According to fans and critics alike, Disney’s live-action adaptation of Pinocchio leaves a lot to be desired. This isn’t a new development among live-action Disney remakes, with criticism coming from all angles, pointing out the flaws in many of Disney’s new takes on older works. However, we as viewers tend to focus much more on the negatives than the positives, and one or two lackluster movies (or even good movies with some lackluster elements) doesn’t necessarily mean that Disney’s live-action movies have no value.

While these adaptations tend to rehash old material, that doesn’t mean there isn’t anything new to be said. For example, The Beauty and the Beast and Cinderella pretty much follow the formula of the original stories, but both are still fun to watch for the bit of extra backstory we learn about the characters. Both Belle (Emma Watson) and the Beast (Dan Stevens) get new songs that delve deeper into their characters, and LeFou in particular changes personality from the original but gives just as much energy (owing to the performance of Josh Gad). Cinderella includes an interesting conversation between the titular heroine (Lily James) and Lady Tremaine (Cate Blanchett) that draws an even starker parallel between them than in the original animation.

With Disney Live-Action Remakes, Storyline Changes Are Welcome

Sometimes new details turn into flat-out changes to the storyline—and that’s not always a bad thing. Even though Mulan strayed from the source material (both the original legend and the Disney version), the new elements aren’t deal-breakers in terms of recognizing a movie for what it is. When compared to the musical, full of high-energy numbers and talking dragons voiced by Eddie Murphy, the live-action Mulan takes an approach to best fit with its new medium. Rather than include cartoonish elements, the new version of Mulan still includes magical elements, but in new places, in order to tell a different story. As with any adaptation, it’s important to recognize that the new version isn’t a retelling of the original story, but rather a familiar tale with a new spin.

RELATED: 22 Things to Know About Guillermo del Toro's 'Pinocchio' Including Where to Find Some Easter Eggs

Granted, some tales don’t necessarily need new takes, and sometimes the changes that the adaptations represent may not be as enjoyable to viewers who came to the theater because they are fans of the animated classics. It’s still important to remember, though, that change doesn’t necessarily mean less than. It’s just different, and it’s okay not to enjoy the new version. The new stories these remakes tell, however, still have value.

'Aladdin's Changes See Mixed Results

For instance, the changes made to Aladdin’s live-action remake are notable in positive ways and negative ways. Jasmine’s (Naomi Scott) added song, for example (while not entirely interesting in terms of visual movement), embellished more on her character and gave her development more screen time. The same goes for the Genie. Our favorite lovable magic man gets a character redesign; he goes from the quirky, reference-loving wisp imbued with the amazing energy of Robin Williams to the charismatic magical wingman portrayed by Will Smith. What’s more, he even gets a romantic subplot, which ties into the framing device for the film nicely.

On a smaller scale, Aladdin also included an intricate dance scene as a nod to the Middle Eastern/South Asian inspired culture that Agrabah was based on. All in all, the film added more to the original story and crafted it in a fun and unique way that makes it stand out from the original tale while still keeping its core storyline intact.

'Maleficent' Turns 'Sleeping Beauty' on Its Head

Let’s also not forget the creative take on Sleeping Beauty that resulted in Maleficent. This adaptation tells a familiar fairy tale, so classic that everyone knows the story, including arguably the most iconic villain of early Disney animation, from a completely different perspective altogether. Telling stories from the perspective of villains is a pattern in modern retellings, and it’s a goldmine of interesting character work. Maleficent recognized the bright and sunny fairy tale world of Sleeping Beauty and presented it from the angle of a dark epic fantasy—with a healthy dose of redemption and love, of course. Coming hot off the heels of Frozen in 2013, 2014’s Maleficent also presented its own subversion of true love’s kiss, in a way that’s both surprising and befitting the tone of the story.

It’s refreshing to have options when it comes to consuming fairy tale media, where you can sit down and indulge in the singsong world of Briar Rose one day, and ride into battle with Maleficent the next. For fans of the original animation, it’s exciting to see a newer, darker take on the story that matches our age; it’s almost as if the story has grown older with us. Maleficent takes us on a journey that’s both familiar and fresh.

'Cruella' Offers a Delightful Descent into DeVille's Origin Story

Cruella does something similar in its prequel to 101 Dalmatians; while not necessarily a direct lead-in to the story of the puppies, Cruella’s (Emma Stone) descent into the dark underbelly of the mad fashion world of the Baroness (Emma Thompson) presents the perfect story for those who enjoy high-stakes heists and also happen to be interested in the iconic Cruella DeVille.

All this is to say that Disney remakes, while sometimes not stories that entirely work from a writer’s standpoint and/or a viewer’s angle, often add elements that aren't from the original but give the remake a new and interesting spin. Some adaptations like The Beauty and the Beast and Cinderella add interesting nuggets of detail to the framework of fairy tales. Mulan and Aladdin prove that adaptations of their kind aren’t just rehashes of their source material, while Maleficent and Cruella present examples of live-action remakes that use an old template to tell an entirely new story.

Still, Some Disney Remakes Lack Any Positive Attributes

Image via Disney

And yet, there are still remakes out there that make it difficult to find the positives. Adaptations like Pinocchio, or even The Lion King, can come off as dry and unnecessary. Some of the worst criticism of movies like these goes something like this: An unnecessary adaptation will just make you want to watch the movie that’s like it, but better. Films like these serve as reminders that there is a story out there with the same concept but created with more heart and soul. What’s to be done in this instance, except to go and watch the original film?

This result, while negative the surface, still points us back to the movies that we fell in love with, once upon a time. Watching a good movie, even in response to watching a poor one, is never a downside; in some cases, lackluster adaptations can even carve out a path to the original for viewers who have never been exposed to the story before, therefore creating new fans. It’s a longer path to get there, but the result is still a viewer falling in love with a fairy tale.

For all their mixed reviews, Disney live-action remakes are truly not as valueless as we have led ourselves to believe. Even the most unsatisfying Disney adaptations have their parts to play, and there’s always something new to say when it comes to fairy tales. To make a long story short: We’ve all been way too hard on Disney live-action remakes. It’s time to let ourselves feel the magic again.