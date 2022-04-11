Disney's princesses have rightfully gotten a lot of love and praise over the years for being good role models for young girls. Unfortunately, their love interests often don't receive as much appreciation as they should. With love and romance being such a big part of the classic story formula that has contributed to Disney’s success over the years, love interests come in many forms, from the most charming of princes to the lowest of thieves. Here are 13 Disney princess love interests, ranked worst to best.

13. Hans of the Southern Isles (Frozen)

As the single worst Disney love interest, Frozen's Hans (voiced by Santino Fontana) seems like a knight in shining armor but turns out to be a scheming villain. When it comes to loving and supporting his romantic partner, Hans pretty much fails in every way, not only leaving Anna (voiced by Kristen Bell) to die without a true love’s kiss but also attempting to usurp Elsa (voiced by Idina Menzel) for the throne of Arendelle. As a master manipulator, Hans goes all-out with the deception, even going so far as to become the first Disney villain to sing a duet with the princess protagonist. Luckily, Anna has other options and wipes the smugness off Hans' face with a killer right hook.

12. Captain John Smith (Pocahontas)

When it comes to finding a loving partner, Pocahontas (voiced by Irene Bedard) could have done better than becoming romantically involved with a member of the same crew who wants to steal away her people’s land and exploit it for monetary gain. However, John (voiced by Mel Gibson) is an explorer rather than a violent enemy. The connection formed between the two, despite being from completely different worlds and even speaking different languages, is part of the reason why their people can reach an understanding. Unlike many of his fellow explorers, John is open-minded and unafraid of challenges to his worldview.

11. Prince Florian (Snow White)

Hats off to this prince, who was exactly where he needed to be in order to help his love interest and break her curse. Much like many other fairy tales in the early days of Disney, this story centers on only one protagonist: Snow White herself (voiced by Adriana Caselotti). Unfortunately for Florian (voiced by Harry Stockwell), that means that we don’t get much story or personality from him besides the whimsical desire to fall in love and rescue the princess. We don’t even hear his name in the movie. But for a guy in an extremely supportive role, he plays his part well — and has an angelic singing voice!

10. Prince Charming (Cinderella)

Talk about dedication! Even though later Disney movies make it clear that falling in love with someone in a day isn’t a common occurrence, Cinderella’s (voiced by Ilene Woods) fairy tale presents the one-night romance as not just possible, but a dream come true. Prince Charming (voiced by William Phipps) lives up to his name by trusting in the power of love enough to search the entire kingdom for just one girl. Despite not knowing her name or how to reach out to her, the prince is able to narrow down the entire kingdom’s girls to just one true love by using what he has. And while the first movie limits Charming’s screen time, the goofy parts of his personality are explored even more in Cinderella III: A Twist in Time.

9. Kristoff (Frozen, Frozen 2)

As the second love interest of Disney’s Frozen, Kristoff (voiced by Jonathan Groff) doesn’t present himself as the perfect man, like Hans does; his own rock troll family describe him as "a bit of a fixer-upper." He talks to his reindeer, behaves awkwardly when he attempts to socialize with other humans, and has a strangely strong love for ice. But Kristoff is mature enough to understand that love is more complicated than a one-day whirlwind romance, and he’s willing to set aside his own wants for Anna’s benefit. This final quality shines the brightest in Frozen 2, when he immediately asks what he can do to help Anna when they reunite, rather than continue to make awkward marriage proposals. Maybe he isn’t the perfect man, but he is perfect for Anna. And it definitely helps that their quirky personalities contrast nicely.

8. Prince Philip (Sleeping Beauty)

Despite not being the main character, or even saying a single word past the midpoint of the movie, Philip (voiced by Bill Shirley) demonstrates his bravery and love with action rather than words when he breaks out of Maleficent's dungeon, holds his own against legions of evil henchmen, hacks his way through a magical briar patch, and slays a dragon, all just to save his romantic partner. He’s clearly able to roll with the oddities of a Disney fairy tale as well when he falls in love with Aurora (voiced by Mary Costa) in the forest and easily talks his way out of a prior engagement. As a modern man, he doesn’t back down from telling his father that arranged marriages are a thing of the past. After all, it is the 14th century!

