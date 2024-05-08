The Big Picture Disney announces a new streaming bundle with Disney+, Hulu, and Max, offering ad-supported & ad-free tiers this summer.

Warner Bros. Discovery's involvement with Disney in the bundle shakes up the streaming industry.

Netflix may face competition with the appeal of having Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery content in one place.

The "Streaming Wars" are getting more interesting, as Disney Entertainment has announced a streaming bundle that will include Disney+, Hulu, and Max for subscribers. The bundle will arrive this summer and offer both an ad-supported and ad-free tier. With the libraries of all three services extremely rich in both original and library content, this unprecedented move is without a doubt a game changer for the world of streaming.

Disney made the announcement in a press release, stressing the unprecedented nature of the new streaming bundle. The goal of the new plan is to put subscribers first, offering them more access to the shows and movies they wouldn't be able to see having only one of these services. While Disney has owned Hulu for about three and half years, the involvement of Max, owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, is the most surprising element of this news. Considering Warner Bros. Discover had contemplated a merger with Paramount, their decision to go with the Mouse House comes as a shock.

Here's what Joe Earley, President, Direct to Consumer, Disney Entertainment said of this new bundle:

"On the heels of the very successful launch of Hulu on Disney+, this new bundle with Max will offer subscribers even more choice and value. This incredible new partnership puts subscribers first, giving them access to blockbuster films, originals, and three massive libraries featuring the very best brands and entertainment in streaming today."

JB Perrette, the CEO and President, Global Streaming and Games, Warner Bros. Discovery, echoed Earley's sentiments, while also foreshadowing what may be ahead for the streaming industry:

"This new offering delivers for consumers the greatest collection of entertainment for the best value in streaming, and will help drive incremental subscribers and much stronger reaction. Offering this unprecedented entertainment value for fans across all the complimentary genres these three services offer, presents a powerful new roadmap for the future of the industry."

So, with a move like this, who's on the outside looking in? Perhaps the biggest question rests with Netflix, who may face some stiff competition down the line with a decision like this. Due to cracking down on things such as password sharing, the perennial streamer is not necessarily everyone's favorite at this moment. Of course, eventually, all services will pull that move, but with a library this vast, containing assets from Disney as well as Warner Bros. Discovery (including networks like HGTV, Food Network, and CNN), subscribers are likely to see the appeal of having all of their favorite shows in one place.

What Does This Bundle Mean for Services Like Peacock?

Image by Collider Staff

There's also the question of much smaller services, such as Peacock and Paramount+. Time will tell what kind of precedent this merger will bring forth for these kinds of services. While both have the benefit of bringing forth new films once they leave theaters, with movies like Migration and Bob Marley: One Love, they're still a bit green in terms of putting out new, original content. Prime Video is also another streamer to consider, though its dynamic is a bit more established alongside the likes of Netflix.

For now, the pricing and the name of this bundle are not yet known. Stay tuned to Collider for all the latest on this forthcoming bundle, as well as the latest news on Max, Disney+, and Hulu.