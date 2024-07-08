The Big Picture Disney releases a Haunted Mansion collection for Halloween, featuring various items inspired by the iconic attraction.

Despite two film adaptations with mixed success, the Haunted Mansion remains a beloved Disney property, with the ride continuing to thrive.

Both Haunted Mansion films are available on Disney+, and the Halloween collection can be found on the official Disney website.

When it comes to Disney’s Halloween offerings, the first franchises that come to mind are Hocus Pocus and The Nightmare Before Christmas. However, arguably one of their most beloved spooky offerings that started out as a ride is The Haunted Mansion. The iconic attraction is one of Disneyland’s longest lasting rides and has spread its family-friendly reign of terror to both Disney World and Disneyland Tokyo. Now, after two film adaptations, Disney is kicking off the spooky season early with a new Haunted Mansion collection from their official Halloween Shop.

The collection is filled to brim with a handful of chilling items for any Disney fan to scream over. Some of the highlights include a Sarah “Sally” Staler Doll, a Stainless Steel Starbucks Tumbler, a Hatbox Ghost Charm by Pandora and a new Loungefly Hatbox Ghost Mini Backpack. In terms of clothing items, there’s The Haunted Mansion Wallpaper Jacket, Dress and Zip Pullovers, Glow-in-the-Dark t-shirts, sleep sets, button-down shirts and Wallpaper Clogs. Finally, if you’re looking to decorate your house in the spirit of The Haunted Mansion this year, there are plate sets, trays, bowls, throw pillows and weighted blankets as well.

‘Haunted Mansion’ on the Big Screen

Close

While The Haunted Mansion remains one of Disney’s most cherished properties, the attraction’s two film adaptations have only been minor bumps in the night in terms of critical and box office success. The 2003 adaptation was a modest box office hit, making $182 million worldwide, but critics at the time trashed the film with an abysmal 13% on Rotten Tomatoes. The cast of Eddie Murphy, Terence Stamp, and Jennifer Tilly was a major selling point, yet Disney's first attempt at bringing The Haunted Mansion to life never got a sequel. This is in stark contrast to Pirates of the Caribbean, Disney’s other famous theme park ride blockbuster which kicked off its historic franchise the same year. The House of Mouse would give The Haunted Mansion a second chance at life with the 2023 reboot starring another A-list cast of Rosario Dawson, LaKeith Stanfield, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito and Jamie Lee Curtis. However, again, critics were not a fan of the film with it holding a spine-tingling 37% on Rotten Tomatoes. The reboot also did worse at the box office, making just over $117 million on a much higher budget. While it might take quite a bit of time for Disney to want to give the franchise a third go on the big screen, it’s nice to see the company keeping The Haunted Mansion’s legacy alive with this new Halloween collection and the ride itself.

Where’s ‘Haunted Mansion’ Streaming?

Both Haunted Mansion films are currently streaming on Disney+. Most of Disney’s Haunted Mansion Halloween Shop collection is available now on their website. This ghoulish set will soon be joined by the company's Mickey Mouse Family, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Stitch Halloween Collections.