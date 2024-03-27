The Big Picture Disney+ has launched an integrated Hulu bundle, offering an extensive content library starting at $9.99/month.

The combo creates a seamless experience with popular shows like Grey's Anatomy, The Bear, and more now available within the Disney+ app.

Disney's executives are excited about the transformative move, calling it a major technical evolution for Disney+.

Disney+ has officially rolled out the 'full' Hulu experience directly within its app for North American users, marking a significant shift in how subscribers access content across these platforms. However, the one downside? Disney also released a new logo for Disney+ and it's a bit... underwhelming. The company appears to have blended Hulu's green with the Disney+ blue to create some sort of unfortunate teal combination. But anyway, onto the specifics.

Starting today, the debut of this integrated offering is a move from Disney designed to entice customers into adding the extensive Hulu library to their package. This integration means Hulu's collection of titles will now be woven into the design of Disney+'s personalized content landscapes, including recommendations, curated sets, and thematic collections – a departure from the separate handling observed during its beta phase.

Disney Bundle subscribers are now granted unfettered access to a treasure trove of Hulu's most acclaimed and loved content — think Grey’s Anatomy, Only Murders in the Building, Poor Things, and The Bear — all within the Disney+ interface. The Disney+ and Hulu bundle will kick off at an entry price of $9.99/month, which should present quite a compelling temptation, although Disney+ and Hulu continue to be available for solo subscriptions.

What's Behind the Merger of Disney+ and Hulu?

“The collective power of Disney+ and Hulu – outstanding originals from the most powerful brands and studios in the industry, libraries filled with decades of iconic favorites, and industry-leading advertising and technological capabilities – is transformative,” said Joe Earley, President of Direct-to-Consumer, Disney Entertainment. “Today’s official launch of Hulu on Disney+ gives viewers even more opportunities to easily discover and enjoy thousands of titles all in one place, underscoring the extraordinary value of the Disney Bundle.”

Aaron LaBerge, President & CTO of Disney Entertainment & ESPN added:

“This marks the most significant technical, operational, and product evolution for Disney+ since its launch – one that reflects a wider technology transformation that we have been undertaking. That work is going to drive an enhanced, more engaging user experience with Disney+ and lays the foundation for the innovations and enhancements we are planning for the future.”

Since its launch in November 2019, Disney+ has experienced rapid growth and significant success, quickly becoming one of the leading players in the highly competitive streaming market. By the end of 2023, Disney+ had amassed over 150 million subscribers worldwide, with the hope that tempting more to join via the new Hulu package will now be an easier prospect.

You can watch the teaser for the new merged service below and stay tuned at Collider for further updates.

