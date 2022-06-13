1997’s Hercules took Disney’s animation to a different source material than their standard fare tended to do. Instead of a new adaptation of another fairy tale, they set their sights on Ancient Greece and changed their tune from fairy tale to myth, telling the story of a man who was born a god and attempted to change his fortune and return to his rightful place by becoming a true hero. Assisted by the satyr Philoctetes (Danny DeVito) and pursued by the vengeful Hades (James Woods), he seeks to return to the ranks of the gods by proving himself worthy of godliness.

It is one of the more fun and charming productions of the Disney Dream Factory, but much of its charm had to be driven by adaptive choices to take what could be a very dark legend and turn it into a much more kid-friendly format. Various different versions of the tale of Hercules have stories of him murdering his own children. For example; strangely enough, Disney decided not to put that part on screen. In at least one version of the story, he also ends up actually killing Megara, as well. (After 2,500 years, a spoiler alert is probably a moot point.)

The serious efforts at adaptation from the source material led to a much lighter and more charming tone than the original story had, much of it being drawn from inside jokes about Greek and Roman mythology, with occasional call-outs to just how dark they could be. Thebes is called “The Big Olive” like “The Big Apple,” for one, and the reference to Narcissus is about a young man who was so good-looking that he fell in love with his own image in the water and wasted away to death, unable to stop looking at his own reflection. At one point, Hercules and Megara go to see a play about Oedipus, who famously accidentally murdered his own father and married his own mother. While much of the darker source material was toned-down or turned into a joke, easily the best of the adaptive choices was a decision that might be the most inspired choice Disney ever made: turning the Muses into a gospel choir.

In Greek myth and legend, there are nine Muses, and while each of them is supposed to be a patron of specific arts, as a whole their role in the Greek Pantheon is to serve as the inspiration for mortals in their creation of art, music, and literature. Even our word “music” itself comes etymologically from “Muse.” It is in the adaptation of this cultural touchstone of the Greeks that the story of Hercules made its most brilliant choice.

The trouble with adapting any story, and especially one as old as the legend of Hercules, is that the filmmakers have to be able to tell the story on terms that an audience can understand. Easter eggs and inside jokes are fun, but if they overwhelm the story then the movie isn’t going to be relatable to a general audience. In terms of the Muses, it is fair to say that not many theatergoers are going to have an encyclopedic understanding of the importance of those goddesses to ancient Greek culture, but the decision Disney made in their portrayal put the Muses on far more relatable footing, which ultimately served as the perfect bridge between the ancient characters and the context of a modern audience.

The portrayal of the Muses in Hercules is that perfect melding of the role of the ancient Muses and the context of modern film. For one thing, their role in the movie serves both an ancient and a modern purpose: the Greek Muses were divine patrons of arts, music, and storytelling, and they serve such a role in the film. Their presence also serves as a fun inside joke as well: they act as a sort of “Greek Chorus,” which was a typical element of ancient Greek stage plays and functioned as a collective voice that would interact with the story, its characters, and the audience. But also, in that role, they work well to a modern understanding as a movie-based narrative voice following the story as it develops.

It is ironic, in this vein, that the entrance of the Muses into the story is played as an interruption to the narrative voice (a cameo by Charlton Heston) in the first place. The movie opens by satirizing the trope of highbrow narration meditating on the nature of heroism and what makes a true hero, which is interrupted by the Muses, who take over as a much more musical and entertaining narrative voice. Ironically enough, however, what they end up doing is exactly the same thing: they serve as a narrative voice to a story that is about what a hero must do in order to be truly heroic. The Muses tell the story in a different way, and the movie itself is a far cry from the ancient myth, but they also end up telling a story that has exactly the same themes as the original narrator proposed.

Most importantly, though, the greatest achievement of the “Gospel Choir” Muses is that they provide the captivating, toe-tapping, entertaining soundtrack of the film in a style that conjures up for a modern audience the associations of an energetic religious music. From “The Gospel Truth” to “Zero to Hero,” it is hard to keep from getting lost in the music for its sheer energy alone. It is that stylistic choice that best encapsulates the achievement of the adaptation in the first place. It is far too easy to look back at the culture of an ancient past and to be left unmoved, feeling it to be far too distant to be relatable. But in the rhythm and music of a Gospel Choir in full swing, the adaptive choice captures for a modern audience a feeling that would not have been too different from the affection and inspiration that ancient Greek culture drew from the Muses in the first place. Though thousands of years separate the movie from the myth, the Muses of Hercules provide a bridge between the two stories that connects the two cultures in an understanding of the Muses that captures the image the Muses were always supposed to inspire.

And that’s the gospel truth.