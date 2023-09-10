The Big Picture Disney celebrates a century of entertaining by releasing the Legacy Animated Film Collection, featuring classic films and modern favorites.

The collection includes movies from both Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar, showcasing the evolution of animation over the years.

Disney plans to continue their legacy with new animated stories like Elio and Wish

Disney continues to celebrate a century of entertaining the world, announcing their Legacy Animated Film Collection. Including features from both Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar, the package was specially designed for the occasion, including three different compartments for holding the films. The collection will be available for pre-order on Walmart's website on September 18, and each copy will include a numbered certificate of authenticity. Audiences will have the opportunity of diving back into their favorite stories, as the studio celebrates what it has done for the animation medium across history.

Walt Disney Animation Studios was responsible for creating some of their library's classic during the last century, including Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and Cinderellla. As the studio continued to evolve, the projects developed by their animation department evolved with it, and with the pop culture that surrounded the release of their films. Since many decades have passed, the current projects launched by studio focus on a modern style of animation, and storytelling that attempt to connect with today's audiences. Wish is the next movie that will be released in theaters by Walt Disney Animation Studios, also as a part of the company's special celebration.

On the other hand, Pixar became a part of the Walt Disney Company in a relatively recent fashion, with the company identifying the studio as a useful asset for them more than a decade ago. Classics such as Toy Story or The Incredibles mirror the history of Walt Disney Studios in the way the movies defined the medium during the time of their release, and now the Legacy Animated Film Collection includes some of Pixar's most popular blockbusters. A legacy without comparison will be available for purchase for any fans who would like to dive deep into what Disney has created over the years.

The Future of Disney

In order to continue the legacy celebrated in the new collection, Disney is already working on new animated stories meant to be enjoyed by the whole family. The next time Pixar launches a project in theaters will be marked by Elio, a tale where a young boy is chosen by an intergalactic organization as the ambassador of Earth. After that, Inside Out 2 will take viewers back to Riley and her unpredictable group of emotions, in a sequel to the 2015 smash hit. Walt Disney Animation Studios haven't revealed their plans for what can be expected beyond Wish, with more information set to be revealed at some point in the future.

You can check out the entire list of movies included in the Disney Legacy Animated Film Collection below:

1. Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs (1937)

2. Pinocchio (1940)

3. Fantasia (1940)

4. Dumbo (1941)

5. Bambi (1942)

6. Saludos Amigos (1943)

7. The Three Caballeros (1945)

8. Make Mine Music (1946)

9. Fun And Fancy Free (1947)

10. Melody Time (1948)

11. The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (1949)

12. Cinderella (1950)

13. Alice in Wonderland (1951)

14. Peter Pan (1953)

15. Lady and the Tramp (1955)

16. Sleeping Beauty (1959)

17. One Hundred and One Dalmatians (1961)

18. The Sword in the Stone (1963)

19. The Jungle Book (1967)

20. The Aristocats (1970)

21. Robin Hood (1973)

22. The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (1977)

23. The Rescuers (1977)

24. The Fox and The Hound (1981)

25. The Black Cauldron (1985)

26. The Great Mouse Detective (1986)

27. Oliver & Company (1988)

28. The Little Mermaid (1989)

29. The Rescuers Down Under (1990)

30. Beauty and the Beast (1991)

31. Aladdin (1992)

32. Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

33. The Lion King (1994)

34. A Goofy Movie (1995)

35. Pocahontas (1995)

36. Toy Story (1995)

37. James and the Giant Peach (1996)

38. The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)

39. Hercules (1997)

40. Mulan (1998)

41. A Bug’s Life (1998)

42. Tarzan (1999)

43. Toy Story 2 (1999)

44. Fantasia/2000 (2000)

45. The Tigger Movie (2000)

46. Dinosaur (2000)

47. The Emperor’s New Groove (2000)

48. Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001)

49. Monsters, Inc. (2001)

50. Return to Never Land (2002)

51. Lilo & Stitch (2002)

52. Treasure Planet (2002)

53. The Jungle Book 2 (2003)

54. Piglet’s Big Movie (2003)

55. Finding Nemo (2003)

56. Brother Bear (2003)

57. Home on the Range (2004)

58. The Incredibles (2004)

59. Pooh’s Heffalump Movie (2005)

60. Chicken Little (2005)

61. Cars (2006)

62. Meet the Robinsons (2007)

63. Ratatouille (2007)

64. Wall•E (2008)

65. Tinker Bell (2008)

66. Bolt (2008)

67. Up (2009)

68. The Princess and the Frog (2009)

69. Toy Story 3 (2010)

70. Tangled (2010)

71. Cars 2 (2011)

72. Winnie the Pooh (2011)

73. Brave (2012)

74. Frankenweenie (2012)

75. Wreck-It Ralph (2012)

76. Monsters University (2013)

77. Planes (2013)

78. Frozen (2013)

79. Planes: Fire & Rescue (2014)

80. Big Hero 6 (2014)

81. Inside Out (2015)

82. The Good Dinosaur (2015)

83. Zootopia (2016)

84. Finding Dory (2016)

85. Moana (2016)

86. Cars 3 (2017)

87. Coco (2017)

88. Incredibles 2 (2018)

89. Ralph Breaks the Internet (2018)

90. Toy Story 4 (2019)

91. Frozen 2 (2019)

92. Onward (2020)

93. Soul (2020)

94. Raya and the Last Dragon (2021)

95. Luca (2021)

96. Encanto (2021)

97. Turning Red (2022)

98. Lightyear (2022)

99. Strange World (2022)

100. Elemental (2023)