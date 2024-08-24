Disney is currently the most popular animation studio. Sure, there’s Pixar, DreamWorks, and plenty of other animation studios, but there is nothing like the powerhouse that Disney is, not only having produced its own collections but also acquiring other famous IPs such as Marvel and Star Wars. But it would not be here without some of its popular and successful releases through the 1900s.

The 1980s was certainly a decade for Disney, as it produced The Little Mermaid, Flight of the Navigator, and many others that have helped establish Disney as the giant it currently is. Ranging from singing animals to the wild antics of parenthood, here are the best Disney movies from the 80s.

10 'The Black Cauldron' (1985)

Directed by Ted Berman and Richard Rich

Taran is a young teenager and pig herder in the land of Prydain who dreams of becoming a famous warrior. Taran is entrusted with the pig Hen Wen, a special pig that has oracular powers, and enchanter Caer Dallben fears that the Horned King who is searching for the supposed Black Cauldron – a mystical relic – will steal Hen Wen to find this relic. The Horned King proceeds to steal Hen Wen, and it's up to Taran to get it back.

A not-so-talked-about Disney film, The Black Cauldron is not your typical fantasy story. It is definitely one of Disney's darker films, having received a mixed reception due to its uncharacteristic main character that was not commonly found among its charming characters during the time of Disney's prime. Still, despite its setbacks, it's a grossly underappreciated film that has its merits, especially for being different than what Disney was producing at the time.

9 'Tron' (1982)

Directed by Steven Lisberger

Image via Disney

Kevin Flynn (Jeff Bridges) is the leading software engineer. Formerly employed by ENCOM, he attempts to hack into their mainframe system using CLU when Ed Dillinger (David Warner) attempts to steal Kevin's work and pass it off as his own. After being transported into the system, Kevin has to face off against the Master Control Program and Sark, who has a digitalized likeness of Ed.

Tron is one of Disney's best movies to date, especially for its creativity and boldness in traversing a world that no other company has. This is a film that has had a few movies (with a new one in the making), a TV series, and even honorable mentions in Disney games like Kingdom Hearts. So while it is not the most talked about, Tron is a very unique experience that is worth the watch, and it's while some may argue that this film hasn't aged well, it is still beautiful and exceptionally done for its age.

8 'Splash' (1984)

Directed by Ron Howard

Image via Buena Vista Distribution

When Allen Bauer (Tom Hanks) is eight years old, he jumps off a boat, captivated by something under the water's surface, and meets Madison (Daryl Hannah), a young girl. Notably, when he holds her hands, he learns that he can breathe underwater, but the two are separated as he is pulled back to the surface. Twenty years later, Allen meets Madison again, and he falls in love with her. But their love is disrupted, and Madison's life is seemingly at risk.

Splash is a beautiful love story, one that plenty of Disney fans are familiar with. It stars the charming and versatile Tom Hanks, who has grown tremendously in terms of acting since Splash. The romance is worth the watch, and for Disney, it's one of the better ones out there for a live-action film. For those who love fantasy, comedy, and romance, this is the film for you.

7 'Who Framed Roger Rabbit' (1988)

Directed by Robert Zemeckis

Image via Touchstone Pictures

It's 1947. In Los Angeles, toons and real-life people coexist together. Eddie Valiant (Bob Hoskins), a private detective and alcoholic, was once an ally of the toons; however, after the death of his brother, his life has gone downhill. Eddie is then hired to investigate Roger Rabbit's wife, who is presumably having an affair. After collecting "sufficient" evidence that Jessica is in fact having an affair, Roger becomes a suspect in the murder of Acme, Jessica's supposed affair partner, shortly after.

Before Space Jam was popular, Who Framed Roger Rabbit was the film to watch purely for its comedy and interaction between Bob Hoskins and the fictional Roger Rabbit. Though initially, while it seems cartoons and real-life people seem a bit awkward on screen, the two dimensions work surprisingly well, and the toons add a comedic effect to the seriousness and dramatic performance of Hoskins. Not to mention, Hoskins' chemistry with a fictional toon was undeniably perfect for the comedic duo, making Who Framed Roger Rabbit the perfect toon film.

6 'Flight of the Navigator' (1986)

Directed by Randal Kleiser

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Twelve-year-old David Freeman (Joey Cramer) is one day suddenly abducted by an alien spacecraft after falling unconscious as he trips into a ravine, and he is transported eight years into the future, from 1978 to 1986. After waking up, he has not aged at all, and he is reunited with his family. Then, a spacecraft is discovered and captured by NASA, the same of which matches the images in his brainwaves.

