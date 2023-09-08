The Big Picture Mickey Mouse, arguably the world's most famous personality, with a recognition rate of 97% in the US, has never had a feature-length film where he is the main character.

Mickey Mouse started as Oswald the Lucky Rabbit but lost the rights to the character due to a contract dispute, leading Walt Disney to create Mickey Mouse.

Mickey Mouse's character evolved over time to become more wholesome and moral, which made it difficult for writers to create stories centered around him. However, recent shorts have brought back his fun and mischievous side.

Mickey Mouse and Disney are, in a word, inseparable. Mickey and his iconic mouse ears are peppered throughout Disney theme parks, toys, clothing, and more. He is the world's most famous personality, with market researchers pegging his recognition rate at 97% in the U.S. alone, which is even higher than old Saint Nick. As far as corporate mascots go, it's virtually impossible to do any better. Mickey and his better half, Minnie Mouse, are always present at Disney events, acting as ambassadors who bring out the child in everyone, even prominent world leaders. This makes it all the more puzzling that Mickey, in spite of his worldwide popularity, has never been in a feature-length film. Yes, he appeared in "The Sorcerer's Apprentice" segment of 1940's Fantasia, and had a cameo alongside Bugs Bunny in Who Framed Roger Rabbit, but nothing where he is front and center. The question, then, is why hasn't there been a Mickey Mouse film? The answer lies in the history of the character himself.

Mickey Mouse's Mischievous Early Years

Mickey began life as a rabbit, more specifically Oswald the Lucky Rabbit. In 1927, while Disney Brothers Studio was under Universal Pictures, Walt Disney created Oswald, a rabbit with floppy black ears and a round, white face. The character was successful from the get-go, prompting Universal to order a number of shorts. Knowing how popular Oswald had become, Disney went in to contract negotiations in 1928 with a smugness that comes with knowing one has all the power. It didn't take long for Disney to realize that he actually had no power whatsoever. Universal hired away all of his employees, and kept the rights to Oswald. In a proverbial kicked-when-you're-down moment, Universal offered to keep Disney, but at a much lower salary. Disney balked at the proposal, walking away with animator Ub Iwerks, and with Oswald as a template, created a new character by making the ears smaller, the torso slightly larger, and — voila! — Mortimer Mouse was born. Scratch that — as per Time, of the multiple stories around the name change from 'Mortimer' to 'Mickey,' the most popular is that Disney's wife simply hated the name, and suggested 'Mickey.'

Mickey appeared in two shorts prior to the breakout short Steamboat Willie, the first animation feature with synchronized music and special effects, which was followed up by a number of new Mickey Mouse shorts. In those shorts, Mickey was rude, bawdy, and as noted by Dr. Stephen Jay Gould, "a rambunctious, even slightly sadistic fellow," as evidenced by actions such as beating, squeezing, and twisting animals in order to play a chorus of "Turkey in the Straw." The shorts were also, perhaps unsurprisingly, plagued with elements of sexism and racism — a "reflection of who we were at a certain time in history," as eloquently stated by Disney animator Eric Goldberg — but also full of slapstick and word play. Yet there were already signs of those traits that would define Mickey through to the present: optimism, resourcefulness, and perseverance.

Mickey Mouse Gets Tamed

As someone once said, "with great power comes great responsibility," and the evolution of Mickey Mouse is proof-positive of that. By the mid-1930s, the popularity of Mickey led to the creation of Mickey Mouse Clubs, clubs that children could join, which reportedly, according to one source, resulted in over 1 million members, more than the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts combined. Mickey was developing into a role model for children, and as such, the antics and attitude that were part of his makeup from the beginning had to be scaled back in favor of more acceptable values like morality and honor. With Mickey growing into a perfect Boy Scout, it became harder for writers to work with him (an issue shared with his peer, Superman). The hijinks and mischief were passed on to Goofy and Donald Duck, created in 1934 in part to embrace the qualities that used to be associated with Mickey.

Mickey Mouse was becoming the straight man in the Disney shorts, but was still popular, with a recurring newspaper comic strip and The Mickey Mouse Club, the hit television show (not to be confused with the 1930s clubs) that launched the careers of stars like Annette Funicello and Ryan Gosling. Disney, though, was evolving, devoting time and energy on their more lucrative animated films, like Bambi or Cinderella, and animated shorts airing before features were becoming less and less common. Mickey was becoming a lower priority, and his appearance on film would end with 1953's The Simple Things, and wouldn't resurface again until Mickey's Christmas Carol in 1983, a full 30-year absence for the mouse on screen.

Mickey Mouse Comes Full Circle... But He Still Doesn't Get a Movie

Mickey appeared in a few features following Mickey's Christmas Carol, including The Prince and the Pauper in 1990 and Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers in 2004, but still no feature full-length film. Noted Disney historian Jim Hill was privy to a project that would have been Mickey's first full-length feature, The Search for Mickey Mouse, a film where Mickey is kidnapped, prompting Minnie, Donald, Goofy, and Basil of Baker Street (the world's greatest detective, you know) to search for him, encountering every animated cartoon character ever to have appeared in a Disney film. The problem was trying to develop a script that made sense, driving the story while allowing for all the cameos. The ambitious project was canceled, but even if it hadn't been, a film where Mickey is kidnapped at the beginning and not seen again until the end isn't really "his" film. Then came 2013 and the Disney short Get a Horse! was released, a feature that effectively brought Mickey into the 21st century with a clever mix of old and new animation. The short was highly acclaimed, even nominated for an Academy Award. More importantly, it gave Mickey back his madcap ways, now part of the fun as opposed to playing second fiddle. That progression continued with Paul Rudish's Mickey Mouse shorts and his The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse, where he is a full participant in the craziness, while still retaining his most noble qualities.

So the history of Mickey Mouse gives us a clearer idea as to why there hasn't been a feature film with the character. For years, Mickey was simply too vanilla to carry an entire movie on his back, which makes sense. If his status as a role model impacted what the writer's could do with a short feature, then it stands to reason that it would be exponentially more difficult to create a movie with Mickey as the main protagonist. Short features are also historically where Mickey is at his most successful, and in a TikTok world, where shorts are king, this is where he is most likely to find success now. And that 30-year gap between features arguably did more harm than good, leaving a generation to equate Mickey Mouse with Disney merchandising instead of media. Of course, none of this negates the possibility of the ageless mouse on the silver screen, and there's been precedent. A Goofy Movie fleshed out Goofy enough to carry that film, while Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers has a clever, engaging story for the iconic duo. The right script in the right hands could easily bring Mickey back to theaters as well, only this time he would appear after the opening short.