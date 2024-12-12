Walt Disney Studios is getting in on the popularity of the spy genre, and is preparing to develop an espionage thriller film with an unusual subject: famed magician Harry Houdini. The studio is currently working on Becoming Houdini, according to Deadline, a film that will tell the life of the master magician and illusionist, but will apparently show off another side to him ... as a spy. No casting has been announced yet, but this sounds like quite the unique project from the get-go.

It is unclear if this film will be a biopic, or whether it will blend other elements of filmmaking to tell Houdini's story. Houdini is best known for his iconic and dangerous illusions, as well as his fantastic feats as an escape artist, so it may seem quite bizarre to helm a spy film around him. However, it doesn't appear to be completely off base; rumors have circulated for years that the Hungarian-born magician was secretly a spy for either the U.S., U.K., or both. "Master of deception Harry Houdini seems to merit at least an 'honorable mention' in the pantheon of intelligence practitioners," according to the CIA's website.

No director for Becoming Houdini has been announced, but it will be produced by Scott Sanders and Danny Strong, known for producing The Color Purple and Dopesick. The screenplay is being written by Michael Finch and Alex Litvak, the former known for his work on John Wick: Chapter 4. The film will also be produced by Mara Jacobs for Sanders' production company SGS Pictures, while Oren Aviv and Mandy Safavi will executive produce.

Spy Thrillers are a Major Hit

The genre that was popularized with James Bond has become an indelible part of moviegoing, and remains so. Spy films and television series continue to be wildly popular; this year alone, films like Argylle, The Union, and The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare have all graced our screens, while spy shows like The Recruit, Special Ops: Lioness, Jack Ryan, and The Night Agent are some of the most popular choices on streaming.

And the genre won't be slowing down in 2025.The Recruit and The Night Agent are both slated to have their second seasons released next year, and the latter has already been renewed for a third season. Several big spy thrillers films are also on the schedule for 2025. This includes 20th Century's Rami Malek and Rachel Brosnahan-led The Amateur. However, the most highly anticipated project has to be Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, the sequel to the hit Tom Cruise saga that has become one of the most popular spy movie franchises of all time. With Ethan Hunt on the case again next year, it will be interesting to see if Harry Houdini might join him.

No release date for Becoming Houdini has been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for more information.