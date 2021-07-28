With Disney's Jungle Cruise coming out this week, the studio is continuing their attempts to turn their park rides into movies with another Haunted Mansion film, and it looks like this version will star LaKeith Stanfield and Tiffany Haddish. Justin Simien, the writer behind both the film and series Dear White People and Bad Hair, is set to direct, with Katie Dippold, the scribe behind The Heat and several episodes of Parks and Recreation, has written the most recent draft.

In 2003, Disney adapted their popular Haunted Mansion ride with Eddie Murphy to box office success, though it wasn't quite a hit with critics. While the theme park ride follows guests into a creepy manor (their version of a PG haunted house), the film follows Murphy's realtor character and his family as they are summoned to a mansion. Long story short, they quickly discover that it's haunted and attempt to make their escape.

Stanfield just made headlines with his first Academy Award nomination for his supporting turn in Judas and the Black Messiah. He can next be seen in Netflix's upcoming action Western thriller The Harder They Fall, which just released a dynamite trailer. Stanfield is also set to return as Darius in Atlanta's third season, which begs the question: Donald Glover — when is this happening?! Additionally, he is tied to A24's Notes from a Young Black Chef. Based on Kwame Onwuachi's memoir of the same name, the film will follow the young chef's journey from the Bronx to fine-dining in D.C. at the age of 26. And finally, Stanfield will star in Garth Davis's latest sci-fi thriller Foe alongside Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal.

If you were aware of yesterday's new trailer dump, then you may have caught Haddish in Paul Schrader's new film The Card Counter opposite Oscar Isaac. Haddish is putting her comedic skills back into action, with new comedies like Easter Sunday, Throw it Back and The Temp, just to name a few. She will also appear in the highly anticipated The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, which sees Nicolas Cage playing himself in a truly wild story. Chris Hemsworth will be the next big star cast opposite Haddish in the action-comedy Down Under Cover. The premise follows a detective teaming up with a lone wolf cop to investigate robberies where the prime suspects are Australian male strippers.

There is no more information on Haunted Mansion, but we'll keep you up-to-date on future news.

