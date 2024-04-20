For most people, Disney animated films are their introduction to the world of cinema and animation. Since 1937, the company has released sixty-two animated films, many of which have become staples of popular culture due to their fun characters, impressive production quality, and iconic music. It also helps that many of these classics focus on entertaining audiences first, allowing them to feel timeless regardless of what decade they are viewed in.
Everyone has a favorite Disney protagonist, be it a prince like Aladdin (Scott Weinger), a princess like Belle (Paige O'Hara), or a relatable outcast like Mirabel (Stephanie Beatriz). However, with so many films in their catalog, it's natural that some heroes get overlooked in favor of others. Sure, they might not have the same culture-defining personalities as those stated, but these Disney heroes are still worth giving a second look, thanks to their admirable qualities.
10 Hercules
'Hercules' (1997)
As a baby, Hercules (Josh Keaton and Tate Donovan) was abducted from Mount Olympus by Hades (James Woods) and made mortal to prevent him from stopping Hades' coup against Zeus (Rip Torn). However, he retains his Godlike strength, making him an outcast while growing up among mortals. He eventually learns of his divine origins and is set on the path of a True Hero, as becoming one will allow him to restore his Godhood.
Hercules is one of Disney's most likable protagonists, thanks to his sincerity and honesty. Though he's becoming a hero to achieve Godhood, he's not selfish and is willing to help others even at great personal expense. Keaton and Donovan both also help accentuate his big heart with their wide-eyed delivery, which helps sell Hercules as a young man still trying to find his way in life. Although fairly popular, Hercules remains somewhat underappreciated, especially compared to other, less interesting characters like Flynn Rider.
Hercules
- Release Date
- June 20, 1997
- Director
- Ron Clements , John Musker
- Cast
- Tate Donovan , Josh Keaton , Roger Bart , Danny DeVito , James Woods , Susan Egan
- Runtime
- 86
- Writers
- Ron Clements , John Musker , Don McEnery , Bob Shaw , Irene Mecchi , Barry Johnson
9 Arthur
'The Sword in the Stone' (1963)
Growing up in a tumultuous period of English history, Arthur (Rickie Sorensen, Richard Reitherman, and Robert Reitherman) lives with his foster father, Sir Ector (Sebastian Cabot) and his son, Sir Kay (Norman Alden). Due to his small size, he's treated like a servant and nicknamed "Wart," though Arthur hopes that he will be trained to be a knight if he works hard enough. One day, he meets a wizard named Merlin (Karl Swenson), who appoints himself Arthur's tutor and helps him achieve a greater destiny.
The Sword in the Stone is an often overlooked Disney film, and while it's not of the same caliber as their biggest hits, it's a fun experience with a likable main character. Arthur is a hard-working lad who is eager to learn, though, at times, his young age can lead him into trouble with his elders. This relatable approach makes him a good protagonist for younger viewers to sympathize with; through Arthur, audiences can learn the same lessons he does.
The Sword in the Stone
- Release Date
- December 25, 1963
- Director
- Wolfgang Reitherman
- Cast
- Sebastian Cabot , Karl Swenson , Rickie Sorensen , Martha Wentworth
- Runtime
- 79 minutes
- Writers
- Bill Peet
8 Robin Hood
'Robin Hood' (1973)
While King Richard I (Peter Ustinov) is fighting the Crusades, his brother, Prince John (Peter Ustinov), exports the peasants to fulfill his greed. In these trying times, a fox named Robin Hood (Brian Bedford) rises to oppose his tyranny. Living as an outlaw with his best friend, Little John (Phil Harris), he steals from John and his men to return the gold to those who need it most.
One of Disney's most underrated movies, the studio's adaptation of Robin Hood is one of the best because of how straightforward it is with the characters and mythology, as seen in Robin himself. He's presented as a straightforward hero who puts others before himself, but also possesses a mischievous streak that leads to him sometimes biting off more than he can chew while one-upping his enemies. He's the kind of hero who can entertain and even inspire audiences with his selfless actions and straightforward morals.
Disney's Robin Hood
- Release Date
- November 8, 1973
- Director
- Wolfgang Reitherman
- Cast
- Brian Bedford , Monica Evans , Phil Harris , Roger Miller
- Runtime
- 83 minutes
7 Tarzan
'Tarzan' (1999)
Following the death of his parents, Tarzan (Alex D. Linz and Tony Goldwyn) was raised by Kala (Glenn Close) and her troupe of gorillas. He has a hard time fitting in and winning the acceptance of his adopted father, Kerchak (Lance Henriksen), but he eventually finds his stride in adulthood. Unfortunately, that is also when British explorers come to the jungle to study the gorillas, making Tarzan question who he is.
