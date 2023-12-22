Fans and histories of Disney tend to break the company into seven eras. One of the craziest is known as the Post-Renaissance, which, as the name implies, followed the massively successful Disney Renaissance of 1989 to 1999. This era wasn't quite of the same caliber. While several of its films have developed cult followings, they were overshadowed on release by the rise of Pixar and DreamWorks and come across as experimental as Disney was trying to find its place in the new millennium.

One of the best ways to notice this experimental nature is to look at the villains of this era. While the villains of the Renaissance are among some of Disney's most evil, the Post-Renaissance made more of a spectrum. Some were evil rogues and some were good people driven to extreme situations, which showed how diverse Disney's ability to craft villains had become.

10 Kron

'Dinosaur' (2000)

In the wake of a meteor shower, a mixed herd of dinosaurs travels to a hidden valley called the Nesting Grounds to lay their eggs and raise their young. Leading the herd is Kron (Samuel E. Wright), an Iguanodon with a very Social Darwinist approach to life. Regardless of how intense the journey gets, he reminds the herd that they are responsible for their own protection, especially if predators are involved.

For a film that mixes dinosaurs with the story of Exodus, Kron is an acceptable antagonist, if forgettable compared to Disney's best. He does what you would expect from a stern leader: he refuses to listen to anyone's advice and is willing to fight to the death if it means maintaining his control over the herd. There is some good to be found though: Wright's voicework is pretty good and Kron's Social Darwinist viewpoint does lend itself to the movie's central themes of cooperation and hope.'

9 Commander Lyle Rourke

'Atlantis: The Lost Empire' (2001)

A respected military commander, Lyle Tiberius Rourke (James Garner) led an expedition to Iceland to find The Sheppard's Journal, which contains a map to the lost continent of Atlantis. For the second expedition, they are joined by Milo Thatch (Michael J. Fox), an expert on Atlantian culture, who can translate the journal. While Milo thinks the expedition is about scientific discovery, Rourke actually plans to steal the secrets of Atlantis and sell them on the black market.

Rourke comes across as Disney's attempt to make a twist villain like Clayton from Tarzan work better. In some ways, they succeeded: Rourke has a very charismatic and confident personality, thanks in no small part to Garner's voice acting, and the animators really let him go wild during the climax. What holds him back is his weak motivation, which just boils down to greed without enough justification for his actions.

8 Jack-in-the-Box

'Fantasia 2000' (2000)

At night, when a young boy goes to sleep, his toys all come to life. One of these is a Jack-in-the-Box who lusts after a ballerina, but she takes a liking to a one-legged tin soldier. This prompts the Jack-in-the-Box to cast the soldier out the window in order to claim the ballerina for himself, regardless of her feelings.

Disney's adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen's story does a wonderful job of making the Jack-in-the-Box as despicable as possible. Since there's no dialogue, the animators go all out with his expressions, made all the more noticeable thanks to his head being larger than the rest of his body. Every angry snarl or lustful sneer is show in exquisite detail, making him a villain you love to hate.

7 Captain Gantu

'Lilo & Stitch' (2002)

The captain of the intergalactic fleet, Gantu (Kevin Michael Richardson), serves as the second-in-command to the Grand Councilwoman (Zoe Caldwell). During the trial of the evil scientist, Dr. Jumba Jookiba (David Ogden Stiers), Gantu was tasked with overseeing the transport of his illegal Experiment 626 (Chris Sanders) to a barren asteroid. Unfortunately, the experiment escapes to Earth, and after Jumba fails to recover it, Gantu is given the task.



At first, Gantu seems like he's just doing his job in trying to uphold galactic law. Where he descends into villainy is in his absolute contempt for 626 and how, in his attempt to capture him, Gantu shows no regard for the innocents he hurts or puts in danger in the process. Richardson's talent as a voice actor is on full display: though his time in Lilo & Stitch is limited, his voicework does a wonderful job of hinting that there's more to Gantu than we see, which the rest of the franchise happily expands upon.

6 Lieutenant Helga Sinclair

'Atlantis: The Lost Empire' (2001)

The personal assistant to wealthy philanthropist Preston Witmore (John Mahoney), Helga Sinclair (Claudia Christian), is a multifaceted individual. Her skills include combat training, quick thinking, and infiltration, so she is chosen as the second-in-command of the expedition to find Atlantis. Unknown to Witmore, her true allegiance is to Commander Rourke.



