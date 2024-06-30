For over a hundred years, Disney has been the most recognized animation company in the world. Founded by brothers Walt Disney and Roy O. Disney after losing control of Walt and Ub Iwerks' character, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, Disney rose to prominence in the golden age of animation thanks to their innovative shorts, which pushed the bounds of what animation could do at the time. In 1937, they released the first full-length animated film, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

With the release of Wish in 2023, Disney has sixty-two animated features in their Disney Animated Canon. While many of these films are considered some of the greatest animated films ever made, a few often slip under the radar, either due to poor release times or an inability to capture the interests of modern audiences.

10 'Saludos Amigos' (1942)

Directed by Norman Ferguson, Wilfred Jackson, Jack Kinney, Hamilton Luske, and Bill Roberts

As part of the Good Neighbor Policy, the United States government commissioned Disney to make films that promote goodwill towards Latin America by highlighting their various cultures. Their first film, Saludos Amigos, is made of four shorts that focus on South America. The plots include Donald Duck (Clarence Nash) trying to visit Lake Titicaca, Goofy (Pinto Colvig) trying his hand at being a gaucho in Argentina, and a mail plane named Pedro attempting to cross the Andes mountains.

Saludos Amigos is Disney's shortest film at forty-two minutes and kicked off Disney's most forgotten period. While very light on content, what is there is fine: the shorts are still well-animated and peppered with funny gags, especially in Goofy's segment. The film's longest-lasting impact is in its final segment, where it introduces audiences to José Carioca (José do Patrocínio Oliveira), a suave Brazilian parrot who quickly befriends Donald and has featured in numerous Disney films and television shows.

9 'The Three Caballeros' (1945)

Directed by Norman Ferguson, Clyde Geronimi, Jack Kinney, Bill Roberts, and Harold Young

For his birthday, Donald Duck opens three presents that take him on a fun journey through Latin American culture. The first is a documentary about birds, including a penguin trying to escape the cold and the crazy Aracuan Bird (Pinto Colvig). The other two contain José Carioca, who takes Donald to Bahia, and Panchito Pistoles (Joaquin Garay), a Mexican rooster who educates Donald about the piñata before taking him on a tour through Mexico City.

The Three Caballeros is a wild ride from beginning to end, forgoing a traditional story for various creative and educational segments. The film boasts some impressive technological innovations for the time, especially during the segments that combine animation with live-action footage. The interactions between Donald, José, and Panchito are the highlights: their personalities bounce off one another very well and inject some much-needed comedy between the cultural segments.

8 'Make Mine Music' (1946)

Directed by Jack Kinney, Clyde Geronimi, Hamilton Luske, Joshua Meador, and Robert Cormack

Disney's most ambitious film is Fantasia, a blending of gorgeous Disney animation with classical music. Unfortunately, the film didn't make enough money back, so Walt scrapped ideas for a sequel but still wanted to experiment with music and animation. The Wartime Era gave him a chance to combine eight different ideas into one film, some of which were told like traditional narratives, while others were more abstract and musically focused.

Make Mine Music in no way reaches the same heights of creativity and artistic expression as Fantasia, but the segments are still a lot of fun. In fact, many of them were released individually on television, where they fared better than they ever did as a complete film. The two most famous segments have to be "Peter and the Wolf," narrated by Disney legend Sterling Holloway, and "The Whale Who Wanted to Sing at the Met," which is entirely performed by famous baritone singer Nelson Eddy and contains one of Disney's darkest endings.

7 'Melody Time' (1948)

Directed by Clyde Geronimi, Wilfred Jackson, Hamilton Luske, and Jack Kinney

Once World War II was over, Walt was eager to get back to producing traditionally animated films but released two more package films to make a profit while his team developed Cinderella. The first of these films, Melody Time, is a spiritual sequel to Make Mine Music and the last time Donald Duck and José Carioca appeared in a Disney movie until Who Framed Roger Rabbit. It reduced the number of shorts from ten to seven, thus allowing each one more time dedicated to their stories and animation.

Make Mine Music makes the most of this additional time and effort to create unforgettable shorts. Highlights include "Bumble Boogy," thanks to its surreal imagery and catchy music; "Blame It on the Samba," which sees Donald and José lifted out of a blue funk by the Aracuan Bird; and "Pecos Bill," a narrative segment about the legendary folk hero brought to life by Ward Kimbell of Disney's Nine Old Men. Yet the most remembered segment has to be "The Legend of Johnny Appleseed," which contains catchy music and truly gorgeous imagery, such as apple blossoms transforming into clouds.

6 'Fun and Fancy Free' (1947)

Directed by Jack Kinney, Bill Roberts, Hamilton Luske, and William Morgan

While exploring a large house, Jiminy Cricket (Cliff Edwards) stumbles upon a sad doll and stuffed bear, and decides to perk them up using a record. Narrated by Diana Shore, the record tells the story of a circus bear named Bongo (Jimmy MacDonald), who attempts to live in the wild and attract the attention of a female bear. Afterward, Jiminy heads next door, where puppeteer Edger Bergen entertains Luana Patten and his puppets, Charlie Mc