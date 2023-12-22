Despite the series of critical and financial failures that Disney has experienced in 2023, the studio remains one of the most powerful brands in the history of the entertainment industry. Although much of the studio’s reputation is derived for its groundbreaking animated films, Disney has made great live-action films since its inception. In the last two decades, Disney has found significant success with the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise and a series of live-action remakes of their animated classics.

Although Disney has relied upon its ownership of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Star Wars franchise in recent years, these franchises represent a small minority of the great live-action films that the studio has created. Between fantasy adventures, inspiring true stories, and musicals, Disney has made great live-action films in many genres. Thankfully, fans of the studio now have the advantage to check out a lot of these great films on Disney+. Here are ten of the most underrated Disney live-action movies, ranked.

10 'The Journey of Natty Gann' (1985)

Directed by Jeremy Kagan

Buena Vista Distribution

The uplifting Disney+ original film Togo evokes comparisons to another great snowy, cross-country adventure film from the studio featuring a memorable dog. The 1985 family film The Journey of Natty Gann follows a teenage girl (Meredith Salenger) as she searches for her father during the midst of the Great Depression. Although the long trek to Chicago is not an easy one, Natty is aided in her journey by a wolfdog and the charismatic young man Harry (John Cusack).

The simplicity of The Journey of Natty Gann’s story makes it easy to overlook, but the film makes some profound observations about the difficulty of adolescence and the importance of self-reliance. Although Salenger and Cusack would evolve into more established leading stars with their future work, it’s interesting to see them display such youthful exuberance in their performances in The Journey of Natty Gann.

Watch Now on Disney+

9 'Newsies' (1992)

Directed by Kenny Ortega

Although many of the classic animated films from Disney’s “renaissance era” utilized music to great effect, the studio has been just as effective in creating live-action musicals. The 1992 musical film Newsies follows the teenager Jack Kelly (Christian Bale) as he leads a group of young newspaper hawkers to fight for their labor rights in the late 1890s.

Although Newsies was a box office bomb that met with tepid reviews during its initial release, it inspired the acclaimed Broadway musical of the same name. Fans of the musical may want to revisit this movie, as it is a charming celebration of journalistic integrity that certainly deserves a lot more credit than it received during its inital release. The songs are fun, the musical numbers are beautifully rendered, and Bale gives an emotional performance that foreshadows the great actor he would become in the subsequent decades.

Newsies Release Date April 10, 1992 Director Kenny Ortega Cast Christian Bale , David Moscow , Luke Edwards , Max Casella , Gabriel Damon , Marty Belafsky Rating PG Runtime 121 Main Genre Drama

Watch Now on Disney+

8 'The Straight Story' (1999)

Directed by David Lynch

Image via Walt Disney Pictures

Although David Lynch is best known for his disturbing horror films like Inland Empire and Blue Velvet, the notoriously idiosyncratic filmmaker teamed up with Disney to make a great, underrated family film. Lynch’s 1999 film The Straight Story follows World War II veteran Alvin Straight (Richard Farnsworth) as he rides his tractor from Iowa to Wisconsin. Farnsworth’s emotional performance earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.

Although The Straight Story seems like an outlier within Lynch’s work, it contains the same celebration of nature that is common within all of his work. Lynch warned of the dangers of nuclear annihilation in Twin Peaks: The Return, but here, he celebrates why the environment is worth fighting for in The Straight Story. Although it doesn’t necessarily feel like a true “Disney film,” The Straight Story is an underrated gem that may inspire children to watch other Lynch films when they are older.

Watch Now on Disney+

7 'The Greatest Game Ever Played' (2005)

Directed by Bill Paxton

Buena Vista Home Entertainment

Although there have been many great films about baseball, basketball, football, and wrestling there haven’t been nearly enough films about golf. Bill Paxton’s 2005 historical film The Greatest Game Ever Played shows the skills that the game requires through an incredibly true story of rivalry and sportsmanship. The film follows a young golf caddy, Francis Ouimet (Shia Labeouf), as he competes in the 1913 U.S. Open competition against his hero, Harry Vardon (Stephen Dillane).

