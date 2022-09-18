The Walt Disney Company has become no stranger to adapting its original attractions into feature films. Certainly, the most well-known and successful example is the Pirates of the Caribbean series, which had a grand total of five films and created a modern pop culture icon with Captain Jack Sparrow. Since then, Disney has always been looking to make their theme park attractions into feature films, with examples including The Country Bears (2002), Tomorrowland (2015), and Jungle Cruise (2021). It's a concept that's showing no signs of stopping, with Hawkeye (2021) directors Bert & Bertie set to helm a film based on Big Thunder Mountain Railroad.

The one ride at Walt Disney parks that should be a no-brainer to adapt is the Haunted Mansion. With its iconic visuals and surprisingly deep lore, it should be the perfect candidate for a feature film, and Disney did try to capitalize on the popular attraction nearly two decades ago with 2003's The Haunted Mansion, starring Eddie Murphy. With a comedian like Murphy in the lead role, you could probably imagine that his take on the ride was very comedic. Now it's true that the ride has always had a very on-the-nose sense of humor, but the film adaptation lacked the creepy charm of the ride and leaned too heavily on the jokes, not to mention iconic characters like the Hat Box Ghost and the Black Widow Bride were nowhere to be found.

Director Justin Simien, the filmmaker behind Dear White People (2014) and a former Disneyland cast member, looks to make his own cinematic adaption of the beloved attraction, complete with a prestigious number of creatives and an absolutely star-studded cast on board. From what was shown at their presence at this year's D23 Expo, it's looking to be an incredibly promising adventure-horror hybrid. To get the scoop on the information that was shared at D23 behind closed doors as well as everything else we know so far, simply continue to read below.

Related:The Hatbox Ghost Is Coming to Walt Disney World's Haunted Mansion in 2023

Is There a Trailer for Haunted Mansion?

When Justin Simien took the stage at the Disney & Pixar Studio Showcase at D23, he premiered an extended trailer introducing the characters and world of this new version of Haunted Mansion. Unfortunately for those who weren't able to attend the showcase, the footage was exclusive to the panel and hasn't been released online. Thankfully Collider's own Therese Lacson was in attendance and wrote an in-depth description of the footage reveal which you can check out by clicking here.

To give a brief summary, the trailer opens by introducing the main characters of Ben (LaKeith Stanfield), Kent (Owen Wilson), Gabbie (Rosario Dawson), and Harriet (Tiffany Haddish), as they explore the mysterious mansion and eventually find a room that resembles that of the one that Madame Leotta resides in, otherwise known as the sorceress head trapped inside a crystal ball. The rest of the trailer shows more creepy ghost-like imagery and introduces even more wacky characters like an eccentric college professor (Danny DeVito).

Image via Disney+

The spirits of the Haunted Mansion are set to receive your sympathetic vibrations on August 11th, 2023.

What is the Plot of Haunted Mansion?

Plot details are pretty thin and the trailer didn't do much to elaborate further on the general plot, but an official synopsis shed a bit more light on the film's story:

"A single mom named Gabbie hires a tour guide, a psychic, a priest, and a historian to help exorcise their newly bought mansion; after discovering it is inhabited by ghosts."

We already know that Gabbie will be played by Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka), LaKeith Stanfield's (Sorry to Bother You) Ben will be the tour guide and Owen Wilson's (Loki) Kent will be the priest, and we assume that the psychic will be Tiffany Haddish's (The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent) Harriet is the psychic and Danny DeVito's (Dumbo) unnamed professor is the historian.

As for the ghosts who are set to appear, we know that the Hat Box Ghost, an infamous part of the attraction only returned to the ride somewhat recently and was heavily implied at the event to be played by Jared Leto (Morbius). We also know that the Bride will also be a part of the film, who is a character that has quite the backstory. Most of the "happy haunts" in the Haunted Mansion are just that; happy. They might give people a good scare sometimes, but overall they're not malicious or cruel...except the Bride. Originally named Constance Hatchaway, it's heavily insinuated that she killed her husband (or husbands) and now stalks the mansion looking for her next victim. Both these infamous ghosts would be excellent choices for the main villain.

Who is Making Haunted Mansion?

Image via Netflix

Initially, horror and practical effects legend and the Oscar-winning filmmaker behind The Shape of Water (2017), Guillermo Del Toro. Like many of Del Toro's projects, this one just wasn't meant to be for the accomplished writer/director, but Justin Simien is a worthy replacement. Simien has made a name for himself as one of the biggest rising stars in storytelling today, being involved with both the hugely successful 2014 Dear White People film and the critically acclaimed Netflix series of the same name. Simien is also set to have a long history with Disney, as he's also become attached to the upcoming Lando series.

Even though he's no longer directing the project, Del Toro is still credited with writing the screenplay for the film along with D. V. DeVincentis (High Fidelity) and Katie Dippold (The Heat) also co-writing. This is good news for those wishing for Del Toro's directorial vision of the film as this likely means many of his ideas will make their way into the film. Del Toro will also be involved as executive producer as well.

The rest of the ghostly crew consists of composer Kris Bowers (King Richard), cinematographer Jeffery Waldron (Little Fires Everywhere), editor Phillip J. Bartell (Bad Hair), production designer Darren Gilford (TRON: Legacy), and costume designer Jeffery Kurland (Collateral).

Related:Disney's 'Haunted Mansion' Movie Reveals Spooky Synopsis and Logo

Who is Starring in Haunted Mansion?

Image via Walt Disney Studios

We've already mentioned most of the major leading characters set to appear, including LaKeith Stanfield, Owen Wilson, Rosario Dawson, Tiffany Haddish, and Jared Leto. Leto, who again is most likely playing the Hat Box Ghost, was one of many new casting revelations revealed at D23. The remaining cast members include Winona Ryder (Beetlejuice), Dan Levy (Schitt's Creek), Hasan Minhaj (The Daily Show), and finally Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween Ends), who made a grand entrance at the Studio Showcase in her very own "Doom Buggy".

It's been reported that Curtis will be playing Madame Leotta, which means that Winona Ryder could very well be playing the Bride, but we'll just have to wait and see when the grim grinning ghosts come out to socialize next year.