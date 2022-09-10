Over the past century, the evolution of animation, and the process of creating it, has evolved rapidly. The industry was able to survive and even thrive with the pressure of a global emergency like COVID-19, and anyone with the drive and talent is able to make something truly substantial entirely on their own. Of course, it wasn't always like this. When you look at feature-length animation specifically, for the first half of the 20th century. there was pretty much only one game in the United States: Walt Disney Animation Studios. After the truly unprecedented success of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and the Disney mascot, Mickey Mouse capturing the hearts of a nation, Walt Disney had created an empire of imagination with his studio continuing with Pinocchio, Fantasia, Dumbo, and Bambi, and plenty more in the works.

However, a handbrake was pulled in the 1940s, for several reasons. First of which was an animator strike in 1941, wherein the non-unionized employees of Walt Disney Studios expressed anger over inequities in due pay, privileges, and credit given. This resulted in many of those responsible for creating the stories Disney wished to tell being fired and blacklisted from the company. This was on top of further layoffs because of the financial disappointments of Pinocchio and Fantasia, so they were already in hot water before an even more pressing issue came to America: World War II. With striking animators fired, many conscripted to fight and the rest being commissioned by the military to make instructional and propaganda films, the studio had to improvise, reduce, reuse, and recycle.

Package Films

This resulted in a string of "package films" created by Walt Disney Animation Studios, with Saludos Amigos and The Three Caballeros setting the template. Using the low budget they had, they took cut scenes and rejected ideas, and put them all together in shorter anthology movies. This brings us to Fun and Fancy Free, the second of these anthologies that, like Ichabod and Mr. Toad after it, only contains two shorts: Mickey and the Beanstalk and Bongo. There is far more to this story than what we see on screen, these weren't two brand-new shorts, this is a film made of two halves of movies that could've been, each with stories entirely their own.

Bongo

Bongo follows the story of a smothered circus bear who runs off into the wild, only to find that it's not all that he expected it to be. If escaped circus animals sound familiar to you, then it would make sense that this film, based on the short story by Sinclair Lewis, was originally set up to be a semi-sequel to Dumbo, a part of the Dumbo Cinematic Universe, if you will. Naturally, with the transition from feature to short, much was cut from the story of Bongo to condense and streamline the story. There was originally going to be a chimpanzee sidekick, similar to Dumbo's Timothy Q. Mouse, as well as the appearance of minor characters from the previous film, and the character designs were changed dramatically to something more lighthearted and cartoony, rather than realistic.

The film was also given a narrator rather than a voice cast, that being the popular singer, actress, and television personality Dinah Shore playing herself. The package films would implement this often to appeal to modern (for the time) audiences, whether it was adding animation to popular music or famous personalities to their films, these celebrity cameos would add some kind of flavor to films that had to be made and produced cheaply.

Image Via Disney

Mickey and the Beanstalk

After a baffling live-action bridge, the second short, Mickey and the Beanstalk, begins. This was not the first time Mickey was placed in the story of Jack and the Beanstalk. A black and white short followed the same formula minus Goofy and Donald Duck, but if this was released as the intended feature film, it would have been the first to have Disney's mascot starring the whole way through. Despite appearing in many shorts, Mickey Mouse had no starring role in a feature film. Naturally, there were elements cut from this short as well, it was going to have Honest John and Gideon from Pinocchio swindle Mickey with the magic beans, but was later changed to a queen Minnie Mouse giving them to him before that part was cut out altogether.

However, what is the most historic about this segment is that it is the final appearance of Walt Disney himself as the voice of Mickey Mouse. So to imagine a whole movie with such an element, there is certainly a loss. Neither Bongo nor Mickey and The Beanstalk, then named The Legend of Happy Valley, were developed or sophisticated enough to become animated features. So, while the studio recuperated its losses of money and staff from the strike and the war, and to save for bigger pictures, chief of which being Cinderella, the two were put together, and both stories were significantly trimmed.

Fill in the Blanks

As much as Fun and Fancy Free cuts from two stories that would've had their own feature films, they add a fair share to fill in the blanks. The first of which is Jiminy Cricket of Pinocchio. When You Wish Upon A Star is still the theme song of the Disney brand, and the one who sang it is something of a secondary mascot for it, an epicenter of the values the brand presents: optimism and good conscience. He is the host of Fun and Fancy Free, opening the film with a cut song from his own movie, I'm A Happy-Go-Lucky Fella. He sets the lighthearted and escapist tone of the film and bridges the gap between these two entirely unrelated stories.

What also bridges the movie is the aforementioned "baffling live-action scene." The scene is of a birthday party with a young guest being entertained by a ventriloquist and his puppets as he tells the story of Mickey and the Beanstalk. Ventriloquist and comedic personality Edgar Bergen was already a friend and collaborator of Disney, so he was easy to get on board, as was Luana Patten, a child actress who starred in Song of the South, so she was already on hand. These are all examples of Disney using what they already had, from the actors to the characters, to cut songs, to save on the time and money that would go into creating content from nothing at all.

Image Via Disney

The Directions Disney Might Have Gone in

Despite all the anthology films being odd, cheaply produced scrapbooks of discarded ideas, there are bits and pieces worth remembering about all of them. There is much that can be extrapolated from the production of Fun and Fancy Free beyond what we see on screen. We can see the directions Disney could've gone in, and the pre-war ideas they had about their future. Movies, characters, and worlds would be interconnected, we'd see Gideon and Honest John interacting with Mickey Mouse, and Dumbo receiving an expanded lore. We may never visit Happy Valley, but we see its ghost in wide scale collaborations Disney would do in the future. We can only guess what Walt Disney's intentions were with his fictional worlds before the war, the strike, and his death, and how far he could've expanded his empire all on his own. The production of the package films, what could've been the two movies that came together for Fun and Fancy Free, gives us something very intriguing to think about.