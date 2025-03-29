Cinderella is one of the most popular princesses in Disney history. The story's legacy extends far back to Charles Perrault's 1697 fairy tale and has been remade into countless films, TV shows, and musicals time and time again. In an age where live-action remakes are taking over Hollywood, it's common to see ambitious filmmakers struggling to make authentic adaptations of source material, leading to years of disappointing Disney attempts. However, one director has gotten it right — Kenneth Branagh.

The 2015 live-action adaptation of the classic tale, Cinderella, is by far the most faithful and beautiful live-action remake the studio has made thus far. Starring Lily James, Cate Blanchett, Richard Madden, and Helena Bonham Carter, the movie set itself apart from previous Cinderella remakes with an emotionally moving storyline that not only expanded on the Cinderella lore but also introduced fresh themes of courage and kindness. Cinderella became the highest-grossing movie for director Branagh and is widely regarded as one of the best live-action remakes Disney has ever made.

Disney Live-Action 'Cinderella' Succeeds Because of Its Faithful Yet Expansive Storyline

From Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella in 1997 to Ella Enchanted in 2004, Cinderella has been reimagined in every way possible since its French origin. There's no denying that the 1950 animation is an iconic symbol of Disney's Silver Age and one of those timeless films that heavily influenced almost all our childhoods. Remaking such a classic is seen by big studios as an opportunity for an easy buck, often favoring modernization over authentic storytelling. However, Kenneth Branagh's Cinderella succeeds because it understands what made the original special and embraces the fairy tale's roots while broadening its characters and themes.

According to The New York Times, Aline Brosh McKenna originally wrote a polar opposite version of the 1950 animation that would see Cinderella and the Prince suddenly separated in a "swashbuckling tale," which led to her journey to find him. Mckenna's idea was discarded when the studio wished for a more recognizable story and brought in screenwriter Chris Weitz to revise it. Thus, a respectful live-action adaptation was born that deepens the emotional heft of the characters and creatively expands on the lore behind Cinderella.

The main narrative — a kind young woman mistreated by her stepfamily finds her life transformed through a bit of magic — remains intact. Yet, one of the biggest improvements is how Cinderella herself is portrayed. In the animated film, she is a tender-hearted dreamer who does as she's told. In the 2015 version, James's Ella is still gentle but independent and strong-willed. She actively chooses to remain good despite the cruelty she endures, making her a stronger protagonist. Her motto — "Have courage and be kind" — is a simple yet compelling guiding value that lies at the movie's core.

Madden's dazzling portrayal of Prince Kit is the cherry on top that gives the once-nameless royal a radiant personality. Having Kit and Ella meet before the ball in a chance encounter allows their relationship to be built on mutual admiration rather than love at first sight, a departure from Disney's favorite romantic trope. Blanchett’s performance of Lady Tremaine is nothing short of masterful. The film takes the time to explore her character's cruelty. Instead of making her evil for the sake of being evil, she is presented as a woman hardened by her own disappointments in life. This doesn’t excuse her actions; however, Ella's forgiveness at the end makes the Stepmother far more human than before.

Kenneth Branagh's 'Cinderella' Is Visually Accurate and Magical, Unlike Recent Disney Remakes