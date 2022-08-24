Disney's movies have served generations as leaders of the entertainment industry. From being pioneers in the animation industry to one of the most successful theme parks in the world, the Walt Disney Company understands not only how to make a profit but also how to create a true experience. Most recently, Disney has been focusing on creating more 3D animation alongside live-action movie franchises (specifically Star Wars and Marvel).

However, to keep the Golden Age of Disney movies alive, the company has decided live-action remakes of older, classic films would do the trick. Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, Cinderella, and The Jungle Book are a few that have been released within the past few years, with many more both speculated and confirmed to come.

Peter Pan

Peter Pan is the classic story adapted from the novel of the same name by J. M. Barrie about the “boy who never grew up.” By following Peter Pan and the second star to the right, the Darling children are led to Neverland and are met by ferocious pirates, mermaids, The Lost Boys, and more!

It’s surprising there has not been an officially-licensed Disney live-action already, since there have been numerous Peter Pan adaptations (most notably, Hook starring Robin Williams). In 2020, a Disney film titled Peter Pan and Wendy was announced to be released in 2022. The film stars Alexander Molony as Peter Pan, YaraShahidi as Tinker Bell, and Jude Law as Captain Hook.

Robin Hood

The famous tale of a local outlaw who steals from the rich and gives to the poor, Robin Hood was a 1973 Disney film that portrayed all of the characters as animals in a fantasy world. The movie is an absolute Disney classic, and for that reason is not appreciated by many of the younger fans because it does not include the main princess or have a popular ride dedicated to the film at any of the Disney parks.

For that reason, having a Robin Hood live-action movie (with or without animals) may be a great idea to not only breathe the film back to life for the 21st century but also awaken a new generation of fans.

The Princess and the Frog

Image via Disney

The Princess and the Frog is a newer Disney Princess movie, being released in 2009 and quickly gaining popularity since then. In the film, Tiana is a hard-working woman living in New Orleans who dreams of owning her own glamorous restaurant. At a masquerade ball for her best friend Charlotte, she kisses Prince Naveen, who had been transformed into a frog by the necromantic witch doctor Dr. Facilier and thinks the only way to break the curse was to be kissed by a Princess.

Instead, they both turn into frogs and must travel through the New Orleans swamps to break the curse. Although the movie is newer and may not need a revival just yet, The Princess and the Frog is most definitely worth adapting into the live-action format. Most recently, Disney announced that Splash Mountain was being transformed into a ride based on The Princess and the Frog, which is reminiscent of the film’s impact.

Tarzan

Tarzan, the story of a man raised by gorillas in the deep rainforests, would be a spectacular live-action movie. Over the course of the film, Tarzan meets Jane, the daughter of Professor Porter, who travels to the jungle to study the wildlife. The movie is a particular favorite of many Disney fans, but a live-action adaption may serve the movie’s reputation well.

There has been a stage adaptation - and a Warner Bros adaptation in 2016 - which were fairly successful, yet the story still had trouble hooking a willing audience or a solid fanbase. Nevertheless, a Tarzan live-action might be a strong contender for a more mature Disney film considering the subject matter.

Hercules

The famous Greek myth was brought to the silver screen in 1997—this time a bit more child-friendly with catchy tunes from the renowned composer Alan Menken. Hercules follows, well, Hercules, as the young demigod trains with Phil the Satyr, battles Hades’ monsters, and ends up falling in love with a girl named Meg. The movie is easily one of Disney’s top animated films and is a must-watch for any Disney fan not familiar with the film (though that is unlikely).

Everything about this film is begging for a live-action remake: from the legendary Hercules, the devilishly-cunning Hades and his demon sidekicks Pain and Panic, and the massive-scale Greek myths that could come to life. In 2020, Disney announced that there would indeed be a live-action remake. The film will be directed by Guy Ritchie and produced by Joe and Anthony Russo, who said the movie would have a modern spin.

The Little Mermaid

The Little Mermaid follows Ariel, one of twelve mermaid daughters of the legendary King Triton. She could have it all, but she wants more: to walk on the shore like humans. She makes a deal with Ursula the sea witch and with her friends, Sebastian the lobster, Scuttle the seagull, and Flounder the fish, she becomes human.

On land, she meets Prince Eric who recognizes her after she saved him from drowning as a mermaid, and they fall in love despite Ursula’s plans. The Little Mermaid is officially in production as of 2022 and will star Halle Bailey as Ariel. Despite some delays, fans hope the movie will be released on schedule in 2023.

The Sword in the Stone

Image via Disney

The Sword in the Stone is a 1963 Disney animated film about the legend of King Arthur. The movie focuses on a young King Arthur, but in this movie, he is known as Wart, an 11-year-old orphan. Merlin takes Arthur under his wing, trains him, and eventually, Arthur is crowned King.

While the film has most definitely left its mark on entertainment history and there have been a surplus amount of Arthurian adaptions created in the past few decades, a Sword in the Stone remake might be an interesting idea for the Walt Disney Company to play with. At the end of the day, if a story is told thousands of times over, the story must be worth hearing—why not have a remake?

