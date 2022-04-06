Disney's productions over the last decade have stepped away from romantic plots taking center stage and have instead opted for more family-focused narratives. The first major impact of this shift was in Frozen (2013) which was praised for its prioritization of familial bonds over a Princess looking for a Prince as its overall plot. This change in direction really resonated with audiences, especially parents looking for a more empowering message for young girls to hang onto. Frozen, however, still actively subscribed to the “Disney Dead Mom” trope that runs rampant in most Princess’ tragic backstories. Shown as strong, loving parents in the opening sequences of the film, it is a huge blow when the King and Queen of Arendelle are taken down in a shipwreck, leaving their daughters to grapple with Elsa’s gift of manipulating snow on their own. Since the overwhelming success of this film, Disney has continued to put together more heartfelt stories that centralize the deep love of a family, almost all of which include moms that are alive! Maternal figures have become integral aspects of the story in recent releases such as Soul (2020), Encanto (2021), and Turning Red (2022). What is interesting to observe is the evolution of how the Disney Mom is portrayed today.

RELATED: In Honor of 'Turning Red's 4*Town, 8 Best Songs from Cartoon Bands & Artists

Mothers in the Disney films of late are a far cry from the Wicked Stepmother of yesterday. From Cinderella (1950) to Tangled (2010), imposter mother figures have been brutal antagonists to their young, hopeful Princess counterparts. Their innocence and natural beauty are a source of jealousy for the old and bitter Step-Mothers. After the Princess has been rescued from this loveless life, the Step-Mothers are left to wither away in their own loneliness, learning the hard lesson that spite and cruelty will get them no closer to happiness. How far we’ve come.

The steep transformation that mothers have undergone brings audiences to more layered, complex characters that truly do want the best for their children. Stops along the way include Pocahontas (1995), Tarzan (1999), and Moana (2016), all with surrogate mother figures who have treated us so incredibly well. Be it talking trees, grandmothers, or gorillas, the guidance and love provided by these characters are the reason the protagonists had the courage to complete their journeys and find happiness in the end. Today, this depiction of motherly love adopts a much more austere tone. Often mirroring real life, the mothers are illustrated as the load-bearing pillars of the family. They carry the enormous pressure of providing a better life for their children – so much so that they forget to inspire ideas of creativity and freedom into future generations. It is this dichotomy that lays the groundwork for conflict among main characters such as Joe, Mirabel, and Mei. It now appears that the trend is for the matriarch to be the direct source of pressure and stress for their young protagonists.

Joe Gardner is an aspiring jazz musician that feels the need to hide his big news of a life-changing gig from his mother Libba. Her fear that he won’t be able to provide for himself as an artist keeps her from showing any support for him.

Image via IMDB (Disney)

Mirabel Madrigal is the only member of her family to not have been presented with a magical gift. To her grandmother, Alma this signifies a chink in the armour of the miracle that has always protected their family from harm. As a result, Mirabel is constantly the target of her Abuela’s contempt. When the magical Casita begins to crumble, Alma is convinced that Mirabel is at the center of their family gifts being in peril.

The women in Mei Lee’s family are also at the mercy of a magical power. As a method of protection handed down by spiritual ancestors, they have the ability to change into a giant red panda at will (if they can learn to control it). Mei reveals this ability at a very young age because she is already exhausted from maintaining a constant facade of perfection for her family. Her attempts to keep this messy, imperfect animal contained highlights the unrealistic expectations imposed by her mother that she’s expected to uphold.

There are many commonalities among these family figureheads, but the throughline is misguided protectiveness. Their struggles and sacrifices are to build their family up, to make them stronger. The way they impart that message, especially to young family members who are still coming of age, can be damaging. The protagonists of these films are on a journey of self-exploration when we meet them. They are in the process of discovering that the safety of the lives they’ve built doesn’t sustain their happiness. They are passionate and look for creative solutions to their problems as opposed to suffering in silence like their mothers have done for so long. It is this longing for the freedom of expression that acts as the main source of conflict between them and their mothers, as it’s a luxury they themselves were not afforded. This dissonance between survival and quality of life presents itself as an entirely different set of values between the generations that causes a rift in their relationship. There is a breakdown in trust and communication.

Image via Disney Pixar

In multiple instances, we see the protagonist create an entirely false persona in order to appease their mothers. In Soul, Joe tells his mom that he’s done with chasing gigs and is ready to settle down and take a secure teaching job instead. Mei in Turning Red lives a double life between her family and friend spheres and manipulates her ability to transform to make money for a cause her mom openly does not approve of.

Encanto’s Mirabel and Bruno are entirely alienated by her grandmother and his mom, Alma. Her fear of losing their family miracle drives away anyone she perceives as a threat. This ostracization and loneliness is a reflection of the pain Alma felt when she lost her husband, a trauma that will be passed down for future generations to carry on their shoulders as well. As long as Alma continues to hide her pain behind family pride and appearances, it can never properly heal.

The same can be said for Ming, Mai’s mother. Her obsession with productivity and perfection is an insecurity inherited from her own mother. Because this incertitude is never resolved, their daughters are left to overcompensate – to explore their human imperfections or shortcomings as if they were deep, dark secrets that they’re ashamed of.

Where does this leave our protagonists? Mai, Mirabel, and Joe are left to navigate their gifts and talents on their own, without the support system of their family.

Amongst all three, it is the realization that they will never be good enough to fulfill their mothers’ expectations that breaks them. The subsequent confrontation is what tears down the barrier to transparency and healing. They can see one another as their most vulnerable selves, and it is likely the first opportunity they have to be honest. Joe tells his mother he doesn’t want to waste away in a life with no meaning, and music is the only way to accomplish that. Mirabel and Alma bond over the memory of her late grandfather and the horrible story behind the beginning of their miracle. Mei sees Ming suffering from her own feelings of inadequacy in the spirit realm. It is only when they allow each other to be seen for who they truly are, not hiding away or dawning a false identity, that the fractures in their relationships can begin to heal.

This storyline as a new endeavor for Disney is likely something that can and will resonate with most audience members. In that way, exploring the hardships of family love can be a beautiful and cathartic experience. On the opposite side of that same coin is that these films are painting mothers with one large, hardened brushstroke. What Libba, Alma and Ming have in common is that they have all inadvertently persuaded their children into hiding, resulting in low self-worth and confidence. The biggest weakness in these families is that the mothers protect the image of their family over the individuals. As Alma says at the end of Encanto: “I was given a miracle. A second chance. And I was so afraid to lose it, that I lost sight of who the miracle was for.

When Mirabel revives the magic in their Casita, when Mei decides to keep her panda spirit, and when Joe steps outside during his second chance at life, these powerful moments serve as reminders of what is possible with a strong, loving support system. It is disheartening to see female heads of the family portrayed in such a harsh, authoritative light when there are so many unique and wonderful aspects to explore within that bond, but they have unfortunately been overlooked in recent years.

10 Most Anticipated Disney Movies Releasing in 2022

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Bianca Sbrocchi (2 Articles Published) My name is Bianca Sbrocchi, I am a writer for Collider and a Film Critic and Editor for Incluvie. More From Bianca Sbrocchi