Have you ever stopped to think how much more a live-action remake of a classic animated film can be? For instance, if you were watching this year's Academy Awards, then you know that stars Melissa McCarthy and Halle Bailey introduced a teaser-trailer for the live-action The Little Mermaid, slated for release on May 26, 2023, during the telecast. The decision to do so, which reportedly cost Disney $10 million, proved to be divisive, with many questioning the appropriateness of placing a commercial, for all intents and purposes, in the middle of the show. Nevertheless, the film is Disney's latest in their mission to bring their treasure trove of animated classics to life. To date, results on the live-action remakes have been mixed, but one thing has remained frustratingly consistent: these films are largely shot-for-shot remakes of the animated original, a contentious tradition that the trailer for The Little Mermaid strongly suggests carries on. And they can be so much more.

Which Disney Live-Action Remakes Are Shot-for-Shot Reinterpretations?

Image via Disney

Disney's live-action remakes began with The Jungle Book in 1994, and really took off with the success of Tim Burton's Alice in Wonderland in 2010. That venture, combined with the appointment of Sean Bailey as president of Walt Disney Pictures the same year, pushed the commitment to mine their animated classics for adaptation. Bailey's rationale for doing so is, oddly, logical, with Bailey quoted as saying, "We thought if Iron Man and Thor and Captain America are Marvel superheroes, then maybe Alice, Cinderella, Mowglie, and Belle are our superheroes, and Cruella and Maleficent are our supervillains." But where the Marvel movies took the original comic-book stories and tweaked them to adapt for live-action, Disney took their animated originals and used CGI to mirror the animation in real life, typically on a shot-for-shot basis.

Jon Favreau's 2019 remake of The Lion King is arguably the most obvious example of this, with Beauty and the Beast and Pinocchio very close behind. Then there's Cinderella and Aladdin, which add a few different elements but are still largely the same. And although Disney makes an easy target, Paramount's 2006 remake of Charlotte's Web took its cues from the 1973 animated film, while Universal's How the Grinch Stole Christmas simply added a backstory to the 1966 holiday classic (even live-action remakes of live-action films have gone shot-for-shot... we're looking at you, Psycho).

Not Every Disney Live-Action Remake Is Shot-for-Shot

Not all of Disney's live-action remakes have been shot-for-shot duplicates of the source material, of course. Mulan dropped the music and Mushu (Eddie Murphy) from the 1998 original to create a film that captures the spirit of its kin while taking advantage of its live-action media. Pete's Dragon, the live-action remake of the 1977 live-action/animated musical, also drops the music and successfully brings the dragon to life using CGI. The 2016 remake of The Jungle Book boldly uses live-action to take big swings away (no pun intended) from the 1967 animated original, including the exploration of King Louie's (Christopher Walken) temple and an actual confrontation between Mowgli (Neel Sethi) and Shere Khan (Idris Elba). And the live-action take of Hercules currently in production is said to be inspired by TikTok, a very clear separation from the original. The thing is, out of the four examples here only one, Mulan, is being adapted from the central canon of Disney classics. Taking chances with live-action interpretations seems like something relegated to animated films that didn't originally resonate in the same way as the animated, "untouchable" originals.

Why Live-Action Remakes Should Move Away From the Shot-for-Shot Recipe

Image via Disney

Ironically, in delivering shot-for-shot remakes Disney has painted themselves into a corner, where even the slightest change to a beloved animated classic becomes controversial. Look no further than the casting of Bailey as Ariel, a move that has sparked waves of vitriol towards the young actress and the film itself. It's this very creative limitation that will only progressively make it more difficult to attract talent to work on these remakes. The excitement of being able to duplicate the animated world into live-action using CGI has been diluted, with the effects becoming commonplace as opposed to groundbreaking. So what you have now is directors remaking someone else's film, limiting what they can do within it to make it their own, and the only thing that made the prospect intriguing has been done to death.

Which makes now the time to push the limits of what a live-action remake can be, beyond simply copying the animated versions shot-by-shot. It's already been proven that changes can be made successfully using the lesser lights of the Disney catalog, so take a chance with the bigger titles. It's an opportunity to introduce the story to a whole new generation that hasn't developed the bias against changing the original. It's a chance to modernize the classic catalog, empowering Disney Princesses of the past to move beyond the societal limitations and prejudices of their time, to take elements that didn't work well in the first place, ones that may even have become hopelessly outdated, and 'fix' them to work in today's world or, even better, work as a timeless revision. A live-action remake opens the door to do things that play to the strengths of CGI, ie the showdown between Mowgli and Shere Khan. Most importantly, it creates a definitive separation between the live-action and the animated versions, allowing movie fans to weigh the merits of each on their own terms as opposed to simply liking the same flavor of ice cream on different cones.

Why This Likely Won't Happen

Unfortunately, money talks, and Disney definitely leans toward what decisions will make the most of it. The sad truth is that Disney original films make less money than live-action remakes of their catalog, like Aladdin's global take of $1.05 billion versus Moana's $690 million. And when you don't have to take a chance on an original property catching on with the public, there's no incentive in trying anything new. So until creativity trumps profit, until fans demand more than just a live-action regurgitation of the past, shot-for-shot remakes with only the smallest of variances are here to stay.