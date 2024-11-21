Back in 1992, Disney's Aladdin was a box office hit, eventually becoming the highest-grossing film released that year. It's an absolutely fantastic movie with gorgeous animation, spectacular songs and excellent writing, but one of its most memorable aspects was Robin Williams' vocal performance as the Genie. Williams' unique brand of comedy added a ton of laughs to the film's runtime, making it a true stand-out in Disney's catalog.

Since then, Disney has made frequent use of celebrity casting, utilizing the vocal talents of other respected comedians like Eddie Murphy alongside well-established dramatic actors like James Earl Jones and Joaquin Phoenix. However, despite the fact that Disney has worked with a wide variety of Hollywood names over the years, many major stars have never worked with the studio and absolutely deserve a chance. These are just ten examples of actors who would perfect casting in a Disney movie. Make it happen, Disney!

10 John Cena

Known for 'Peacemaker' (2022-Present)

Image via Max

In recent years, John Cena has become a surprisingly prominent actor. From traditional action lead roles in movies like Bumblebee and F9 to hilarious turns in R-rated comedies like Blockers and Vacation Friends, the soon-to-be-retired WWE wrestler's acting career has been exceedingly fun to watch simply because Cena is so charismatic. This fact would also make him a perfect candidate to play a prince in one of Disney's animated films.

One of Disney's best princes is Flynn Rider (Zachary Levi) from Tangled, largely because the character is refreshingly funny compared to the company's other princes. If Disney ever wanted to take this approach to a prince again, Cena would be an excellent pick to voice the character. Throughout his entire acting career, he has displayed a knack for comedic delivery and timing, and he already has experience in voice acting through his work on Blue Sky Studios' Ferdinand, making him uniquely suited for a humorous role in animation.

9 Dan Aykroyd

Known for 'Ghostbusters' (1984)

Image via Columbia Pictures

Dan Aykroyd is one of the most iconic comedians of the '70s and '80s. An original cast member on Saturday Night Live, the actor starred in a number of all-time great comedies, including The Blues Brothers, Ghostbusters and Trading Places, quickly establishing himself as a prominent voice in the genre. His ability to espouse technical dialogue at a rapid-fire pace with an extremely amusing rhythm has cemented Aykroyd as one of the best straight men in comedy, but it would also make him a solid addition to a Disney movie.

Aykroyd would be perfect as comedic relief with an important role in the overarching plot, similar to the Genie (Robin Williams) or Mushu (Eddie Murphy). His signature motormouth delivery, heavily utilized across his entire career, would lend itself perfectly to an animated character. Other comedians like Bill Murray, Chris Rock or Adam Sandler could work similarly well, but Aykroyd's style makes him a uniquely strong fit for animation.

8 Gillian Jacobs

Known for 'Community' (2009-2015)

Image via NBC

Gillian Jacobs is primarily known for her work on the cult classic NBC sitcom Community, where, for six seasons, she played eccentric college student Britta Perry. Jacobs was perfect in the role, displaying a distinct, awkward charisma that quickly made Britta a fan favorite. Recently, she led the Netflix series Love while more recently making guest appearances on The Bear, but she has yet to work with Disney.

Jacobs could easily slip into a number of traditional Disney roles. Her role as Britta makes a perfect case for her playing a quirky, comedic princess à la Frozen's Anna (Kristen Bell) or Wreck-It Ralph's Vanellope (Sarah Silverman), but it is also just as easy to see her potentially playing a villain with a humorous slant in the same vein as The Emperor's New Groove's Yzma (Eartha Kitt). Regardless of the type of role she may get, Jacobs would be perfect in a Disney film.

7 Harrison Ford

Known for 'Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope' (1977)

Image via Apple TV+

Harrison Ford has been a favorite of audiences worldwide since 1977, when he made his first appearance as Han Solo in Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope. In the following decades, Ford made numerous additional appearances as Solo, starred in five films as globe-trotting archaeologist Indiana Jones, and led other iconic movies like Blade Runner, The Fugitive and Air Force One. But in spite of his decades-long Hollywood career, Ford has never once appeared in a proper Disney movie.

Ford would be perfect in an animated Disney film for a number of reasons. For one, he has a distinct voice that can be equal parts terrifying and hilarious, depending on how it's used. In most of his work, Ford has used his low, gruff tone to intimidate Nazis, terrorists, and any other ne'er-do-wells who stand in his way, but in the ongoing sitcom Shrinking, he uses it to great comedic effect, adding additional layers of comedy to already sidesplitting lines. Ford has also done vocal work before, performing as Rooster in Illumination's The Secret Life of Pets 2, proving that he'd be more than capable of performing in a Disney film.

6 Margot Robbie

Known for 'Barbie' (2023)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Within the past few years, Margot Robbie has been steadily rising in prominence. The beloved actress first caught the attention of many in Martin Scorsese's The Wolf of Wall Street, where she played Naomi Lapaglia. Since then, Robbie has earned herself a number of Oscar nominations, starring in major hits like Suicide Squad and Barbie. And yet, despite all of this success, Robbie has not appeared in a Disney film.

Throughout her career, Robbie has played a wide range of roles, making it easy to imagine her playing just about any character archetype. The extreme likability and charisma she puts on display in Barbie could easily justify her playing a princess, but her fan-favorite portrayal of Harley Quinn, a role in which she clearly has a ton of fun, makes just as strong a case for her playing a great, charismatic villain similar to The Little Mermaid's Ursula (Pat Carroll). Either way, Robbie is one of the most talented actresses working in Hollywood today, and it would be a missed opportunity if she never got a role in a Disney film.

5 Taron Egerton

Known for 'Kingsman: The Secret Service' (2014)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Taron Egerton first caught the attention of audiences in 2014's Kingsman: The Secret Service, where he played Eggsy, a recruit into the secret Kingsman spy organization. Since then, Egerton has led a number of films, with highlights including Rocketman and Tetris, delivering extremely committed and charming performances each and every time. Considering the immense amount of talent that Egerton has shown throughout his career, it would only make sense for him to star in a Disney film someday.

Egerton is an actor who could masterfully pull off an appearance in an animated or live-action project. In Rocketman, he participates in elaborate musical numbers, performing complicated choreography while flawlessly singing Elton John's most famous songs, illustrating just what an asset he could be to a live-action production. On the other hand, he also featured in both Sing movies, providing evidence that he can turn in a great performance in animation.