What works so well about Tarzan is how relatable he is despite the fantastical situation he lives in. His struggle is one that everyone can relate to: the longing to be considered part of a group and find a sense of belonging, especially when torn between two choices that feel like opposites. His animation is also some of the strongest of any single character in Disney, perfectly flowing between his many incredible feats of acrobatics and conveying his many complex emotions with pinpoint accuracy.
Tarzan (1999)
- Release Date
- June 16, 1999
- Director
- Kevin Lima , Chris Buck
- Cast
- Tony Goldwyn , Minnie Driver , Glenn Close , Alex D. Linz , Rosie O'Donnell , Brian Blessed , Nigel Hawthorne , Lance Henriksen , Wayne Knight
- Runtime
- 88 Minutes
- Writers
- Tab Murphy , Bob Tzudiker , Noni White
6 Milo Thatch
'Atlantis: The Lost Empire' (2001)
Inspired by his grandfather's passion, Milo Thatch (Michael J. Fox) becomes a linguist and mapmaker, determined to find evidence of the lost city of Atlantis. Unfortunately, nobody in the scientific community believes in his theories, and he is reduced to running the boiler room in the Smithsonian. His situation changes when he meets Preston Whitmore (John Mahoney), a friend of his grandfather's who gifts Milo with a journal that leads to the lost city of Atlantis and invites him to join an expedition.
Milo is a classic underdog, which makes him easy for audiences to root for. He has a real passion for knowledge which shines through whenever he is given a chance to examine anything Atlantian, and while his social skills aren't the best, he develops a strong camaraderie with his fellow teammates. The love he shows for his late grandfather is also very touching, making Milo a near-perfect Disney protagonist who deserves more recognition for how engaging he is.
Atlantis: The Lost Empire
- Release Date
- June 2, 2001
- Director
- Gary Trousdale , Kirk Wise
- Cast
- Michael J. Fox , Corey Burton , Claudia Christian , James Garner , John Mahoney , Phil Morris
- Runtime
- 95
- Writers
- Tab Murphy , Plato , David Reynolds , Gary Trousdale , Joss Whedon , Kirk Wise
5 Jim Hawkins
'Treasure Planet' (2002)
After his father abandons him and his mother, Jim Hawkins (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) grows into a lost and troubled youth, frequently getting into trouble. One day, he finds a dying alien who gives him a map to Treasure Planet, the fabled loot of a thousand worlds. Sadly, his mother's inn becomes the target of pirates looking for the map. Wanting to make amends, Jim teams up with a friend of the family, Dr. Doppler (David Hyde Pierce), to hire a ship and crew to find Treasure Planet and collect the treasure.
Treasure Planet was a massive failure on release but has steadily gathered a cult following in recent years, thanks in large part to its central figure. Jim is a very well-realized character who wants to do right but thinks all he can do is fail due to a lifetime of disappointment, mirroring the confusion and frustration felt by many youths. His relationship with the film's antagonist, John Silver (Brian Murray), is one of the highlights, thanks to how the two of them inspire one another to be their best selves, making for a very strong father-son dynamic.
Treasure Planet
- Release Date
- November 6, 2002
- Director
- John Musker , Ron Clements
- Cast
- Joseph Gordon-Levitt , Emma Thompson , David Hyde Pierce , Martin Short , Laurie Metcalf , Roscoe Lee Browne , Patrick McGoohan
- Runtime
- 95
4 Basil of Baker Street
'The Great Mouse Detective' (1986)
Living in the same building as Sherlock Holmes (Basil Rathbone) is the mouse detective Basil of Baker Street (Barrie Ingham). He uses his keen intellect and observational skills to solve all manner of crimes, though his greatest ambition is to capture his nemesis, Professor Ratigan (Vincent Prince). He gets his chance when Olivia Flaversham (Susanne Pollatschek) and Dr. Dawson (Val Bettin) come knocking at his door to inform him that Mr. Flaversham (Alan Young) was kidnapped by one of Ratigan's minions.
Basil is a terrific protagonist thanks to his infectious personality. He is defined by his egotism and eccentric ways, leading him to charge headfirst into danger with a smile on his face, confident in the fact that his intellect will see him through. Of course, this also leaves him prone to moments of despair when he gets outsmarted, where he must rely on others to help pull him out of his funk. Unfortunately, few people remember The Great Mouse Detective, a delightful film whose legacy has become lost in the sea of Disney classics.