7. Prince Eric (The Little Mermaid)

As one of the first movies to kick off the Disney renaissance, The Little Mermaid also gave its love interest more to do. Eric (voiced by Christopher Daniel Barnes) has a humble heart and loves adventure and the sea, but he also has his heart set on love and kindness. Even though he’s obsessed with a mystery girl with a beautiful voice, he takes the time to help and befriend a voiceless girl trying to make her way in the world. He’s also not afraid to battle deep-sea demons to demonstrate his love for Ariel (voiced by Jodi Benson); without even hesitating, he sacrifices his ship to deal a fatal blow to the Sea Witch. Despite doing his fair share of rescuing, Eric is also not embarrassed to be rescued as well: he is saved at least three times by Ariel, showing that the couple always has each other’s backs.

6. David Kawena (Lilo and Stitch)

Poor David (voiced by Jason Scott Lee) is often forgotten during Disney love interest discourse. Lilo and Stitch doesn’t involve princes or princesses, but David is completely ready to treat his crush, Nani (voiced by Tia Carrere), like a queen. He patiently helps her as much as he can without expecting anything in return, and he knows where she needs him most. Unassuming love interests like David, who aren’t outwardly lavish in their princeliness but nevertheless have a gentlemanly quality, are often overlooked in Disney movies but should be given their share of appreciation. David may not be a literal prince, but he is a wonderful match for Nani, as he understands the trials she’s going through and is willing to do everything he can to lighten her burdens. Plus, having “fancy” hair doesn’t hurt.

5. General Li Shang (Mulan)

A proper deuteragonist, Shang (voiced by BD Wong) is part of the reason Mulan (voiced by Ming-Na Wen) becomes such a skilled warrior. His brutal but effective training pushes Mulan to go beyond her limits, and Mulan’s determination and cleverness impresses and inspires him in return. With enough time and interaction to form strong feelings, there’s no question about a one-day romance, and both are impressive fighters who have each other’s backs. As a skilled leader with "impressive military lineage," Shang is the perfect match for an adaptable warrior like Mulan.

4. Prince Naveen (The Princess and the Frog)

Charming, musical, and completely broke, Prince Naveen of Maldonia (voiced by Bruno Campos) starts as a charismatic gold-digger, but he never fails to be the life of the party. He lives to strike up impromptu concerts on street corners and wander into random shady shops. His fun-loving personality matches well with Tiana’s (Anika Noni Rose) responsibility. They, perhaps more so than any other couple on this list, learn from each other’s strengths. Naveen goes from an irresponsible prince to a hard-working love interest who genuinely strives toward self-improvement.

3. Prince Adam / The Beast (Beauty and the Beast)

Redemptive character arcs are powerful, and the Beast (voiced by Robby Benson) has one of the best. Once only focused on outward appearances, his curse and subsequent romance with the smart and beautiful Belle (voiced by Paige O'Hara) lead to a newfound ability to look inward. In addition to the Beast’s openness to learn and fall in love, he also cares deeply about his staff and servants. Throughout the course of his time with Belle, the Beast learns how to put others before himself: a true act of love.

2. Flynn Rider / Eugene Fitzherbert (Tangled)

Many of the selfish behaviors that Eugene (voiced by Zachary Levi) presents are a facade to hide the self-perceived ordinariness and sadness of his life, but the truth is that Eugene Fitzherbert is just as daring, clever, and confident as his alter ego, Flynn Rider. With a brand of brazen humor that often gets him into trouble, his quick thinking and ability to laugh in serious situations makes feats like fighting a swash-buckling horse with a frying pan look easy. Beneath all the roguish behavior, Eugene has a big heart to match Rapunzel’s (voiced by Mandy Moore), and they are both big dreamers to boot, making Eugene and Rapunzel a funny and adorable couple.

1. Aladdin / Prince Ali (Aladdin)

As one of the very few male main leads in a Disney fairy tale, Aladdin (voiced by Scott Weinger) proves himself to be a true diamond in the rough. He is a clever thief who is far more comfortable lying than he should be, but his heart is always in the right place. Even after stealing food, he shares with those who are even less fortunate than him. And while his relationship with Princess Jasmine (voiced by Linda Larkin) is muddled by his impersonation of a far-off prince, they share an honest bonding moment during their first encounter that shines a light on how similar they feel in their different situations. There are a lot of lies and misunderstandings to work through, but Aladdin is able to accept who he is and admit his mistakes to his partner, opening up a whole new world of romance for the both of them.

