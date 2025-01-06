Disney’s live-action remakes have become a defining feature of modern cinema, aiming to reimagine beloved classics—often animated—for a new generation. While some succeed in blending nostalgia with modern storytelling, others falter in their quest for realism, creating a visual experience that feels distant from the charm of the originals. These films often rely on darker aesthetics and hyperrealistic CGI to carry out the originals’ story, straying from the vibrant and whimsical essence of their animated counterparts. With live-action remakes trending, and several more in the works, viewers are left wondering whether these remakes truly honor Disney’s legacy.

From the uncanny valley effect of The Lion King (2019) to the shadowy, somber reimaginings of Dumbo (2019) and Pinocchio (2022), Disney’s live-action adaptations often leave viewers unsettled. Characters and scenes once bursting with color and life sometimes feel dull or overly intense, creating dissonance for audiences who cherish the originals. While some films bring fresh perspectives, others appear to lose the magic that made their originals timeless. Some of these Disney live-action remakes, like The Lion King, would benefit from distancing themselves from their predecessors—the film may feel unsettling because it doesn't meet viewers' expectations of their beloved original. In other cases, like Alice in Wonderland (2010), the unsettling effect is a deliberate artistic choice. These are Disney’s most visually unsettling live-action remakes—not necessarily making or breaking the movie, but notably creepier or darker than the originals would have viewers remember.

10 'The Lion King' (2019)

Remake of 'The Lion King' (1994)

The remake closely resembles the animated movie of the same name. It follows Simba (Donald Glover, JD McCray as young Simba), a young lion prince, who is destined to inherit the throne of the Pride Lands from his father, King Mufasa (James Earl Jones). However, Simba’s envious uncle Scar (Chiwetel Ejiofor) schemes to seize power, killing Mufasa and sending Simba fleeing from home. Years later, Nala (Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Shahadi Wright Joseph as young Nala), his childhood friend, finds him and describes the devastation Scar has wrought on their homeland. Simba must embrace his true identity, return to the Pride Lands and confront Scar to reclaim his rightful place as king. Although The Lion King remake is primarily CGI, it was a technologically ambitious project, utilizing innovative styles of filmmaking that don’t fit a single definition.

The film dazzles with its groundbreaking photorealistic visuals, earning praise for technical innovation and breathtaking scenery. While the hyperrealism is impressive, it strips the characters of emotional expression, leaving viewers disconnected and unsettled. The animals, lifelike yet lifeless, lack charm and vibrancy, undermining the original's magic. While the movie’s realism was a bold aesthetic choice, it can be unsettling, particularly in emotional and musical numbers where the audience would expect to see expression. It’s hard to say whether the film would be more or less unsettling if it gave the characters human-like expressions, or if it was not reviewed in comparison to the original animation, but opinions on the visuals are very divided.

9 'Peter Pan & Wendy' (2023)

Remake of 'Peter Pan' (1953)

Image via Disney

Peter Pan (Alexander Molony) and Tinker Bell (Yara Shahidi) take Wendy (Ever Anderson) and her brothers (Joshua Pickering and Jacobi Jupe) on a magical journey to Neverland. In this enchanted realm, they partake in thrilling adventures and encounter the notorious Captain Hook (Jude Law). Peter Pan & Wendy stays true to the original story while exploring the characters’ backstories more thoroughly. It also includes a more diverse and inclusive cast than the original Disney film. The character Tiger Lily (Alyssa Wapanatâhk) is featured more prominently and offensive situations and harmful stereotypes from the original movie have been corrected in this remake. The movie’s interpretation of Peter Pan and the overall quality has viewers divided, especially with a handful of earlier adaptations to love.

Non-Disney Peter Pan adaptations feature more unsettling visuals, like the monstrous mermaids in Peter Pan (2003), than this 2023 remake, but of Disney’s live-action remakes, Peter Pan & Wendy has a relatively unnerving appearance. The depiction of Neverland, traditionally more vibrant and magical, appears overly dark and dull, creating a gloomy atmosphere. Tinker Bell's lack of radiant glow diminishes the film’s enchantment, giving it a more somber and eerie tone. While some scenes, like the journey to Neverland, offer fleeting moments of visual splendor, the overall dim lighting reflects a glimpse into the story’s deeper themes of maturity and loss of innocence.

8 'The Little Mermaid' (2023)

Remake of 'The Little Mermaid' (1989)

Image via Disney

Ariel (Halle Bailey), the youngest and most adventurous daughter of King Triton (Javier Bardem), dreams of exploring the human world despite being forbidden to interact with humans. After saving the charming Prince Eric (Jonah Hauer-King) from a shipwreck, Ariel falls in love and makes a dangerous deal with the sea witch Ursula (Melissa McCarthy) to trade her voice for human legs. Ariel is given only three days as a human to receive a true love's kiss. She soon learns that her deal with the duplicitous Ursula has put herself and her father’s kingdom in danger. The remake features updated lyrics to send a more appropriate message to children. Ariel is also given more agency, enhancing and empowering the character from the original.

