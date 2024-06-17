For many fans of one of the biggest names in the world, 2000s Disney movies are some of the best the company has ever released. Be it groundbreaking animated efforts or the introduction of live-action adaptations, remakes, or originals, the welcoming decade to the 21st century holds some of the most memorable features they've ever made. It's been over twenty years since some of these now-classic additions to the Disney filmography first hit theaters, and the nostalgia they hold and the memories they resurface make that feeling easy to bear.

At least a little bit, anyway. Some of these movies have grown in popularity in the decades since their release, having not necessarily received the recognition they deserved back then. Others, like The Incredibles and Monsters, Inc., have always been favored by fans, and only more so as the years have passed. These Disney movies are the best of the year they were released, and many stand among the studio's greatest triumphs.

1 'The Emperor's New Groove' (2000)

Directed by Mark Dindal

For a film that went through six years of production complications and delays, The Emperor's New Groove became one of the most underrated lovable stories of 2000s Disney. It follows Emperor Kuzco (David Spade), a self-centered, selfish man with zero regard for others. Transformed into a llama by his scheming advisor, Yzma (Ertha Kitt), Kuzco must find his way back to normal aided by a kindly villager (John Goodman).

Through a journey of acceptance and teamwork, this weird and wacky film became one of Disney's most likable even today. The Emperor's New Groove one is arguably more enjoyable to watch as an adult, as audiences can pick up on everything they missed on a first watch-through. However, thanks to its original story and lighthearted comedy, it's one of the most entertaining early animations from Disney.

2 'Monsters, Inc.' (2001)

Directed by Pete Docter

Monsters, Inc. is one of the most commonly referenced Pixar movies ever made. It's also one of the most highly praised, with a 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The film follows Mike Wazowski (Billy Crystal) and Sulley (John Goodman), Disney characters who have become two of the most loved even more than two decades after the movie's release in 2001.

The plot centers on Mike and Sulley as they follow, hide, and protect a little girl named Boo (Mary Gibbs), who has made it into their world. Monsters, Inc. is an all-around fun animated effort that undeniably deserves the ongoing praise it has received throughout the years. It's comedic, heartwarming, and emotional all in one, and it couldn't be more perfect.

3 'Lilo & Stitch' (2002)

Directed by Chris Sanders, Dean DeBlois

Some Disney characters are memorable, and then there are those slightly more special that steal the hearts of everybody who sees them; Stitch is one of those characters. This blue, fluffy, mischievous alien had audiences wrapped around his little paw the moment he first appeared on screen, and nobody was complaining.

He first appeared in the Disney gem Lilo & Stitch in 2002 as an absolutely adorable bundle of trouble. But the heart of this film is more than just the introduction of Stitch and his personality. It also focuses on Lilo (Daveigh Chase) and her sister Nani (Tia Carrere), who doubles as her guardian. Lilo & Stitch is a beautiful story of family, unconditional love, and acceptance, and it's truly magical to see. Nowadays, it's one of the most beloved 2000s animated movies, not just from Disney but in the medium as a whole. Twenty-two years after its release, it remains just as cherished among fans.

4 'Brother Bear' (2003)

Directed by Aaron Blaise, Robert Walker

One of the most beautifully written and told animated stories of the early 2000s came in 2003 when the visually stunning Brother Bear was released. Its story is one of understanding, acceptance, and maturity as the film's focal character, Kenai (Joaquin Phoenix), is transformed into a bear after killing one.

Set against the stunning backdrop of native Alaska, Brother Bear takes its audiences on an Academy Award-nominated adventure with catchy songs, beautiful cinematography, and some adorable characters to fall in love with. Critics may not have seen its wonder, but audiences certainly did. Brother Bear is sweet and unexpectedly profound, an animated triumph that ranks among Disney's most underappreciated efforts.

5 'The Incredibles' (2004)

Directed by Brad Bird

The Incredibles could very well be one of the most well-known animated movies ever made, not just from Disney. It centers on the Parr family, a group of five individuals made up of Bob (Craig T. Nelson), Helen (Holly Hunter), Violet (Sarah Vowell), Dash (Spencer Fox), and baby Jack-Jack, each with unique powers.

An incredibly entertaining animated adventure ensues, with some well-written comedic elements and action-packed scenes that rank it among the most rewatchable movies of the 2010s. The winner of multiple awards, including the Oscar for Best Animated Feature, this colorful family fun film will always be one of the best and most rewarding animated features Disney has ever made, not to mention a masterpiece of the superhero genre.

6 'The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe' (2005)

Directed by Andrew Adamson

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe propelled many a famous face toward a successful career in the entertainment industry. Perhaps most notably, James McAvoy, who portrayed the lovable faun Mr Tumnus in one of his earliest film roles, went on to have the most success. The film also elevated the mighty Tilda Swinton's profile among mainstream audiences.

The characters, aside from Swinton's impressive yet eerie portrayal of the White Witch, are a considerable part of what makes this film so memorable. The fantasy worldbuilding and breathtaking cinematography effortlessly kept its audiences hooked. The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe is one of the most critically praised and commercially successful movies of 2000s cinema, and this book-to-movie adaptation will always hold a special place in the hearts of fans all across the globe.

7 'Cars' (2006)

Directed by John Lasseter

The Cars series is arguably one of the best trilogies that Disney has ever created. It all started eighteen years ago, in 2006, with the release of the first film, and it immediately became a commercial success. Cars became one of Pixar's most notable additions, grossing over three times its budget and receiving an Oscar nomination for Best Animated Picture.

The movie follows a variety of anthropomorphic vehicles, from race cars to recovery trucks and everything in between. It primarily centers on the iconic Pixar character Lightning McQueen (voiced by Owen Wilson), a selfish and cocky racing rookie with a lot to learn in the way of teamwork. Cars is a movie everyone can enjoy no matter their age, and going back to it as an adult is just as enjoyable as that first watch as a kid.

8 'Ratatouille' (2007)

Directed by Brad Bird

Rats aren't everybody's favorite four-legged furry, that's for sure, but if there were ever one to change the mind, then the adorable Remy would take the cake. Introduced to fans in 2007s critically acclaimed Ratatouille, this friendly blue rodent has quite the trick up his sleeve when it comes to culinary craft.

Taking place in the beautiful city of Paris, France, this seventeen-year-old feature won over audiences with its originality and moving story, and it is a perfect Pixar movie from start to finish. It follows Remy the Rat and his dream to become a professional chef at the most prestigious restaurant in Paris. Ratatouille became the latest in director Brad Bird's continuing successful filmography following the sensation that was The Incredibles three years prior and remains one of the most humorous Disney movies from the decade.

9 'WALL-E' (2008)

Directed by Andrew Stanton

2008's groundbreaking animation from Pixar is frequently considered one of the greatest animated movies ever made. WALL-E took the world by storm when it was released sixteen years ago, striking awe in the hearts of those who saw it with its outstanding visuals, mature concepts, musical score, and out-of-this-world sound design.

The film uses dialogue scarcely, favoring emotion and evocation instead. Set in a future where humans have become reliant on a sedentary way of life and the environment is in ruins, the film follows WALL-E, a sentient waste compactor robot. He scours the remnants of Earth in search of trinkets and artifacts he uses to connect to a forgotten way of life. This film is such an important depiction of how neglectful human impact could have a detrimental effect on the future of Earth. The winner of the 2009 Best Animated Feature, WALL-E was also recognized by the AFI, The National Board of Review of Motion Pictures, The National Film Registry, and the Criterion Collection, WALL-E will be preserved in history forever.