Flight of the Navigator, despite the film not aging super well, is a very – and surprisingly – wholesome film. It examines the beauty of all living creatures and life throughout the universe. This is the kind of movie that viewers can watch with their families, allowing for an enjoyable experience that many can connect with.

5 'Oliver & Company' (1988)

Directed by George Scribner

Image via Walt Disney

Kitten Oliver is left out in the streets, waiting to be adopted out in a litter. However, as he becomes the last kitten not yet adopted, a storm moves in on New York, and poor Oliver is left a stray. Then he meets the charismatic Dodger, a street dog who knows the ins and outs of New York. While Oliver struggles to find a forever home, Dodger's owner struggles to pay back his debt to a loan shark, and the streets become dangerous for both Oliver and Dodger.

Oliver & Company is a fun musical that will have viewers tuning in to sing along with Dodger as he parades his kingdom: the streets of New York City. It's a cute film, with some sad moments in between as Oliver becomes torn between choosing to be adopted or living in the streets with his found family. Regardless, any person who loves animals and singing will love Oliver & Company.

4 'The Great Mouse Detective' (1986)

Directed by John Musker, Ron Clements, Dave Michener, and Burny Mattinson

Young mouse Olivia goes to the great mouse detective Basil and his companion Dr. Dawson in hopes of getting help to find her father, a toy-maker, who was kidnapped by Ratigan and his bat companion so that her father could make a toy replica of the queen.

The Great Mouse Detective is definitely an underrated watch and is an extremely fun movie. However, despite its humor and intriguing premise, it is one of Disney’s darker films that feature the traumatic kidnapping of a young girl’s father (and then herself). For young viewers, this film was rather terrifying, and for older viewers, this film is simply an emotional watch.

3 'The Fox and the Hound' (1981)

Directed by Ted Berman, Richard Rich, and Art Stevens

A young fox is abandoned by his mother on a farm as she attempts to outrun a hunter. An older woman who owns a farm finds Todd and decides to adopt him as her own. There he meets a hound puppy named Copper, and the two become best of friends. However, as nature presides it, the hunter and hunted cannot be friends forever.

The Fox and the Hound is a wholesome film centered around friendship. However, as all friendships do, sometimes they falter, gaining a fragility and vulnerability that simply cannot be ignored. This film, like plenty of Disney films at the time, takes a somber fall halfway through the film, bringing even the strongest viewers to tears as Todd loses the only person who has loved him unconditionally. A beautiful film, and an emotional one at that.

2 'Honey, I Shrunk the Kids' (1989)

Directed by Joe Johnston

Image via Disney

Wayne (Rick Moranis) is a struggling inventor who creates a ray gun: a gun that can grow and shrink objects. Though not successful, Wayne doesn't give up. He and his wife leave for a while, leaving their kids at home. However, while they are gone, one of the neighbor's kids hits a baseball into the room, hitting the ray, and upon investigation, both his children and his neighbor's kids are shrunken in the process. Wayne learns this information quickly and does everything in his power to find them.

Rick Moranis is absolutely lovable and endearing as the wacky inventor in this film. Though absolutely cheesy and simplistic CGI, Honey, I Shrunk the Kids is an absolute laugh-fest. Viewers will never get tired of watching Moranis as he continuously messes up in attempts to make the situation better. When things go horribly wrong, laughing is the best medicine.

1 'The Little Mermaid' (1989)

Directed by John Musker and Ron Clements

Image via Disney

Young Ariel dreams of the land above water, but her father forbids any interaction with the human world. One day, though, she catches sight of the handsome Prince Eric and falls in love with him. During this time, she saves him as he is knocked off the ship and into the water. Then, despite her father’s wishes, Ariel makes a contract with the evil Ursula, and in exchange for her voice, she has human feet. She has three days to kiss Prince Eric in an act of true love; otherwise, Ariel will return to her mermaid form and belong to Ursula.

The Little Mermaid is a vibrant animated film with a dark premise; the contract alone is proof that Disney was veering off into slightly dark territory for its animated films. Still, The Little Mermaid is a fun film, a fan-favorite that has a sequel, a prequel, an animated series, and a live-action film. Children and adults alike appreciate the score and lyricism, and The Little Mermaid is most definitely the best animated film Disney produced in the 1980s.

