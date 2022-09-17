With the recent news that WALL·E would be the first collaboration between Disney and the Criterion Collection, a company that aims to put out the best editions of films on home video, it’s left many wondering what else could possibly be on the horizon. With a Pixar film being the first title in this hopefully prosperous relationship, let’s look at 10 other Disney-owned films that deserve the Criterion Collection treatment.

Sleeping Beauty (1959)

Without a doubt one of the most beautiful Disney films ever made, if there’s one movie in the studio’s animated catalog that deserves a release from Criterion, it’s Sleeping Beauty. Although Lady and the Tramp was the first widescreen animated film to be released just a few years prior, Sleeping Beauty benefited from being filmed in Super Technirama 70. To this day, this 70mm presentation has cemented the film as arguably the most visually impressive Disney animated movie. A 4K release for the film would be the next best thing to seeing it on the big screen, and because of that, it would fit right at home in the Criterion Collection.

Bambi (1942)

Bambi stands as a somewhat peculiar title in Disney’s catalog, if not only due to its timing of release and the state of the world in which it arrived. Along with Pinocchio, Fantasia, and Dumbo, Bambi was one of a number of movies from Disney that saw shortcomings from a box office perspective due to World War II. It was also the last film before a nearly 8-year drought between full-length (non-anthology) animated feature films for the company. Criterion’s handling of a release of this caliber could be wonderful, as the historical context of its development and release are among some of the most interesting at the company. There’s also the important fact that, although Disney films up until this point had dealt with heavy subject matter, Bambi was the first to deal heavily with loss; an important factor to the overall story and its message.

Fantasia (1940)

A landmark in a marriage between the mediums of music and animation, Fantasia was a clear vision from Walt Disney and his entire staff. Playing to the strengths of animation so early on in the studio’s life, it's a movie that beautifully brings to life numerous classical pieces of music with the accompaniment of Disney's classic animation style. One could imagine a wonderfully put-together Criterion Collection release for this film, bringing together creative minds from both the animation and music fields and allowing for what would no doubt be wonderful bonus features that speak to the importance of the movie.

Disney Shorts Collections (Various)

From Laugh-O-Grams to Silly Symphonies, the importance of short films in Disney's catalog cannot be overstated. With Criterion’s devotion to the preservation and history of films, both new and old, individual Blu-ray or 4K collections of Disney’s short films seems like a surefire win. Though Disney themselves did release a number of “Walt Disney Treasure” DVDs in the early 2000s, they are largely out-of-print, and since Blu-rays came onto the scene, they’ve been completely absent. A collaboration with Criterion feels like the perfect opportunity for Disney to allow the earliest parts of their legacy to be preserved in a way that could allow fans new and old to discover these classic shorts.

Sunrise (1927)

Coming from one of the most influential German directors of the silent film era, F. W. Murnau’s Sunrise is important not just in its historical context, but also because of its filmmaking techniques and camera effects. Most notably known for his classic horror film Nosferatu, Murnau would end up immigrating to Hollywood in the late 1920s, where he would make Sunrise at Fox. The Blu-ray released a handful of years back has since gone out of print, which makes the film a prime candidate for Criterion to pick up and give it the release it truly deserves, as it continues to stand as one of the landmarks of the silent film era.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

Easily the most influential midnight movie ever made, it’s still hard to believe that The Rocky Horror Picture Show now falls under the Disney umbrella after the 20th Century Fox acquisition. The film has already seen a Blu-ray release, which features a number of great features and retrospectives that delve into the history of the movie. However, with Criterion’s handling of a possible 4K release, it would be great to see their approach as a boutique company, and how they could take on the importance of the film and the culture it helped produce. Though it’s a movie that’s almost always recommended to see with audiences, it’s still a film that's importance deserves the best quality release one could get.

The Day the Earth Stood Still (1951)

One of the most important sci-fi films of the 1950s, The Day the Earth Stood Still is now a part of Disney due to the Fox deal. Wonderfully put together as a more grounded sci-fi film, it’s a movie that focuses almost as much on an alien’s view of humans as it does on the alien itself. Due to this approach, the overall nature of the movie and its effectiveness throughout helps carry the story in comparison to a lot of other “outlandish” sci-films of the era, making its influence felt even more so as time goes on. A 4K release from Criterion could truly give this classic feature the release it deserves, as it continues to stand as one of the pinnacles of 50s science fiction.

The Abyss (1989)

If you talk to anyone who's been collecting Blu-ray or 4K during the past 10 or so years, you’ll often hear about the mishandling of James Cameron’s films. Most notably are the continued blunders that have taken place with Terminator 2: Judgment Day. During that time there has also been the absence of a handful of his films, among them being True Lies, and arguably the biggest omission: The Abyss. What’s odd about this is that the film has yet to receive a home video release since its DVD debut, even though there are HD streams available to watch on a number of streaming services. Many have speculated that Cameron’s involvement with the ongoing production of the Avatar sequels has held up the director from approving and putting out the potential release for The Abyss, but perhaps with some friendly pushing from Criterion and Disney themselves, fans might finally be able to see it get a proper release.

The Grapes of Wrath (1940)

To this day, John Ford’s adaptation of The Grapes of Wrath stands out as somewhat of an anomaly. It’s a story that would become an American classic in each of its respective mediums, and only a year apart from the source material’s original release. Having a book be considered one of the all-time greats would already be considered a huge success, but to have a film adaptation come so soon after, and still continue to endure decades after its release, speaks only to the quality of both projects. The current 20th Century Fox Blu-ray is rather light on special features, so a 4K release from Criterion, which could focus heavily on the film’s production, its proximity to the novel’s release, and the overall connection the two shared, could make for an excellent companion piece to the film itself.

Star Wars: Original Trilogy (Theatrical Cuts) (1977, 1980, 1983)

Arguably the most unlikely title from this list to materialize, the Star Wars original trilogy would also undoubtedly make the most amount of waves in the film community and beyond. There’s been continued speculation ever since the acquisition of LucasFilm back in 2012 as to whether there was some stipulation in place for the company to not do anything with the theatrical versions of the film. However, like with The Abyss and Cameron, if there is any company that could possibly persuade George Lucas to let his classic science fiction films see the light of day in their original and unaltered versions, the Criterion Collection definitely seems like they have the pedigree to do so. Seeing a properly restored version of the original cuts on home video, and in the highest possible quality, is something many Star Wars fans have dreamed of for decades, and it seems like with this news those chances of seeing it happen might have gotten just a bit better.