Although Ouimet and Vardon come from completely different backgrounds, The Greatest Game Ever Played shows how these rivals’ shared passion for golf makes them similar. The film’s delicate pacing and measured emotions feel representative of the tenacity that golf requires. Unlike other sports films, The Greatest Game Ever Played features characters that are respectful and celebratory of each other's success. It’s an underrated story of good sportsmanship shown in its purest form, and that's what makes this sports drama a gem that is worthy of your time, even if you're not a fan of golf.

The Greatest Game Ever Played Release Date September 30, 2005 Director Bill Paxton Cast James Paxton , Tom Rack , Armand Laroche , Peter Hurley , Gregory Terlecki , Jonathan Higgins Rating PG Runtime 115 Main Genre Drama Genres Drama , Documentary , Family , History , sport

Watch Now on Disney+

6 'Tron: Legacy' (2010)

Directed by Joseph Kosinski

Image via Disney

Despite being a box office bomb upon its initial release, the 1982 science fiction film Tron has earned the reputation of being a modern classic. Its 2010 sequel, Tron: Legacy, follows the original film’s hero, Kevin Flynn (Jeff Bridges) as he becomes trapped within the game that he helped create. With his dad trapped in the game, it is up to his son, Sam (Garrett Hedlund), to enter the game his father created in order to bring him to safety.

Although the early use of CGI still doesn't hold up well today (it was made in the 80s, after all), Tron: Legacy features groundbreaking visuals and an instantly iconic musical score by Daft Punk. The film works as an effective legacy sequel because of the empathy that Bridges generates for Kevin, and the storyline that revolves around a son trying to save his father. Although Tron: Legacy wasn’t given the admiration that it deserved at the time of its release, a third Tron film is in the works from director Joachim Rønning.

Watch Now on Disney+

5 'Saving Mr. Banks' (2013)

Directed by John Lee Hancock

While the notion of a film about the creation of one Disney’s most beloved live-action classics seems like an entirely cynical affair, Saving Mr. Banks was actually much more charming ans was well received by critics. The 2013 biopic explores Walt Disney’s (Tom Hanks) attempts to convince the author P.L. Travers (Emma Thompson) to grant his studio the rights to make a film adaptation of her beloved novel Mary Poppins.

Although Disney eventually revisited the world of Travers’ novel with the 2018 legacy sequel Mary Poppins Returns, it was highly entertaining to see what went into the creation of the classic film. Despite its holiday release date and terrific performances, Saving Mr. Banks underperformed at the box office, earning only $117 million worldwide during its theatrical run, and failing to earn any significant attention from awards bodies. It’s unfortunate, as it's certainly the strongest film that director Rob Marshall has made since his Best Picture winning musical Chicago, and worth checking out.

Watch Now on Disney+

4 'Tomorrowland' (2015)

Directed by Brad Bird

Image via Walt Disney Studios

Director Brad Bird proved to be a master of animation with his work on the Pixar films Ratatouille and The Incredibles, but 2011’s Mission: Impossible- Ghost Protocol proved that he was just as skilled as a live-action filmmaker. Bird returned to live-action filmmaking with his 2015 science fiction film Tomorrowland, which centers on the tech-savvy teenager Casey Newton (Britt Robertson). After being transported to an alternate dimension, Casey teams up with the aging technical wizard Frank Wheeler (George Clooney) to save the future from the antagonist, David Nix (Hugh Laurie).

While Tomorrowland doesn’t always live up to its lofty ambitions, it was admirable to see an original science fiction film that takes so many creative chances, even if it didn't always stick the landing. While viewed as a disappointment by some fans of Bird’s work, and just barely making its money back at the box office ($209 million grossed against a $190 million budget), Tomorrowland’s optimistic perspective on the future makes it at home with Disney as a brand.