Despite being the secondary villain of Atlantis: The Lost Empire, Helga stands out better than Rourke. She's got more going on with her personality, which is a mixture of a femme fatale and a no-nonsense action woman, as well as some memorable interactions with the side characters. There are also hints of more sides of her character that the film never explored, such as her hesitation to steal from the Atlantians before Rourke tells her that nothing has changed.

5 Bowler Hat Guy

'Meet the Robinsons' (2007)

When young Wilbur Robinson (Wesley Singerma) accidentally left the garage door open, it allowed a man (Stephen Anderson) wearing a robot bowler hat named Doris (Ethan Sandler) to steal one of his father's time machines. They travel back in time to sabotage a young boy named Lewis (Jordan Fry and Daniel Hansen), whose inventions will change the world, by passing his inventions off as their own. Unfortunately, since the Bowler Hat Guy doesn't know how the invention works, he needs to kidnap Louis, who has been brought to the future by Wilbur.



The Bowler Hat Guy is a hilarious villain from one of Disney's most underrated films while also serving as a cautionary tale about obsessing over the past. Anderson's performance is great, hitting all the right over-the-top notes of someone trying too hard to sound impressive and important. While many of his jokes are funny, there's also a tragedy in him, since the cause of his present state is an inability to move past old failures.

4 Denahi

'Brother Bear' (2003)

The second of three brothers, Denahi (Jason Raize) was gifted the wolf of wisdom as his totem when he came of age, but spends more time teasing his younger brother, Kenai (Joaquin Phoenix), than gathering wisdom. When their eldest brother, Sitka (D.B. Sweeney), dies protecting them from a bear, Kenai kills it in vengeance and is turned into a bear by the spirits. When Denahi arrives, he thinks the bear has killed both his brothers, and begins hunting the transformed Kenai for revenge.



Denahi is among one of Disney's most complex side characters and understandable antagonist. He is driven by grief, and just as Kenai's journey is meant to teach him compassion, Denahi's hunt acts as a spiritual journey to help him learn more about how complex the world can be. This helps him come into his totem, and in his elder years, he tells the story to other members of his tribe, passing his wisdom to the next generation.

3 Long John Silver

'Treasure Planet' (2002)

For years, Long John Silver (Brian Murray) has searched for the fabled treasure of Captain Flint, a quest which has literally cost him an arm and a leg. When the map falls into the possession of Jim Hawkings (Austin Majors and Joseph Gordon-Levitt), Silver and his crew offer themselves to serve on the RLS Legacy as it searches for Treasure Planet. The plan is to take control of the ship once they've found it, but Silver bonds with Hawkings when he's assigned as Silver's cabin boy.



Disney's take on John Silver has what you expect to see from the character: he's charismatic, cunning, and able to cow anyone with a glance. While he dislikes unnecessary acts of violence, he'll do so if someone tries to get between him and the treasure he believes he is owed. The relationship he develops with Jim is one of Disney's strongest, with him bringing out the best sides of Jim and making him believe that he can achieve anything.

2 Yzma

'The Emperor's New Groove' (2000)

The chief advisor to Emperor Kuzko (David Spade), Yzma (Eartha Kitt), has a bad habit of trying to run his Empire behind his back. For this, Kuzko fires Yzma, which she considers one slight too many given her years of service. She decides to poison Kuzko and take over, but instead accidentally turns him into a llama.

Yzma is one of the funniest Disney villains and a major reason for The Emperor's New Groove's status as a cult film. Her design is beautifully grotesque, which lends itself well to physical comedy. Kitt's vocal performance is nothing short of perfect: regardless of if she's being soft and sinister or loud and bombastic, she puts her all into every line.

1 Kronk

'The Emperor's New Groove' (2000)

As Yzma's loyal assistant, Kronk (Patrick Warburton) serves as her muscle and confidant in all her schemes. Unfortunately for her, Kronk isn't the smartest of individuals, and he's more interested in cooking delicious food than taking over the Empire. His moral consciousness also makes him ill-suited for assassination missions, which is what allows the llama Kuzko to fall into the cart of the peasant chief, Patcha (John Goodman).

Kronk became the film's breakout character and even got a direct-to-video sequel. He plays beautifully off of Yzma thanks to his bright-eyed and dim-witted personality, and several of his jokes, such as his conversation with his shoulder angel and devil, have become some of the most beloved and quoted jokes in the film. Kronk is also an impressive jack-of-all-trades character, with several of his oddly specific skills, like being able to talk to squirrels, being just what Yzma needs to get her plans back on track.

