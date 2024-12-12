While Disney's 2024 box office is currently coasting to new heights thanks to Moana 2, the House of Mouse is not immune to the occasional box office flop. Some releases are known risks, others suffer from bad marketing, and some have the misfortune of being released during a pandemic. Whatever the reason is that certain films don't soar on their opening weekend and instead crash and burn, it doesn't mean they aren't still worth watching.

From animated pandas to real-life Antonio Banderas vehicles, plenty of under-loved gems from within Disney's vast vault are far better than their box office and initial reception would suggest. These are ten of Disney's biggest flops that deserve better with critics, audiences, or both. These movies are far from perfect, but they should provide some much-needed fun, even for those who aren't die-hard Disney fans.

10 'The Lone Ranger' (2013)

Directed by Gore Verbinski

The Lone Ranger was released with a target on its back. Rumors of an out-of-control budget, reshoots, and even a plot involving werewolves preceded the film, and so it was D.O.A. with critics and audiences before it even hit theaters. The critical drubbing it received wasn't entirely unwarranted: the plot is overstuffed, and the film is unfocused and tonally inconsistent. The same could be said of the Pirates of the Caribbean sequels, though, and they made a shipload of money.

Defending The Lone Ranger today is a questionable exercise, given the controversy surrounding its two leads. Setting that entire can of worms aside, what was true in 2013 is true now: Gore Verbinski can shoot the hell out of an action sequence. It may take too long to get there, but when The Lone Ranger hits its third act, and the climactic train sequence begins, it's all aboard. It's one of the best action sequences of the 21st century, and all the more reason why it's good news that Verbinski is back in the director's chair.

9 'John Carter' (2012)

Directed by Andrew Stanton

Disney has a long history of fumbling their science fiction films, and 2012's John Carter was a very public casualty of this mishandling. The film itself can be a fun B-movie adventure, but most of that was buried beneath an avalanche of bad press before its release. The title change, from the original Edgar Rice Burroughs novel A Princess of Mars to John Carter of Mars to the removing any mention of the red planet entirely, did not do the film any favors and made it sound incredibly generic.

John Carter lives in the shadow of Star Wars and so many of the other space-faring swashbucklers that came in its wake, which is sadly ironic given that they all owe a tremendous debt to the film's source material. The real casualty here was the live-action career of Andrew Stanton, who came to the project hot off the Pixar hits Finding Nemo and WALL-E. It's a shame audiences won't get to see what the director had planned for John Carter's sequels.

8 'Strange World' (2022)

Directed by Don Hall

Strange World is the kind of light, pulpy sci-fi adventure that Lightyear should have been. There is no reason that it should've done as poorly as it did, except for the fact that its marketing was basically non-existent. Disney's marketing department didn't have a princess or any songs to hang their promos on and were basically at a loss.

The plot, involving a family of adventurers on an expedition to solve an energy crisis, is something straight out of pulp adventure comics, and the visuals are suitably bold and colorful. Strange World seems like the kind of film that a whole generation of adults will have very fond memories of years from now, similar to other animated Disney adventure films that fizzled out during their initial release. Good luck to them and finding any licensed merch for the film, though.

7 'Onward' (2020)

Directed by Dan Scanlon

Onward is one of the most underrated Pixar films. It's a fun family fantasy that follows two elf brothers on an epic quest to meet the father they never knew, and it's loaded with fun in-jokes aimed at fans of the genre. The film also had a cosmically bad release date, hitting theaters in the U.S. just as COVID was starting to shut things down.

The pandemic affected the film's bottom line, and critical reception was muted as well. The argument that some recent Pixar films don't reach the heights of their original classics is both unfair and often biased. While the studio is experiencing a major win with Inside Out 2 making over a billion dollars, it's teaching a lesson that familiarity breeds success, which is never good news for original ideas. Onward has a fantastically realized world, fun characters, and just as much heart as any of the studio's more successful franchises.

6 'The Black Cauldron' (1985)

Directed by Ted Berman and Richard Rich