Disney has been the biggest name in animation for over a hundred years. They have long been pioneers of technical advancement and pushing the boundaries of what animated films can get away with, resulting in a diverse body of work beloved for their artistry, to say nothing of their stories and characters. In recent decades, Disney has also acquired major companies like Pixar, Marvel, and 20th Century Fox, transforming Disney into one of the largest media conglomerates in the world.

It's no small wonder then, that Disney's list of animated films contains some of the best ever made. The success of some of their best movies comes down to their ability to connect with people regardless of age or demographic.

10 'Monsters, Inc.' (2001)

Directed by Pete Docter

To power their world, monsters travel through special doors to enter the bedrooms of children and harvest their screams. The best scaring duo are James P. Sullivan (John Goodman) and Mike Wazowski (Billy Crystal), who are set to break the scare record at their company. Unfortunately, their lives get thrown into chaos when a human child somehow snuck into the monster world.

Monsters, Inc. is one of Pixar's most creative movies through its depiction of the monster world and its approach to complex themes. Alongside a general theme of challenging preconceptions through Sully's friendship with the human child, there is also an interesting critique of capitalism through a conspiracy headed by the villains. As for the monster world, it's made to take into account many details based on the different monster's designs, and the use of doors that link to the human world is put into great effect during the climax.

9 'Wreck-It Ralph' (2012)

Directed by Rich Moore

After being excluded from the 30th-anniversary party of his game, Wreck-It Ralph (John C. Reilly) becomes determined to prove that he can be more than just a villain. He sneaks into the first-person video game Hero's' Duty and obtains a medal, but loses it in the racing game Sugar Rush. To get it back, Ralph teams up with Vanellope von Schweetz (Sarah Silverman), an outcast glitch who wants to be a racer, to help her build a car to compete in the upcoming race to determine the next day's player characters.

Wreck-It Ralph uses its video game aesthetic to tell a brilliant story about self-acceptance. Both Ralph and Vanellope are discontented about their position and wish to be accepted by the people in their respective games, but are kept at arm's length due to the preconceptions linked to their roles as villain and glitch respectively. But, as the film spells out beautifully through its Bad Guy Affirmation, one's role in society does not determine the merit of your character, and the first step to changing other people's views is to change your own.

8 'Zootopia' (2016)

Directed by Byron Howard, Rich Moore, and Jared Bush

Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) is a rabbit who longs to become a police officer working in the multi-species city of Zootopia. When she arrives thanks to Mayor Lionheart's (J. K. Simmons) mammal inclusion initiative, she finds that many of the larger animals look down upon her for being a rabbit, so to prove herself, she agrees to search for a missing otter. She coerces a con artist fox named Nick Wild (Jason Bateman) into helping her, and the two of them uncover a plot to tear Zootopia apart.

Zootopia is one of the strongest films to come from Disney's Revival Era thanks to its themes. It's a harsh, unapologetic look at the various ways prejudice can manifest in society, and that even the most well-meaning of people carry their own subconscious biases. Sadly, it does suffer a little in the third act from Disney's trend of lackluster twist villains.

7 'The Hunchback of Notre Dame' (1996)

Directed by Gary Trousdale and Kirk Wise

Upon killing a Romani woman on the steps of Notre Dame cathedral, Judge Claud Frollo (Tony Jay) is tasked with raising her deformed son, whom he names Quasimodo (Tom Hulce). Twenty years later, Quasimodo lives in the cathedral's bell tower and has been told by Frollo to hate and fear the world, though he longs to be a part of it. When he defies his master and partakes in the Festival of Fools, he meets the Romani woman Esmerelda (Demi Moore), who incurs Frollo's wrath, leading Quasimodo to risk his life to help keep her safe.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame is a tonally inconsistent film, switching from dark scenes of prejudice, murder, and lustful obsession to silly slapstick and puns delivered by three annoying gargoyles. That said, the stuff that works is some of Disney's most emotional and grand moments, from the shots of Notre Dame that make it seem larger than life, and Quasimodo's beautiful journey of self-acceptance. Frollo is also among Disney's best villains thanks to Jay's terrifying performance and his complex character, committing terrible atrocities while trying to convince himself that he is fulfilling God's plan when even the church condemns him.

6 'Cinderella' (1950)

Directed by Wilfred Jackson, Hamilton Luske, and Clyde Geronimi

Cinderella (Ilene Woods) lives with her stepmother, Lady Tremaine (Eleanor Audley) and her daughters, Drizella (Rhoda Williams) and Anastasia (Lucille Bliss), who treat Cinderella like a servant. On the night of a royal ball, Cinderella's animal friends help her to create a dress, but her step-sisters destroy it, leaving her in rags. Fortunately, she is visited by a Fairy Godmother (Verna Felton), who uses her magic to give Cinderella a night of happiness.

