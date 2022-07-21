Star Wars has undergone a lot of changes since the property was acquired by Disney in 2012. They quickly greenlit a new trilogy of films, started planning multiple spin-off films, and recently have made multiple live-action and animated shows in the Star Wars universe that have launched to great success on Disney+. But outside the numerous new additions Disney has made to the Star Wars canon, they’ve also made some major changes to the preexisting canon. Namely, in 2014, Disney announced that they would sunset the Star Wars Expanded Universe (EU). This effectively decanonized hundreds if not thousands of comics, games, books, and so on that had been part of the extended Star Wars universe. These stories were not erased but rather funneled under a new label of Legends. This move was, understandably, met with backlash from the fans who cared deeply for the characters, lore, and stories that helped to make Star Wars more than just a series of films. It was a deeply controversial decision to give Disney’s new take on Star Wars something of a clean slate and with a few years of this new status quo under their belts, we can say with more confidence now that this was the right move.

Disney has made some hit-or-miss choices with Star Wars if the polarizing reactions to The Last Jedi are anything to go by. But a cleanse of the EU was for the best. Any fan of comics understands that having 30+ years worth of canon material across different mediums can get a bit confusing. In terms of continuity, clarity, and cohesion, the more pieces that are added to this machine the less smoothly it runs. While it’s sad to see years worth of video games, comics, books, tabletop games, and numerous other types of stories pushed out of canon it gave the new wave of Star Wars creators under a different corporate helm a clean slate to build upon.

Some of the most beloved contributions to the Star Wars universe were crossed off the timeline in this move. The Thrawn trilogy, written by Timothy Zahn, was set five years after the end of the original trilogy and (as a gross simplification of some of the most popular Star Wars stories) followed Luke as he faced off against a remnant force of the Empire helmed by Grand Admiral Thrawn. It’s responsible for introducing a number of popular Expanded Universe characters like Luke’s wife, Mara Jade. This series, widely considered to be the most popular Star Wars novels, was wiped from the slate when Disney canned the EU. Similarly, the Bioware series Knights of the Old Republic wherein players were dropped into a RPG set a long, long time before the likes of the Empire, was also axed off of the continuity. The game allowed players to become a Jedi and form a team of their own, even letting them choose whether to side with the dark or the light side of the force. It did wonders for broader word building, like most EU works did, and was another beloved piece of the Expanded Universe. One that was also blipped out of existence with Disney’s blank slate.

Aside from these popular titles, countless other aspects of the universe were axed as well. The Lando Calrissian Adventures, the Star Wars Roleplaying Game, the Darth Bane series, Splinter of the Mind’s Eye, and the Dark Empire series among many, many others. Countless stories by thousands of contributors were made obsolete in the blink of an eye and people were rightfully angry to believe these incredible works were simply being brought out back and put down with no respect to the creators and fans that cared so deeply for them. But as we soon saw, that cruel, almost apathetic axing of decades worth of material was not quite the case it seemed to be.

Just because the EU was wiped from the timeline doesn’t mean it’s gone for good. Things from the EU have been brought into the fold of the main films since the original trilogy. And that’s continued to be the trend for years since. Coruscant was originally introduced in the Thrawn trilogy but went on to become a central location to the prequel trilogy and The Clone Wars animated show. The EU has always had a way of leaking into the main Star Wars stories. And similar things are happening with parts of the “dead” Expanded Universe today.

The Clone Wars series itself was a casualty of the blank slate but it was quickly revived through Star Wars: Rebels including its characters and following its continuity. This move was particularly important as it preserved fan-favorite character Ahsoka in the new canon. The previously mentioned Admiral Thrawn of the Thrawn trilogy was one of the biggest losses to fans of the EU, but he was quickly revived through the Star Wars: Rebels animated series where he appeared as the primary villain for the latter half of the show. Not only that but with the Ahsoka live-action series approaching it’s likely he will make an appearance. Thrawn illustrates how, while the EU is not canon anymore, it’s far from dead. Similarly, a lot of the history referenced in Star Wars: Rebels references things established in the Knights of the Old Republic series, like the Mandalorian Wars, so plenty of its contributions to the Star Wars canon and world building work have been preserved. Characters and concepts are being revived and folded into new projects all the time.

Image via Lucasfilm

The wipe may have taken out some beloved parts of the EU but as we can see with Thrawn, that doesn’t mean they’re gone for good. This choice simply allows the new writers and creators to cherry-pick which parts of the EU they want to use and which they find worth preserving in the new canon. And, perhaps most importantly, it means the Star Wars Holiday Special has been wiped from the canon and left to be the hellish fever dream it was always meant to be.

The future for EU content looks bright. The reset gave creatives a blank slate to start from and now that the new Star Wars canon is well underway, things are being brought back into the fold more and more frequently. The Expanded Universe is not dead and is, in fact, likely to get resurrection. The clean slate simply allows creators to cherry-pick what works best for their story and trim away some of the dead weight that was bound to have accumulated with 30+ years worth of canon spanning every medium imaginable. The EU isn’t really dead so much as it's frozen in carbonite waiting for some new story to revive it and give it new life. While not every step Disney has taken with Star Wars has gone well, hindsight allows us to see that this choice has allowed modern Star Wars creators to breathe new life into old concepts.