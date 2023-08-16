The Big Picture TSG Entertainment accuses Disney of using deceptive accounting tactics to unfairly withhold hundreds of millions of dollars from their investments.

The lawsuit claims that Disney redirected films from a lucrative HBO licensing arrangement to their own platforms, Disney+ and Hulu.

TSG's independent audit reveals they may be owed hundreds of millions of dollars, with attorney John Berlinski leading the lawsuit against Disney, known for representing Scarlett Johansson in a successful case.

TSG Entertainment, known for its substantial investments, which exceed $3 billion, in numerous films from 20th Century Studios (formerly known as 20th Century Fox) has lodged allegations against Disney. The accusations claim that Disney employed deceptive Hollywood accounting tactics to unfairly deprive TSG Entertainment of a significant sum of money. TSG has invested in major productions over the years, including last year's blockbuster Avatar: The Way of Water from director James Cameron, which currently stands as the third-highest-grossing film in history.

In a lawsuit filed on Tuesday, TSG made the allegation that the House of Mouse attempted to "use nearly every trick in the Hollywood Accounting playbook" to deny them hundreds of millions of dollars in connection with its investments, while the suit names Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation and Walt Disney as the defendants (referred to as "Fox," despite the current designation of the Disney-owned entity as 20th Century Studios). The lawsuit contends that Disney partook in "self-dealing" by redirecting Fox films away from a lucrative HBO licensing arrangement to its proprietary Disney+ and Hulu platforms.

The lawsuit also claims that Fox engaged in “sweetheart” deals when it licensed these films to the FX cable channel instead of other potentially more financially rewarding contracts. TSG notes that it has invested more than $3.3 billion into over 100 films over the last decade, including worldwide sensations like The Way of Water, Bohemian Rhapsody, Deadpool, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, The Martian, The Grand Budapest Hotel and The Banshees of Inisherin. They claim, as a result, the lack of income affected their ability to invest more into high-value projects like Avatar, which in turn, cost them more profits in the back end.

A Familiar Foe

Image via 20th Century Studios

When TSG conducted their own independent audit of Disney and 20th Century Studios, they discovered that they were owed at least $40 million for their contribution to three films, including best picture winner The Shape of Water. Upon further examination, it now appears that the investment group may be due a sum more in the region of hundreds of millions of dollars.

The lawsuit is being fronted by attorney John Berlinski, who will be well known to Disney's legal team following his highly successful work representing Scarlett Johansson against the company. In 2021, Disney released Black Widow on streaming at the same time as theaters, which negatively impacted the actress' share of profits from the film's potential success. Johansson was eventually paid $40 million in a settlement.

Disney has not yet commented on the lawsuit filed against them by TSG Entertainment.