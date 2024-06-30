The Big Picture Disney unveils Halloween-themed Funko Pops featuring iconic characters like Darth Vader, Mickey Mouse, and Jack Skellington.

These limited-edition Pops light up, adding a unique feature to the collectibles, priced at $19.99 each.

Disney's major properties like Star Wars and The Nightmare Before Christmas continue to drive merchandise sales during a challenging period for the company.

While it's officially the start of summer, for horror fans, that only means we’re that much closer to Halloween and the spooky fall season. Because of that, many companies like NECA and Funko have started to unveil their fighting genre lineup in the lead up to All Hallow’s Eve. Now Disney is joining in on the pumpkin-filled bash with new Halloween Funko Pops of some of their most beloved characters.

This new themed lineup includes Darth Vader from Star Wars, the mascot of Disney, Mickey Mouse, and Jack Skellington from The Nightmare Before Christmas. Funko has done many different versions of these characters in the past, but like previously mentioned, these have a Halloween twist. Darth Vader is holding up menacing Jack-o-Lanterns while Mikey and Jack are acting as candles. Mickey is even dressed as a pumpkin, similar to his past Halloween Pops where he was in different costumes. If that wasn’t enough, these Pops light up. Mickey and Jack’s flames glow while Darth Vadar’s Pumpkins illuminate the room alongside his bright scary yellow eyes. Due to this added feature, all three Pops will cost a slightly higher $19.99 USD each.

The House of Mouse & Horror

Close

Disney has had a rough couple of years at the box office and on Disney+, but their major properties like Star Wars and the lasting legacies of their most beloved films like Nightmare Before Christmas have been keeping them on a float during this slightly rocky time. Both Star Wars and Nightmare Before Christmas have produced a ton of merchandise. Jack Skellington and the scream-worthy folks in Halloween Town have been the face of stores like Hot Topic for decades. They’ve been on T-shirts, had many waves of Funko Pops, and the film itself was just released on 4K Blu-ray. This classic stop-motion multi-holiday classic also had a surge in merch last year thanks to the franchise’s 30th anniversary. As for Mickey, the lovable mouse will next be seen in Epic Mickey: Rebrushed for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X and Nintendo Switch in September. This is a remaster of the 2010 Wii classic of the same name.

You can stream Disney’s expensive back catalog of content on Disney+. This includes the entire Star Wars universe, The Nightmare Before Christmas and Mickey Mouse’s rich animated history. Before your next binge, you can pre-order Disney’s Halloween Funko Pops on Entertainment Earth’s website. The figures are set to be released in September 2024. Disney now joins Peanuts and Looney Tunes in Funko’s seasonal lineup.

The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington, king of Halloween Town, discovers Christmas Town, but his attempts to bring Christmas to his home causes confusion. Release Date October 9, 1993 Director Henry Selick Cast Danny Elfman , Chris Sarandon , Catherine O'Hara , William Hickey , Glenn Shadix , Paul Reubens Runtime 76 Main Genre Animation Writers Tim Burton , Michael McDowell , Caroline Thompson Studio Touchstone Pictures Tagline A ghoulish tale with wicked humour & stunning animation. Website http://disney.go.com/disneyvideos/animatedfilms/nightmare/intro.html Expand

Watch on Disney+