The Little Mermaid uses unsettling hyperrealism, particularly on the sea creatures and underwater scenes. Flounder (Jacob Tremblay), Sebastian (Daveed Diggs) and Scuttle's (Awkwafina) overly lifelike designs lack the charm and expressiveness of their original animations, instead appearing quite creepy. The photorealistic creatures evoke more discomfort than delight. The mermaids' CGI is uncanny, with murky underwater environments that feel lifeless and disjointed from the characters. Granted, Ursula and her eels can be frightening in the animated version, but the live-action version bumps it up to a whole new level of unsettling. While striving for realism, the film sacrifices vibrancy, resulting in a nightmarish visual experience, especially for a young audience.

7 ‘The Sorcerer's Apprentice’ (2010)

Adaptation of ‘Fantasia’ (1940)

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Balthazar Blake (Nicolas Cage), an ancient sorcerer and former apprentice to Merlin (James A. Stephens), seeks a successor who will help him defeat the malevolent sorceress Morgana le Fay (Alice Krige). After centuries of searching, he discovers Dave Stutler (Jay Baruchel), whose latent magical abilities make him the chosen one. Reluctantly tutored by Balthazar, Dave learns the art of sorcery while battling Morgana’s followers, led by the treacherous Maxim Horvath (Alfred Molina). The Sorcerer’s Apprentice is adapted from the sequence of the same name in the animated musical anthology film Fantasia. The sequence finds Mickey Mouse as the titular character, using magic to complete chores, soon losing control and causing a mess. The live-action movie briefly recreates this scene.

The entire movie is visually dark and ominous with its medieval objects and undertones. Characters being thrown around, magic manifesting as violent bursts of light and Balthazar’s mysterious and forbidding appearance contribute to the film’s unsettling visuals. As for the Fantasia sequence remake, the brooms and mops in live-action translated to a disturbing viewing experience. The objects, full of life and character in the animation, are simply creepy in the remake. Though the mops try in earnest to replicate the goofiness of the 1940 animation, it comes off as unsettling.

6 ‘Beauty and the Beast’ (2017)

Remake of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ (1991)

Image Via Disney

An arrogant prince (Adam Mitchell) is cursed by an enchantress and transformed into a beast until he can earn and return true love. Years later, Belle (Emma Watson), a bright young woman from a small village, trades her freedom for her father’s (Kevin Kline), becoming the Beast’s (Dan Stevens) prisoner. With the support of the magical castle staff, Belle forms a bond with the Beast, unearthing the kindheartedness beneath his monstrous exterior. The remake elaborates on Belle’s and the Beast’s backstories, making some changes in continuity.

The design of Beauty and the Beast relied on CGI and motion-capture, which, at times, produced an unsettling visual. The Beast’s castle, intended to be magical, often appeared dreary and poorly lit, while outdoor scenes looked unnatural. The enchanted objects, transformed into hyperrealistic CGI, were more creepy than whimsical, and their designs struggled to evoke the charm of the animated original. Their transition into inanimate objects was disturbing and reminiscent of death. The Beast and his mannerisms were unsettling as well, and every outburst of his was amplified from the original. Notably, the pack of wolves inhabiting the woods beyond the castle was one of the most menacing parts of the movie.

5 ‘The Jungle Book’ (2016)

Remake of ‘The Jungle Book’ (1967)

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

​​When Mowgli (Neel Sethi), a young boy raised by wolves, is forced to leave the jungle for his safety from the tiger Shere Khan (Idris Elba), he begins his journey away from his home. Guided by the protective panther Bagheera (Ben Kingsley), Mowgli encounters various jungle inhabitants, like the snake Kaa (Scarlett Johansson) and the carefree bear Baloo (Bill Murray). Along the way, he experiences moments of joy and adventure while learning important lessons that shape his understanding of himself and his place in the world.

While the unsettling visuals in some of the remakes tampered with the quality of the movie, The Jungle Book’s visuals align more clearly and intentionally with the darker shift in tone from the animation to the remake. The CGI animals surrounding the human Mowgli are less unsettling in the way that The Little Mermaid’s Sebastian was and more so menacing. The once-cartoonish and goofy-looking animals are now looming, amplifying the perceived threat to Mowgli. The snake, Kaa, is especially disturbing. Other unsettling visuals include Shere Khan killing Mowgli’s pack leader, Akela (Giancarlo Esposito), and Mowgli and Shere Khan’s disturbing final encounter, resulting in the tiger’s fiery death.

4 ‘Maleficent’ (2014)

Adaptation of ‘Sleeping Beauty’ (1959)