Cinderella kicked off Disney's Silver Age and remains one of its best princess films thanks to its powerful themes, beautiful music, and gorgeous art. Cinderella herself ranks highly among the princesses thanks to her kindness and her inner strength, which ensures that she never loses hope that one day her life will turn around. Though she has little for herself, Cinderella is always ready to help the animals of the household, which feeds into the film's main theme of kindness bequeathing more kindness.

5 'Who Framed Roger Rabbit' (1988)

Directed by Robert Zemeckis

In a world where humans and cartoon characters live alongside one another, Eddie Valiant (Bob Hoskins) is a private detective who used to work for toons until one murdered his brother, Teddy. Producer R. K. Maroon (Alan Tilvern) hires Eddie to take photos of the wife of Maroon's star actor, Roger Rabbit (Charles Fleischer), to prove that she's having an affair with the owner of Toon Town, Marvin Acme (Stubby Kaye). The next day, Acme is found dead, and though all evidence points to Roger as the killer, he swears his innocence and begs Eddie to help clear his name.

While Disney had released other movies that combined real actors and hand-drawn characters, none were as groundbreaking as Who Framed Roger Rabbit. The animated sequences, directed by the great Richard Williams, succeed in making the animated characters look and feel like they're part of the scene thanks to the amazing level of detail put into them, from their reflection appearing on certain surfaces to changing shading based on the position of a swinging lamp. The writing is also solid, telling a hilarious and melodramatic film noir story through a fleshed-out world, lovable characters, and great visual storytelling.

4 'Ratatouille' (2007)

Directed by Brad Bird

Remy (Patton Oswalt), is a rat who loves to cook after studying the deceased human chef, Auguste Gusteau (Brad Garrett). After being separated from the rest of his colony, Remy makes his way to Gusteau's restaurant, now operated by his former sous chef, Skinner (Sir Ian Holm). Remy befriends the new garbage boy and Gusteu's biological son, Alfredo Linguini (Lou Romano), and the two team up to become the greatest chefs in Paris.

Ratatouille combines many creative ideas into one memorable experience, such as Remy's conscience taking the form of Gusteau's spirit, or the climax centering around impressing notorious food critic Anton Ego (Peter O'Toole). This gives the film a more "grown up" tone, focusing on the character interactions and an exploration of the film's numerous themes. The most pressing include the difficulty in changing people's preconceptions and the idea that great artists can come from any walks of life.

3 'The Incredibles' (2004)

Directed by Brad Bird

Fifteen years after the government made it illegal for superheroes to use their powers in public, Robert Parr (Craig T. Nelson) longs to relive his days as Mr. Incredible. He gets his chance when he is approached by a woman named Mirage (Elizabeth Peña), who contracts him to stop a rampaging robot. However, this proves to be the plot of Syndrome (Jason Lee), a former fanboy of Mr. Incredible's, who seeks to prove his superiority to superheroes through his technology.

The Incredibles is often called one of the best superhero movies because of its handling of its characters and tropes. Each member of the Parr family is treated like a fully fleshed character with different strengths and flaws, making for an interesting dynamic between them as a family and a superhero team. Even when the film isn't focusing on superhero action and funny jokes, there's interesting commentary regarding conforming to society and being forced to hide a part of yourself for other people's benefit.

2 'Dumbo' (1941)

Directed by Ben Sharpsteen, Norman Ferguson, Wilfred Jackson, Bill Roberts, Jack Kinney, and Samuel Armstrong

When a young circus elephant is born with oversized ears, he is taunted by the other elephants and given the name Dumbo. His mother does what she can to care for him, but after she rampages against some teasing children, she and Dumbo are separated. Fortunately, he befriends a mouse named Timothy (Edward Brophy), who agrees to help Dumbo become a star so he can free his mother.

Dumbo is one of Disney's shortest movies but makes excellent use of its limited runtime to tell a small but emotionally packed story. It's a compelling tale about outcasts banding together to help one another succeed in a society that offers no help, giving the film a timeless nature that speaks to all audiences. Dumbo also depicts one of Disney's trippest sequences, the Pink Elephants on Parade, which is guaranteed to give you nightmares about how insane it is.

1 'Aladdin' (1992)

Directed by John Musker and Ron Clements

After stealing his morning bread and outrunning the guards of Agraba, Aladdin (Scott Weinger) goes to bed dreaming of a better life where he's rich and famous enough that nobody will look down on him anymore. He gets his chance when he is manipulated by the royal vizir, Jafar (Johnathan Freeman), to enter the Cave of Wonders (Frank Welker) and retrieve a lamp. Inside is a magic Genie (Robin Williams) who grants whoever holds the lamp three wishes.

Aladdin remains beloved over thirty years later by audiences and critics for its tight writing, hilarious comedy, and terrific music, including the last songs written by the duo of Alan Menken and Howard Ashman​​​​​​. Aladdin's story remains one of the strongest of any Disney protagonist and sees him learn that the true path to happiness is not through wealth, but self-acceptance. Then there is Williams' performance as the Genie, which began the shift towards celebrity voice actors over professional voice actors in film.

