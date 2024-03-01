Disney has delighted generations for over a hundred years with their animated properties. In that time, the company has produced plenty of unforgettable characters, the vast majority of whom are talking animals. Though they've covered everything from massive elephants to talking crickets, perhaps the most iconic animal associated with Disney is mice.

Though mice are often considered pests in real life, they lend themselves well to animation thanks to their big ears and expressive faces. Walt Disney was quick to capitalize on their marketability when he and Ub Iwerks created the iconic Mickey Mouse, usually depicted as just three simple circles. Besides Mickey, there have been plenty of other memorable mouse characters in their animated movies.

10 Mortimer Mouse

First Appeared in 'Mickey's Rival'

Image via Disney

An old acquaintance of Minnie Mouse's, Mortimer quickly established himself to be a boisterous rival to Mickey when he subjected Mickey to a series of practical jokes. He shows his true colors when he flees from a bull that he provoked while showing off to Minnie, leaving it to Mickey to stop it. During the 2000s, Mortimer was revisited and became a recurring foil for Disney in many shows and shorts, such as The House of Mouse, along with a new catchphrase, "Ha-cha-cha."

Mortimer is an effective antagonist for Mickey: though not as boisterous and in your face as Pete, his modern interpretation has a cunning mind, allowing him to serve as an effective shyster. He also has a natural swagger and charisma which couples well with his tall, lanky personality, which is the complete opposite of Mickey's short, round, and more humble actions. A lot of that charisma comes from his modern actor, Maurice LaMarche, who has a great history of voiding animated characters.

Watch on Disney+

9 Roquefort

First Appeared in 'The Aristocats'

Image via Walt Disney Productions

The resident mouse in the mansion of Madame Bonfamille (Hermione Baddeley), Roquefort (Sterling Holloway), has developed a friendly relationship with her pet cats, Duchess (Eva Gabor) and her children, Marie (Liz English), Berlioz (Dean Clark), and Toulouse (Gary Dubin). When the cats are kidnapped by the home's butler, Edgar (Roddy Maude-Roxby), Roquefort does what he can to try and track them down. This includes traveling straight into the den of some alley cats who would love nothing more than to eat him.

Roquefort would prefer to spend his days sharing cream and crackers with Duchess and her kittens, or talking to the family horse, Frou-Frou (Nancy Kulp), but he won't hesitate to risk his life to help a friend in need. Though normally sweet and mild-mannered, he has his limits, and when pushed too far, he's capable of shutting down an entire room's worth of noise. All of this helps to make him a stand-out performance in Holloway's long list of iconic Disney characters.

The Aristocats Release Date December 24, 1970 Director Wolfgang Reitherman Cast Phil Harris , Eva Gabor , Sterling Holloway , Scatman Crothers , Dean Clark , Paul Winchell Runtime 78

Watch on Disney+

8 Jaq and Gus

From 'Cinderella'

Image via Disney

Between her many chores, Cinderella (Ileene Woods) makes sure to dedicate time to caring for the various animals who live in the house, such as the birds and mice. This kindness especially earned her the loyalty of two mice: Jaq (Jimmy MacDonald), the makeshift leader of the group, and the newest arrival, Gus (Jimmy MacDonald). The two end up partnering on various missions to repay Cinderella's kindness, which involves facing the family cat, Lucifer (June Foray).

Jaq and Gus are an inseparable duo who add a lot of humor and heart to Cinderella. Their personalities are a little simplistic, but play off one another beautifully, such as Jaq's fearlessness and quick intellect vs Gus' more timid and oblivious nature. Though they might be small and out of their league, they're willing to do what they can to repay Cinderella for her kindness and ensure that she gets some happiness of her own.

Cinderella (1950) Release Date March 4, 1950 Director Wilfred Jackson , Hamilton Luske , Clyde Geronimi Cast Homer Brightman , Erdman Penner Runtime 1 hr 14 min

Watch on Disney+

7 Miss Bianca

First Appears in 'The Rescuers'

Image via Disney

Beneath the eyes of the human world is the Rescue Aid Society, a coalition of mice from around the world whose agents are tasked with helping human children in need. Upon receiving a call for help from a girl named Penny (Michelle Stacy), the Hungarian representative, Miss Bianca (Eva Gabor), begs for the mission. Alongside her partner, Bernard (Bob Newhart), they would become the Society's greatest agents.

Although she comes from high society, Miss Bianca's heart belongs to those in need. She is a fearless and confident woman, always ready to charge into danger and encourage others when they're feeling scared or doubtful. She also never loses faith in those she places her trust in, knowing that they'll pull through even when things look bleak.

Watch on Disney+

6 Bernard

First Appears in 'The Rescuers'

Image via Disney

Serving as a janitor for the Rescue Aid Society, Bernard was as shocked as everyone else when Miss Bianca chose him to be her partner on the mission to rescue Penny. Despite his nervousness and self-doubt, the two succeeded, and Bernard was made the American representative of the R.A.S. Over time, he and Bianca would complete many missions together, and Bernard would muster up the courage to propose to her.

