Disney has been a leader in the animation industry for nearly a century, creating countless beloved classics that have entertained audiences of all ages.

This beloved animation studio has produced timeless classics that are sure to stand the test of time. Whether it's an original or a sequel, each adventure tells a tale that has a deeper meaning and an amazing cast to bring it to life. From Frozen 2 to Inside Out, Disney has brought to life a vast array of unforgettable characters and stories.

10 'Inside Out' (2015) - $858 million

Once young Riley (Kaitlyn Dias) and her family move to San Francisco, she must adapt to her new life. As we all are, Riley is guided by her five personified emotions: Joy, Fear, Anger, Disgust, and Sadness. With her emotions in full control of Riley's thoughts and actions, they attempt to adjust to this new life despite the turmoil happening in Emotions Headquarters.

The director, Pete Docter got this idea after noticing changes in his daughter's personality as she grew older. Its wonderful screenwriting and world-building done by Docter truly stood out. It transformed emotional conflict as if it's an adventure and gives a physical reason as to why we feel the way we do.

9 'Finding Nemo' - $941 million

This beloved movie follows an overprotective clown fish named Marlin (Albert Brooks) who meets a forgetful blue tang, Dory (Ellen DeGeneres) during his search for his missing son, Nemo (Alexander Gould). Nemo is caught by a diver and plans his escape from a dentist's fish tank.

This touching tale is considered one of the most heartfelt and best Pixar animated features. Its widespread acclaim was due to its visual elements and characters that can relate to adults and children alike. As the first Pixar film to win Best Animated Feature, it gave the audience an underwater adventure based on a father-and-son relationship.

8 'The Lion King' (1994) - $968 million

It tells the story of Simba (Matthew Broderick), a young lion cub who is destined to become the King of the Pride Lands. After his uncle, Scar (Jeremy Irons) kills his father, Mufasa (James Earl Jones), to seize the throne, he flees into exile and grows up with outcasts, Timon (Nathan Lane) and Pumbaa (Ernie Sabella). Once he's ready, he returns to challenge his uncle and take his rightful place in the Circle of Life.

The Lion King is a timeless classic that only gets better with rewatches and age. The iconic characters and memorable songs quickly captured the hearts of audiences worldwide. It's a masterpiece that will remain popular for decades as one of the most successful stage musicals of all time, further cementing its status as a beloved Disney classic.

7 'Zootopia' (2016) - $1.02 billion

This unique movie is set in a fictional world where animals live in harmony in a more civilized society. A rookie bunny police officer, Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and a con artist fox, Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) must work together to uncover the mystery of missing predators after they've gone rogue.

Zootopia was a critical and commercial success during its theatrical release. This thought-provoking movie combined traditional Disney characters with an engaging storyline that deals with diversity and inclusion. It's a fully realized world that shares an important message of understanding and seeing past others' superficial traits. Its clever humor and stunning animation drew in audiences of all ages.

6 'Finding Dory' - $1.02 billion

Following the classic movie, Finding Nemo, comes the fan-favorite blue tang, Dory. This forgetful fish goes on an adventure with her friends Nemo (Hayden Rolence) and Marlin to search for her long-lost family. After finding her parents in the Marine Life Institute, she must save them from captivity.

With the same premise as the original including one of the best Disney movie dads, the worldwide box office numbers prove that the familiar story still works. The movie's visual appeal comes from the finely crafted underwater animation to showcase the magic of the sea. Its clever use of humor and themes of family, acceptance and disability resonated with audiences of all ages.

5 'Toy Story 3' - $1.06 billion

The long-awaited sequel to the beloved Toy Story 2 follows Andy Davis (John Morris) as he prepares to leave for college. As he packs, his mother mistakenly switches the boxes and accidentally donates his favorite toys to Sunnyside Daycare. Woody (Tom Hanks) tries his best to convince his friends that they weren't simply abandoned while they plan an escape from the kids who don't play nice.

This movie is made for audiences of all ages with a story that can relate to everyone. Many people have grown up alongside Andy and can feel everything he is feeling. With Andy getting older, Woody and Buzz (Tim Allen) must move on and have another adventure with their new owner, Bonnie. Considered one of the best third movies in a franchise, its incredible animation and strong characters make this heartfelt blockbuster stand the test of time.

4 'Toy Story 4' - $1.07 billion

Toy Story 4 is the latest installment in the Toy Story franchise. Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the rest of their friends go on another adventure with Bonnie (Madeleine McGraw) and her new creation, Forky (Tony Hale). When they unexpectedly reunite with Bo-Peep (Annie Potts), they all begin to question what they want for their future and how big the world can be for a toy.

Marking the end of an era for the beloved franchise, this movie brings the story of Woody and Buzz to a satisfying conclusion that gives closure to long-time fans. It received critical acclaim for its use of cutting-edge technology to create stunning visuals and animation. Its emotional storyline and beloved characters captured the hearts of audiences, especially with nostalgic callbacks to earlier movies.

3 'Incredibles 2' (2018) - $1.24 billion

The sequel to the 2004 movie, The Incredibles picks up right where it left off, with the Parr family once again using their superpowers to save the world. They are offered hope of rehabilitating the public image of the Supers by the Deavor siblings (Catherine Keener and Bob Odenkirk) after the shutdown of the Super Relocation Program. Elastigirl (Holly Hunter) becomes the face of the campaign while her family must identify and defeat the cybercriminal, Screenslaver.

Fans have been waiting over a decade for a sequel to The Incredibles and its sequel did not disappoint with its blend of action, humor, and heartwarming family dynamics. Although it doesn't live up to the original entirely, it has become one of the highest-grossing superhero movies of all time. The director, Brad Bird is highly commended for creating a true superhero movie that delivers adventure all while keeping family at the center of it all.

2 'Frozen' (2013) - $1.28 billion

Frozen quickly became a cultural phenomenon during its initial release. Inspired by Hans Christian Andersen's 1844 fairy tale The Snow Queen, the movie tells the story of Princess Anna (Kristen Bell) as she works with an iceman Kristoff (Jonathan Groff), his reindeer Sven, and a snowman Olaf (Josh Gad) to find Elsa (Idina Menzel) after she trapped their kingdom in eternal winter with her icy powers.

Considered a game changer for Disney, this cultural phenomenon had strong female leads, and an unforgettable soundtrack that featured the hit song "Let It Go." It helped revive the interest in traditional Disney musicals as one of the best animated movies to watch during the holidays. As a touchstone for countless merchandise, stage adaptations, and even a sequel, there's no question of its influence.

1 'Frozen II' (2019) - $1.45 billion

The sequel to the hugely popular original, Frozen II exceeded expectations as the highest-grossing Disney animated movie of all time. Fans get to see their favorite sisters on the big screen. After a mysterious voice calls out to Elsa, she must go on a journey with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven in order to uncover the secrets of her powers.

This story of a strong female character that isn't a princess shattered box office records upon its release. With its stunning visuals, catchy soundtrack, and touching story, the movie was an instant success. It delved deeper into the mythology of the Frozen universe, giving fans even more to love. Its themes of empowerment and self-discovery truly resonated with audiences around the world.

