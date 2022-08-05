While Disney movies can be for all ages, they're typically considered to be family-friendly and aimed toward children. But in a similar style to Pixar, just because the stories and characters are designed for the little ones doesn't mean all the jokes are.

RELATED: Disney Movies Turning Old Enough To Drink This Year

Whether it's implied swearing, references to drugs and alcohol, or a lot of sexual humor, Disney films are chock-full of jokes that may go over the heads of the youngsters, and only the adults watching will understand.

Genie's Sex Joke ('Aladdin: The King Of Thieves')

Robin Williams' Genie is the main source of comedy in Aladdin and its two direct-to-video sequels, often throwing in his humorous improv while recording his lines for the film. It's unknown whether this specific line was in the script or improvised by Williams, but it's one only older viewers may have caught.

In Aladdin: The King of Thieves, when the ground starts to shake during Aladdin and Jasmine's wedding reception, Genie quips, "I thought the earth wasn't supposed to move until the honeymoon," implying what Aladdin and Jasmine will most likely get up to on their honeymoon.

Deep, Deep Snow ('Frozen')

Frozen has been the center of theories for years; everything from its underlying LGBTQ+ themes to being called Disney's Frozen simply to drawing out the rumors of Walt Disney being frozen after his death.

But it wouldn't be a Disney film without some clear adult humor. It's during the reprise of "For The First Time In Forever" that Anna sings, "Arendelle's in deep, deep, deep, deep snow." While Arendelle was, in fact, in deep snow, the lyric is a clear play on a vulgar phrase about being in deep, deep something else.

Judy's Good At Multiplying ('Zooptopia')

Zootopia has been applauded and reprimanded for being a film that subtly tackles racism and prejudices while offering - even if only a glimpse - some LGBTQ+ representation in the form of a mlm oryx couple.

RELATED: Times Disney Channel Shows Tackled Serious Issues

But its attempts at equality are sometimes countered by obvious sexual jokes, including one made by the film's star Judy Hopps. While trying to convince Nick to help her, she says, "I am just a dumb bunny, but we are good at multiplying," referring to how bunnies often have dozens of babies.

Maui's Tweets ('Moana')

Not every adult joke needs to be vulgar. In Moana's case, one of the most clever jokes aimed toward the older audience was its reference to a popular social media platform.

When Moana first meets the cocky and confident Maui, he snatches Hei Hei and begins penning some words onto his oar with his beak. "When you use a bird to write with, it's called tweeting," Maui says, joking about how posting on Twitter is referred to as "tweeting."

A Drunk Honest John ('Pinocchio')

Despite its lovable characters and heartwarming story, Pinocchio has been warned for its racist undertones and depictions of child trafficking. But like many Disney films of the time, it blatantly featured smoking and drinking among the characters.

Aside from Pinocchio smoking a cigarette - something that would most likely not be included in a children's film today - the movie also includes an intoxicated character. When Honest John is at The Red Lobster Inn, he slurs through a rendition of "Hi-Diddle-Dee-Dee" with a cup of beer in his hand, making the character's drunken state undoubtable.

Peter Pan's Peace Pipe ('Peter Pan')

Its unbelievable moments of racism aside, 1953's Peter Pan sees Peter and his friends doing something no children's movies would ever show today.

During the scene with the Indian characters, they're shown passing around a peace pipe, offering it to Peter and the Darling kids. Wendy prevents her younger brother Michael from smoking it before trying a puff herself, while John turns green after smoking it.

Part Of Your Weed ('The Little Mermaid')

The Little Mermaid is famously remembered for having a quite phallic movie poster back in 1989, but that wasn't the only part of the Disney classic that was considered adult-themed.

RELATED: How Pat Carroll’s Sea Witches In 'The Little Mermaid' Made It So Good To Be Bad

The eccentric seagull named Scuttle is who Ariel often turns to when she wants to learn the names and uses of all her thingamabobs. When Ariel wonders about the pipe she found, Scuttle blows into it, making it foam as a plant pops out of it, a clear reference to smoking weed.

Yzma's Reveal ('The Emperor's New Groove')

The Emperor's New Groove is an underrated Disney classic from 2000, starring the memorable voices of David Spade as Kuzco, John Goodman as Pacha, and Eartha Kitt as the evil Yzma.

Yzma is full of the hilarious and the unexpected, and it's when she finally tracks down Kuzco that she exclaims, I bet you weren't expecting this!" and proceeds to lift her skirt. Kuzco and Pacha scream in horror before she reveals a dagger strapped to her thigh, causing the two men to sigh in relief of not having to see Yzma's privates.

Sassy Housewives ('Ralph Breaks The Internet')

Everyone has seen it at least once - if not hundreds of times - on the internet. Scrolling the web searching for cat videos or scouring the Reddit of your favorite fandom when an add will pop up offering "hot singles in your area" or something along those lines.

In 2018's Ralph Breaks the Internet, the film pokes fun at those scams when Ralph gets a pop-up ad while wandering the internet that says, "Sassy housewives ready to meet you!"

Max's Living Hell ('A Goofy Movie')

Image via Buena Vista Pictures

It's typical for children's movies and shows to allude to swearing without actually including the curse word, but 1995's A Goofy Movie takes the gag a teeny step further.

At Lester's Possum Park, a frustrated Max says, "My life's a living-" before he's interrupted with a, "Hell-o, little buddy!" from Lester. Though the "living Hell" phrase is never actually said, it's directly implied by Lester's use of the word "hello."

NEXT: The Best Things to Watch On Disney+ During the Dog Days of Summer