Disney+ ‘Moon Knight’ Series Names ‘Umbrella Academy’ Series Creator as Head Writer

If you’re not really paying attention to the live-action Marvel series coming to Disney+, then you need to sharpen up because Kevin Fiege says you got homework to do. The latest vital info: THR reports that Jeremy Slater, best known recently for bringing Gerard Way‘s Umbrella Academy comics to Netflix, has been named head writer on the streamer’s Moon Knight TV show.

Slater is an interesting choice, because you might also recognize his name as co-writer on Josh Trank‘s truly disastrous Fantastic Four. But by all accounts, that movie was chopped into oblivion and Slater mostly got a writing credit because he was the first aboard. He also co-wrote Netflix’s Death Note adaptation—your mileage may definitely vary on that bad boy—and created Fox’s The Exorcist series, a surprisingly effective little horror gem. I did dig Umbrella Academy, though, and the off-the-wall oddness of that series is pretty on-brand for a character like Moon Knight.

For the unaware, Moon Knight is the alter-ego of Marc Spector, a son-of-a-rabbi turned mercenary who eventually becomes a conduit for the Egyptian deity, Khonshu. A lot going on with Marc Spector, and that’s before you factor in the idea that the character is quite insane, suffering from multiple personalities and a penchant for switching between them.

Moon Knight was announced back at D23 alongside a She-Hulk series, which also just named a head writer in Emmy-winner Jessica Gao. (She penned the “Pickle Rick” episode of Rick & Morty, making her a leading authority on green characters.) The two series will eventually premiere alongside Marvel series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki, WandaVision, and Hawkeye.