Bernard is initially timid, soft-spoken, and superstitious during his first mission, but it quickly becomes apparent why Miss Bianca chose him. Though his self-confidence is shaky, his commitment to the ideals of the R.A.S is not. No matter how much he might doubt his chances, he won't abandon the mission until the villains are thwarted, and the kids are saved.

Watch on Disney+

5 Major Doctor David Q. Dawson

First Appeared in 'The Great Mouse Detective'

Image via Disney

After serving as a Major of the Queen's 66th Regiment in Afghanistan, Dr. Dawson (Val Bettin) has returned to England and is looking forward to some peace and quiet. However, he quickly stumbles upon a young girl named Olivia Flaversham (Susanne Pollatschek), whose father was kidnapped by a bat with a peg leg and a crooked wing. Dawson helps her bring the incident to the attention of famed detective Basil of Baker Street (Barrie Ingham) and becomes roped up in the investigation as well.

Dawson serves as a mouse version of Dr. John Watson from Sherlock Holmes, right down to serving as the movie's narrator. While not as smart or quick to put things together as Basil, Dawson proves himself a worthy partner and hero in his own right thanks to his empathetic nature and humility. He serves as Basil's conscience, helping to ground his ego and remind Basil of the plight of others when he can only think of himself.

The Great Mouse Detective Release Date July 2, 1986 Director Ron Clements , Burny Mattinson , David Michener , John Musker Cast Vincent Price , Barrie Ingham , Val Bettin , Susanne Pollatschek , Candy Candido , Diana Chesney Runtime 74

Watch on Disney+

4 Timothy Q. Mouse

First Appeared in 'Dumbo'

While the various animals and human workers of the circus go about their business, Timothy Q. Mouse (Edward Brophy) sneaks about, snagging what loose food he can find. During one of these foraging trips, he learns about Dumbo, a baby elephant born with big ears, and how his mother was locked up for trying to protect him from misbehaving children. When the other elephants turn their backs on Dumbo, Timothy decides to be his friend.

Dumbo is Disney's strongest story about outcasts coming together to uplift one another, and Timothy is a big reason for that. He acts as Dumbo's moral support, helping the little elephant find the self-confidence to try and become a star and rescue his mother. Timothy is also quick to stand up for Dumbo, no matter how large and how numerous his detractors are.

Watch on Disney+

3 Basil of Baker Street

From 'The Great Mouse Detective'

Image via Disney

Living in the dwelling of famed detective Sherlock Holmes (Basil Rathbone), Basil of Baker Street has developed several similarities with his human counterpart. He is an eccentric and egotistical genius who is obsessed with trying to capture the greatest villain in all of mousedom: Professor Ratigan (Vincent Price). To that end, he agrees to search for the father of Olivia Flaversham, taken by one of Ratigan's minions, and enlists the help of Dr. Dawson.

Basil is one of Disney's most underrated protagonists, which fits with The Great Mouse Detective's underappreciated status. He's a character of extremes: when excited, Basil will leap into action with a laugh on his lips, and when depressed, he deflates like a balloon into melancholy. Though his rivalry with Rattigan is partially to prove that his intellect is superior, he's also committed to doing good and helping those in need, and though he doesn't always show it, he's appreciative of the help from Olivia and Dawson.

2 Minnie Mouse

First Appeared in 'Plane Crazy'

Image via Disney

The longtime girlfriend of Mickey Mouse, Minerva "Minnie" Mouse is one of the sweetest characters in Disney's animated canon. She originally starred alongside Mickey in almost every short film, usually serving as the damsel in distress. Nowadays, she's known for her supportive, no-nonsense attitude, and friendship with Daisy Duck, girlfriend of Disney's breakout character, Donald Duck.

Minnie tends to act as the level-headed and responsible one in the relationship and tries to keep Mickey grounded when his head gets too big for his britches. Though she loves and supports him, she has her limits, and won't hesitate to chastise Mickey when he reaches them. For a time, she and Mickey were even voiced by a real-life couple, Wayne Allwine and Russi Taylor, which added to their romance.

Watch On YouTube

1 Mickey Mouse

First Appeared in 'Plane Crazy'

Image via Walt Disney

After losing the rights to Oswald the Lucky Rabbit to Universal, Walt Disney went back to the drawing board to create a character for his studio. With help from his friend, Ub Iwerks, Mickey Mouse was born. Beginning life as a playful anti-hero, Mickey evolved into a kind-hearted underdog and everyman, which helped him reach broader audiences and become the most recognizable cartoon character in the world.

While Mickey is known nowadays as a corporate mascot, he has had a long history of fun and inventive shorts, ranging from his experiments with sound in the 1920s to re-tellings of classic fairy tales like The Prince and the Pauper. Though his personality can sometimes feel lacking when compared to Donald Duck or Goofy, there's a beautiful sincerity to Mickey that has helped him remain in the public eye for many years, and with his 1928 shorts having entered the public domain, he's not going anywhere anytime soon.

NEXT: Why Has Disney Never Made a Feature-Length Mickey Mouse Film?