In majorly depressing news for fans of collecting physical media, the Walt Disney Company has announced that they will be closing the Disney Movie Club this summer. Launched in 2001, the Disney Movie Club was a subscription service that was designed to provide Disney fans and movie collectors with an easy way to build their home movie libraries with Disney films. The service featured specific titles each month and offered them to members, who had the choice to purchase the — quite often — rare or limited edition titles, or choose to opt-out that month.

The Disney Movie Club played a vital, yet often underappreciated role by exclusively offering hard-to-find and neglected films on physical formats directly from their platform. The shutdown is made all the more disheartening because some of these films are not even available on Disney+, which was marketed as the ultimate destination for discovering elusive and classic Disney films and TV shows. With the closure, it remains uncertain whether these titles will be transferred to Disney+ or re-released elsewhere, or if they might disappear altogether.

“We’ve enjoyed serving you for the last 23 years, but consumer behavior and viewing preferences continue to evolve so we have made the tough decision to close Disney Movie Club,” the official statement read. While Disney gives the closing date of July 20, patrons’ last day to order anything is May 20.

Sony Strikes Deal with Disney To Take Over Physical Media

In more news linked to Disney cutting its cloth, or abandoning another part of its tradition, it was also reported that the company would begin outsourcing a massive part of its home entertainment division to Sony Pictures Entertainment, which will manufacture, distribute, and put to market Disney’s DVDs, Blu-ray discs and other physical media. Why Disney couldn't have also outsourced the Disney Movie Club to Sony is a question that will most likely remain unanswered.

Under the agreement, Sony will handle the marketing, sales, and distribution of all new and catalog titles from Disney on physical media, servicing retailers and distributors across the U.S. and Canada. Meanwhile, Disney will retain control over its digital media operations, including premium video-on-demand services, in a move that they claim will allow them to continue to offer films and TV shows via retailers while "responding to consumer demand" more efficiently. As long as the consumers didn't want anything from the Disney Movie Club. Visit Disney Movie Club before May 20 to make any final purchases before it's shut down.

