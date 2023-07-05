For nearly a century, the enchanting world of Disney has captivated the hearts of queer audiences, whisking them away to a realm of wonder and adventure where "it makes no difference who you are." However, beneath the surface of their lyrical proclamations of inclusivity lies a more nuanced tale. While Disney's long repeated promises of featuring their first LGBTQ+ milestone have finally started to bear fruit, it is crucial to acknowledge the enduring presence of queer characters who have existed since the earliest days of the studio. These trailblazing characters paved the way for more inclusive storytelling, laying the foundation for the progress we are witnessing today.

What Was the Hays Code?

To truly appreciate the evolution of Disney's LGBTQ+ representation, we have to look at their complex history of queer narratives spanning almost 100 years. Beginning with the pioneering queer character in The Reluctant Dragon in 1941, we'll trace the intricate threads of queer coding woven throughout films to the present day. But first, it is essential to grasp the historical context and the profound influence of the Hays Code, which shaped the portrayal of queer characters in movies for decades.

Queer narratives were present in Disney's films as early as 1930. (For those reading between the lines, that is.) Due to the restrictive guidelines of The Motion Picture Production Code, more popularly known as The Hays Code, queerness could only be hinted at, rather than unambiguously shown. Enforced by the Motion Picture Association of America from 1934 to 1968, The Hays Code established a set of moral guidelines that dictated the boundaries of film content. While the Code did not explicitly mention homosexuality in its language, it was understood to fall under the category of banned "sex perversion." This led filmmakers, including Disney, to utilize a technique called queer coding. This is the subtextual coding of a character in media as queer. Not to be confused with "gay," queer is an umbrella term for people who are not heterosexual or are not cisgender. Originally meaning "strange" or "peculiar," queer came to be used as a term that embodied the notion of "different" or "other," with respect to sexual orientation or the performance of gender outside traditional roles.

There are two early Disney shorts that stand out as works that can clearly be interpreted as queer narratives that affirm otherness. The first is centered on Ferdinand, a gentle bull with long, wispy eyelashes who finds solace in the fragrance of flowers rather than participating in the traditionally masculine activities favored by his peers. While Ferdinand the Bull doesn't directly explore romance, Ferdinand's quiet affection for flowers aligned with the contemporary association of homosexuality at the time. Rather than condemn Ferdinand for his differences, the film celebrated his uniqueness. Though this silent, short film was a modest triumph, it laid the groundwork for a much larger personality who would revolutionize the industry in the years to come.

Why Does Queer Subtext in 'The Reluctant Dragon' Matter?

In a monumental leap for Disney, the year 1941 witnessed the release of The Reluctant Dragon. At its core, The Reluctant Dragon tells a heartwarming story of friendship among three outsiders: a boy who "reads too much" and the atypical knight and dragon he befriends who defy the conventional character archetypes found within his stories. Together, they boldly challenge the societal norms of their era. The dragon's presentation, most notably, encapsulates a vivid and stereotypical queer caricature, with his long eyelashes, effeminate mannerisms, and a fondness for picnics and ballroom dancing. His unique voice, with its unconventional high pitch, adds another layer of unmistakable evidence to his queer coding. As if these elements weren't compelling enough, the character is specifically referred to as a "punk poet" on multiple occasions, employing the slang of the time for a homosexual male. One of the poems he shares, titled Upside Down Cake, is filled with playful double entendres about gender roles.

In the end, the knight assigned to slay the dragon orchestrates a staged battle with a delightful twist. Behind the swirling smoke of the mock fight, the audience is treated to a charming sequence of the knight and dragon waltzing together. After the knight emerges triumphant, he challenges the village's perception of the dragon, resulting in their warm welcome. While the film champions acceptance, it's important to acknowledge the harmful use of cliches in portraying queer characters and consider the confines of the Hays Code. During that time, when approved stereotypes like the Sissy and the Sadist were the only options available, filmmakers had to get creative and navigate within those constraints. The need to censor the dragon's belly button in The Reluctant Dragon highlights the absurd strictness of the code. In spite of these challenges, the film marked a notable advancement in bringing queerness into mainstream cinema and was widely acclaimed for its inspiring rendering of individuality. Unfortunately, it would be the final film for many years to showcase queerness in an uplifting way.

How Did the Hays Code Turn Queer Characters Into Villains?

