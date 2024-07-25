The Big Picture New Disney & Warner Bros. Discovery bundle offers Disney+, Hulu, and Max in one package for a reduced price.

Subscribers get access to a wide range of content from popular brands like ABC, HBO, FX, DC, and Marvel.

Two pricing options available: ad-supported for $16.99/month or ad-free for $29.99/month, offering up to 38% in savings.

In an exciting development for streaming enthusiasts, Disney Entertainment and Warner Bros. Discovery have officially launched their highly anticipated bundle, combining Disney+, Hulu, and Max into a single, cost-effective subscription. Starting today, U.S. subscribers can access this comprehensive entertainment package through any of the three streaming platforms’ websites. This bundle offers an expansive selection of content from renowned brands like ABC, HBO, FX, DC, Marvel, Discovery, and HGTV, all at a significantly reduced price.

The new bundle comes in two pricing options: an ad-supported plan for $16.99 per month and an ad-free plan for $29.99 per month. According to the streamers’ joint announcement, this bundle provides “a savings of up to 38% compared with the price of the services purchased separately.” This pricing strategy makes it easier for viewers to enjoy premium content without breaking the bank. David Zaslav, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO, described the bundle's plans as “ad-lite” and ad-free, highlighting the flexibility offered to consumers. The ad-supported plan will feature ads in select live and linear content, ensuring an uninterrupted viewing experience for the most part.

Joe Earley, President of Direct to Consumer at Disney Entertainment, expressed his enthusiasm for the new bundle in a statement made in May. “On the heels of the very successful launch of Hulu on Disney+, this new bundle with Max will offer subscribers even more choice and value,” Earley said. “This incredible new partnership puts subscribers first, giving them access to blockbuster films, originals, and three massive libraries featuring the very best brands and entertainment in streaming today.”

What Can Viewers Watch with the New Bundle?

Subscribers to this new bundle will gain access to a vast library of content from Disney+, Hulu, and Max. This includes beloved series and blockbuster films from some of the biggest entertainment brands. Whether you're a fan of Disney classics, Marvel superhero sagas, or the gripping dramas of HBO, this bundle has something for everyone. In addition to current hits like Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers, Disney’s Frozen, The Avengers, Star Wars, and Toy Story, the bundle also includes Warner Bros. Discovery’s Batman, Game of Thrones, Lord of the Rings, and Harry Potter.

The bundle launch is perfectly timed with several highly anticipated premieres. Subscribers can look forward to new seasons and series, including Only Murders in the Building Season 4 on Hulu (August 27), Agatha All Along on Disney+ (September 18), and The Penguin on Max (September).