The Great Mouse Detective
- Release Date
- July 2, 1986
- Director
- Ron Clements , Burny Mattinson , David Michener , John Musker
- Cast
- Vincent Price , Barrie Ingham , Val Bettin , Susanne Pollatschek , Candy Candido , Diana Chesney
- Runtime
- 74
- Writers
- Peter Young , Vance Gerry , Steve Hulett , Ron Clements , John Musker , Bruce Morris
3 Kenai
'Brother Bear' (2003)
When Kenai (Joaquin Phoenix) fails to secure his tribe's fish baskets before his totem ceremony, a bear makes off with their food. In the ensuing chase, Kenei's eldest brother, Sidka (D.B. Sweeney), dies protecting him and their other brother, Denahi (Harold Gould and Jason Raize). Enraged, Kenai tracks down the bear and kills it. This reckless action angers the spirits of his ancestors, who transform him into a bear so that he can see things through another's eyes.
Kenai's story contains some of Disney's best character growth. He begins the film as a young man focused entirely on himself and his own experiences, unaware of how they affect others. His time as a bear helps him to see the bigger picture and leads to a truly heartbreaking revelation. Brother Bear is a truly underappreciated gem, and Kenai is a large reason why. He is a compelling and memorable protagonist who should rank among the Mouse House's best and most fully realized.
Brother Bear
- Release Date
- October 23, 2003
- Director
- Aaron Blaise , Robert Walker
- Cast
- Joaquin Phoenix , Jeremy Suarez , Jason Raize , Rick Moranis , Dave Thomas , D.B. Sweeney
- Runtime
- 85
- Writers
- Tab Murphy , Lorne Cameron , David Hoselton , Steve Bencich , Ron J. Friedman , Stephen J. Anderson
2 Tiana
'The Princess and the Frog' (2009)
As a child, Tiana (Anika Noni Rose) looked up to her father, James (Terrence Howard), and shared his dream of one day opening a restaurant. After her father dies in World War I, she works hard at multiple jobs to save money but ultimately gets outbid. Desperate to keep the dream alive, she agrees to kiss Prine Naveen (Bruno Campos) of Maldonia, who has been cursed in the body of a frog, only to end up as one herself.
It's sad that The Princess and the Frog isn't as well remembered as other films from Disney's Revival era because it has some of their most fun and varied characters, best shown in Tiana. She is a hard-working individual who preaches that one must work to achieve their dreams, which is an original character trait for a Disney Princess. Her story also shows the importance of having a healthy work-life balance, which is all too relevant in today's crunch culture. Tiana is among Disney's best Princesses, and it's high time fans start giving her the credit she deserves.
The Princess and the Frog
- Release Date
- December 8, 2009
- Director
- Ron Clements , John Musker
- Cast
- Anika Noni Rose , Bruno Campos , Keith David , Michael-Leon Wooley , Jennifer Cody , Jim Cummings
- Runtime
- 97
- Writers
- Ron Clements , John Musker , Greg Erb , Jason Oremland , Rob Edwards , Ed Baker
1 Quasimodo
'The Hunchback of Notre Dame' - 1996
After killing a Romani woman on the steps of Notre Dame Cathedral, Judge Claude Frollo (Tony Jay) is forced to raise her infant son to save his soul from damnation. He names the boy Quasimodo (Tom Hulce) and keeps him in the bell tower of Notre Dame due to his hunchbacked appearance. Although Frollo teaches Quasimodo to hate himself, he never loses hope that he can travel among the people of Paris without fear.
Of all the protagonists of the Disney Renaissance, none are as sympathetic and inspirational as Quasimodo. Even though people look at him with distrust and fear, he never loses hope in the better qualities of humanity and maintains an overall positive outlook. Hulce's voicework is also wonderful: he captures the child-like innocence accentuated by Quasi's stunted social skills, but when Quasi gets angry, Hulce channels a tranquil fury. As compelling as he is underrated, Quasimodo embodies everything Disney movies stand for, becoming one of the studio's best creations.
The Hunchback of Notre Dame
- Release Date
- June 21, 1996
- Director
- Gary Trousdale , Kirk Wise
- Cast
- Jason Alexander , Mary Kay Bergman , Corey Burton , Jim Cummings , Bill Fagerbakke , Tom Hulce
- Runtime
- 91
- Writers
- Christine Blum , Geefwee Boedoe , Gaëtan Brizzi , Paul Brizzi , Brenda Chapman , Will Finn
