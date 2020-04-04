Dwayne Johnson Explains Why the ‘Jungle Cruise’ Release Date Is Delayed to 2021

On the heels of Disney’s Friday announcement of a whole new slate of release dates for 2020 and beyond, Jungle Cruise star Dwayne Johnson hopped on Instagram to share insights on why his action adventure pic co-starring Emily Blunt has been delayed — again.

This isn’t the first time Jungle Cruise has faced a delay, either. But, up until the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic (which has affected every aspect of our daily lives as well as the production on new projects and release dates of upcoming movies and TV shows), it really looked like fans would finally be able to see Jungle Cruise on July 24, 2020. So, Johnson connected with his followers on Instagram on Friday afternoon, opening up in a brief but insightful video on Jungle Cruise‘s release date delay to July 30, 2021.

After remarking early on in his video update that “we were very excited about [Jungle Cruise]; we still are,” Johnson went on to share,

“We had some tremendous conversations with ourselves, Seven Bucks [Productions], [and] the Disney leadership team about making sure the parks are fully operational, that Disney cruise lines are fully operational, functional, sailing the oceans [and] delivering the joy to families all around the world as they love doing. But more importantly than that […] it was very important that everyone had emotional confidence not only here in the [United States] but also around the world.”

While Johnson doesn’t come out and say it, there are strong implications here about how the Seven Bucks team and Disney plan to cross-promote the upcoming live-action feature. Considering the movie is based on a Disney theme park ride, it should come as no surprise that plans are likely in place to feature tie-ins to the movie for park-goers. The additional mention of Disney Cruises seems to tease additional cross-promotional intentions. But, it would be wrong to completely overlook the fact that Johnson, the Seven Bucks team, and Disney also just wanted to make sure Disney fans and employees are safe no matter what — which is what truly matters.

On that note, the Jungle Cruise star went a little deeper, explaining what he (and Disney, as his comments indicate) mean by “emotional confidence.” According to Johnson,

“That emotional confidence allows us to get our kids back to school [and] feeling good about that, allows us to get back to work [and] feeling good about that, allows our Disney employees [and] our Disney team members to get back to work, too, and spread that joy and happiness as they love doing and are so proud to do.”

Jungle Cruise was definitely not the only Disney, Marvel, or 20th Century Studios movies the House of Mouse scheduled new release dates for. 2020 releases Mulan and Black Widow locked in new release dates in July and November 2020, respectively. Speaking of Black Widow, Marvel’s Phase Four got a big shake-up, with Black Widow taking the release date previously reserved for Eternals, thus pushing that feature and all future Phase Four films further down the calendar. Meanwhile, 20th Century Studios’ 2020 features Free Guy and The French Dispatch were also pushed, but West Side Story has held on to its December 2020 release date.

Jungle Cruise is now scheduled to arrive in theaters on July 30, 2021. Check out Johnson’s complete statement on the decisions behind Jungle Cruise‘s delay below.