Watch Now on Starz

3 'McFarland, USA' (2015)

Directed by Niki Caro

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

In addition to the action-adventure films that Disney built its brand on, the studio has also produced many inspirational sports films. Niki Caro’s 2015 family sports drama McFarland, USA tells the true story of McFarland High School’s 1987 cross-country team and their coach, Jim White (Kevin Costner). White had been fired from his position as a football coach after a heated argument with a student, and relocated to McFarland as a way to sustain his income. However, his experiences with the cross-country team end up opening him up to new experiences.

While McFarland, USA utilizes some formulaic clichés that are all-too common within family sports films, following this formula isn’t a bad thing if the story is well-told and has a lot of heart, which is a staple of McFarland, USA. Costner has a history of appearing in sports films, and while this was not one of his most profitable films, McFarland, USA gives him a great role with a powerful redemptive journey. In short, it is the classic Disney sports movie.

McFarland, USA Release Date February 20, 2015 Director Niki Caro Cast Kevin Costner , Maria Bello , Morgan Saylor , Vincent Martella , Elsie Fisher , Martha Higareda Rating PG Runtime 128 Main Genre Drama Genres Drama , Documentary

Watch Now on Disney+

2 'The Finest Hours' (2016)

Directed by Craig Gillespie

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Although director Craig Gillespie revamped a classic Disney villain with his 101 Dalmatians prequel film Cruella, his first collaboration with the studio was the 2016 drama The Finest Hours. The film tells the incredible true story of the United States Coast Guardsman Bernie Webber (Chris Pine), who led a daring mission to rescue the crew of the tanker SS Pendleton in 1952. Webber’s mission was considered to be one of the most dangerous in the Coast Guard’s history, and it was a story that was ripped to be adapted into a movie.

The Finest Hours showcase the selflessness of the Coast Guard, who ventured into such dangerous territory to rescue those in distress at sea. Gillespie does a great job at not sensationalizing the story and paying respect to the Coast Guard’s responsibilities. It was different from the sharp editing that he used in Dumb Money; and although the 3D is often used as a gimmick, the immersive visuals in The Finest Hours make the rescue sequences more exciting, and an underrated gem for Disney.

Watch Now on Disney+

1 'Christopher Robin' (2018)

Directed by Marc Forster

A.A. Milne’s classic Winnie the Pooh stories now belong to the public domain, which explains why the horror film Pooh: Blood and Honey was able to turn the characters into slasher villains. However, those looking for a more sensitive take on the classic story are better suited to check out Marc Forster’s 2018 family film Christopher Robin. It tells the story of an older Christopher Robin (Ewan McGregor) who returns to the Hundred Acre Woods and reunites with his childhood friends Pooh (Jim Cummings), Eeyore (Brad Garrett), and Piglet (Nick Mohammad).

Although many of Disney’s live-action remakes simply remade their animated films shot-for-short, Christopher Robin largely obscured from this, as it aimed to be a legacy sequel that tells an original story. Despite ostensibly being a family film, Christopher Robin was unafraid to deal with adult issues such as depression, loneliness, and workaholism. While it may not be an easy movie to watch for the little ones at times, Christopher Robin is, nevertheless, a true underrated gem, and will have the viewer diving for the tissue box.

Christopher Robin A working-class family man, Christopher Robin, encounters his childhood friend Winnie-the-Pooh, who helps him to rediscover the joys of life. Release Date August 2, 2018 Director Marc Forster Cast Ewan McGregor , Hayley Atwell , Bronte Carmichael , Mark Gatiss , Oliver Ford Davies , Ronke Adekoluejo Rating PG Runtime 104 Main Genre Fantasy Studio Walt Disney Pictures

Watch Now on Disney+

KEEP READING: David Lowery’s 'Pete’s Dragon' Understands Its Audience Better Than Any Other Disney Live-Action Remake