woodcarver named Geppetto (Christian Rub) wishes on a star that his puppet, Pinocchio (Dickie Jones), becomes a real boy, a Blue Fairy (Evelyn Venable) grants his request. She gives Pinocchio life but tells him that he must prove himself brave, truthful, and unselfish to become human. Pinocchio tries his best, but his innocence and naïveté result in problems.

Based on Carlo Collodi's seminal fairy tale, Disney's version of Pinocchio is the most recognized version of the character and has inspired every adaptation since. Disney's Pinocchio is much kinder and more likable than the character in the original story, which helps audiences empathize with his plight. While he does partake in bad behavior, it's usually due to him not knowing better instead of malicious intent.

3 Bambi

From 'Bambi' (1942)

The son of the enigmatic Great Prince of the Forest (Fred Shields), Bambi is referred to as the Young Prince by the forest's inhabitants. Living with his mother (Paula Winslowe), he has a happy childhood playing with his friends. Come the winter, when Man enters the forest, Bambi's childhood comes to an abrupt end.

Bambi exploded in popularity thanks to his simple but effective design and the emotional impact of his story. The Disney animators did a great job blending realistic deer anatomy with cartoonish exaggeration, and the character has inspired the likes of Astro Boy creator Tezuka Osamu. The tragic death of Bambi's mother is still praised for teaching children about death in a way that doesn't talk down to them.

2 Snow White

From 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' (1937)

After the death of her father, Princess Snow White was made to work in her own castle as a servant by her stepmother, the Evil Queen. Despite her situation, she never lost her optimistic attitude and dreamed of the day she could marry her prince lover (Harry Stockwell). When her stepmother orders her death, Snow White flees into the woods and meets the seven dwarfs.

Snow White remains one of Disney's best princesses. While she might not be as outspoken as later examples and plays mostly a passive role in the movie, her kindness and empathy are second to none. She always puts the needs of others before her own and sees the best in others, even if they aren't kind to her on the first meeting. Snow White is also the original Disney Princess, influencing each of her successors to varying degrees.

1 Jiminy Cricket

From 'Pinnochio' (1940)

Originally a wandering cricket, Jiminy's (Cliff Edwards) life changed when he slept in the house of Geppetto and witnessed the Blue Fairy's magic. He offered to serve as Pinocchio's conscience and teach him wrong from right. Though Pinocchio doesn't always listen due to his inexperience, Jiminy is never too far away when he's needed.

Jiminy's popularity has all but buried the original talking cricket from Collodi's story, thanks to his cheerful personality. While he can get frustrated by Pinocchio's actions, the advice he gives is sound, and he'll never abandon him, even when Pinocchio faces off against Monstro the Whale (Thurl Ravenscroft). Jiminy has been featured in plenty of Disney material, such as Fun and Fancy Free and the Kingdom Hearts franchise. His influence far surpasses that of his fellow Golden Age characters, making him an undisputed Disney icon who ranks among the studio's finest creations.