The more that the conservative groups lashed out at Disney for their growing "lack of morals" in films, the more the Hays Code buckled down and set out to maintain traditional values in American media. This made it harder for creators to illustrate queer characters in any positive light, often resulting in their vilification. Queer-coded male villains typically exhibited feminine traits, including a meticulous focus on appearance and the use of fanciful language. Captain Hook from Peter Pan exemplifies this, with his flamboyant wardrobe and extravagant mannerisms. He epitomized the classic sissy stereotype, with his crew of pirates dancing like chorus girls, and his "sidekick" Mr. Smee, who could easily be interpreted as his partner. Female villains, on the other hand, were loud, commanding, and, most scandalously, unmarried (gasp). Maleficent from Sleeping Beauty, with her icy demeanor, sharp features, and dark attire, stood in stark contrast to Aurora's maiden-like innocence, drawing a clear line between what was "right" and what was "wrong."

But as wicked as they were, Disney villains stole the spotlight, dazzling audiences with their charisma. They represented freedom and nonconformity, resonating especially with queer audiences who saw themselves in these rebellious figures. Nevertheless, the queer coding of villains created a psychological association between queerness and immorality, reinforcing harmful stereotypes and gender norms. That's not to say that Disney villains aren't great characters or that we shouldn't have more. Only that, predominantly presenting queer characters as one-dimensional villains or occasional sidekicks resulted in an ongoing absence of fully developed queer characters that persists to this day. Even after the Hays code was replaced with the MPAA Age Rating System in 1968, Disney's formulaic approach persisted, hindering LGBTQ+ representation for decades and delaying their first instance of undisputed representation until the late 2010s. The pervasive shadow it cast would have prevented recent milestones entirely if not for the tremendous shift during Disney's Renaissance era.

How Did the Disney Renaissance Change LGBTQ+ Characters?

Queer individuals probably know the name Howard Ashman, the out-and-proud gay lyricist and producer who played a pivotal role during Disney's Renaissance era, a magical decade between 1989 and 1999 when Walt Disney Animation Studios returned to its roots of making musical, animated adaptions of well-known classic stories. Ashman flaunted queer implications, making them tangible in every song, character, and theme. His influence can be felt in iconic Disney classics like The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, and Aladdin. Although queer coding still plagued the industry, Ashman transformed the characterization of villains in a way that felt intentional and respectful. To show his passion for queer culture, he was the one who decided to base Ursula on a drag queen Divine. With his deliberate approach, Ashman made drag the essence of Ursula's character, establishing the campy, confident sea witch as an empowering figure. Unlike the queer coded villains that came before her, Ursula exuded confidence, avoiding the pitfalls of being offensive.

While heroically battling AIDS behind the scenes, Ashman fearlessly brought the struggle of those affected by the disease to the big screen through the character of Beast. Beast's quest to find a cure for the curse symbolized the sorrow and desperation associated with AIDS and "The Mob Song" cleverly conveyed the culture of paranoia surrounding the disease. He took great care in ensuring the audience sympathized with the characters who stood against the mob. Ashman's contributions to the Disney Renaissance left an imperishable mark on the portrayal of LGBTQ+ characters, with far-reaching effects that continue to shape modern narratives.

Disney Continues to Slowly Show Progress

Disney's first explicitly queer milestones are somewhat elusive, with forgettable moments of representation in the 2016 films Zootopia and Finding Dory. Disney later emphasized their first "exclusively gay moment" in 2017's live-action Beauty and the Beast, but it turned out to be another 3-second instance that left queer audiences craving more. Pixar's 2020 short film Out explored the personal journey of a gay man coming out to his parents, drawing inspiration from the real-life experience of the short's director and producer Steven Clay Hunter. While a noteworthy addition to the studio's repertoire, the film was released on Disney+ and did not have a premiere in front of a feature film like most Pixar shorts.

In recent years, Disney has made meaningful strides in transforming subtext into text. Films like Lightyear and Strange World featured richly developed characters that weren't defined by their queerness. In Marvel, Kevin Feige's commitment to diversity has made him an unexpected beacon of hope in Disney's quest for LGBTQ+ representation. His determination was especially evident in The Eternals, which introduced Marvel's first gay superhero, Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry), and beautifully depicted his relationship with his loving husband Ben (Haaz Sleiman). This Phase 4 queer awakening extended to Loki, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

By examining Disney's complex history with queer characters, from The Reluctant Dragon to Luz Noceda, we can honor the enduring queer legacy that has been present from the start and recognize the remarkable progress that has been made. The demise of the Hays Code serves as a testament to the changing landscape, and though Disney has faced its share of challenges, they remain steadfast on the right course. With 5 out of 12 films featuring LGBTQ+ characters, according to GLAAD's 2021 Studio Responsibility Report, Disney has emerged as a true leader in LGBTQ+ representation. So let's wholeheartedly embrace this progress, commend the advances made and demand continued growth. Together, we can shape a future where queer kids won't have to turn to interpretation for representation, and authentic queer stories are the norm.