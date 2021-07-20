Walt Disney World has shared a first look at the President Joe Biden animatronic figure that has been added to The Hall of Presidents. The attraction closed for refurbishments the day before Biden’s inauguration and is expected to reopen in August.

For the past fifty years, The Hall of Presidents has been one of the most iconic locations at the Magic Kingdom. Walt Disney Imagineers developed the animatronic figures after their animated wax figures didn’t quite meet Walt Disney’s standards. Before The Hall of Presidents was unveiled at the park in 1971, Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln was unveiled at the 1964 New York World’s Fair. The attraction is housed in a building that closely resembles Philadelphia's Independence Hall.

Just as previous Presidents have, the replica of President Biden will deliver the presidential oath of office, which was recorded at the White House by President Biden himself just for the attraction. In the pictures, which were shared on the Disney Parks blog, it is clear that the Imagineers went to great lengths to carefully tailor the clothing, craft the props, and furnish the stage with special items that hold significance to the President. Beside him on the table is a vase of peach blossoms, which represent his home state of Delaware, and his famous aviators sit beside it.

The past presidential installation was marked with controversy, prompting Walt Disney World to install, not only guard rails to keep the audience away from the stage, but security guards inside the theater. The 45th President will remain on stage, alongside those who previously served.

The Hall of Presidents attraction has been narrated by Lawrence Dobkin, Maya Angelou, J. D. Hall, Morgan Freeman, and Joy Vandervort-Cobb, but the new narrator has not been announced yet. Guests will be able to see the newly installed President Biden animatronic for themselves when The Hall of Presidents reopens in August. Check out the animatronic President Joe Biden below.

