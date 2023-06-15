Moms. They’re a key parental figure in many people’s lives. They’re a core demographic for many corporations. They’re also the basis for the greatest Lonely Island song in history. Everybody loves moms. Except for Disney. Walt Disney seemed to have as much contempt for living breathing moms as he did for unionizing animators. The early absence of moms from Disney features established a tradition that’s stretched well into the modern world. Even with the self-referential lines about dead parents in movies like Ralph Breaks the Internet, protagonists in 21st-century Disney fare like Raya and the Last Dragon are still missing their mothers.

What’s going on here? Everybody else seems chill with moms…why is Disney so against moms being alive that it’s become a cliché in pop culture? Heck, the slaughter of Bambi’s mom, arguably the definitive depiction of the Disney corporation’s ambivalence towards moms, is one of those rare movie moments everyone in every country on the planet knows about. What drove Disney movies to always feature dead moms in their narratives?

Classic Disney Movies Were Following Traditional Fairy Tales and Gender Roles

No movie exists in a vacuum and the initial projects that established the attitude of Disney movies towards moms were no different. Many of these initial animated films were built off of classic fairy tales that already cast birth mothers aside. The original Brothers Grimm version of Cinderella, for instance, also had Cinderella’s original mother deceased right at the start of the story. Meanwhile, the initial version of Rapunzel saw the titular long-haired lady being separated from both her parents (including her mom) at birth. This narrative detail in Rapunzel is emblematic of why so many stories killed off the mother right away: there was a thought that it made for better drama.

Joseph Campbell’s famous “Hero’s Journey” theory suggests that many great narratives must begin with a protagonist answering the “call to adventure,” which requires leaving home. A hero must be separated from familiar confines to really discover themselves and do great things. Removing the mother in such a stark permanent fashion allows heroes like Snow White or Cinderella to have no obligations keeping them home, they’re now freer to go out into the larger world. Similarly, the immediate removal of a mom lends an immediate underdog quality to these characters that can make them seem more sympathetic to general audience members.

Plus, there’s also traditional gender roles at play when it comes to why so many moms are dead. For one thing, for centuries, there was a gruesome trend of high maternal mortality rates, which concerned women who died during childbirth. In other words, it wasn’t uncommon for many kids to grow up without their birth mother in eras like the 1700s. Of course, even given this phenomenon, it's far more likely patriarchal perception of women and their ability to "properly" function in narratives likely influenced the presence of moms in these ancient tales. In 20th and 21st-century Disney cinema, meanwhile, the deaths of moms have been informed by arcane perceptions of which gender is “better” at parenting. The rampant idea is that dads are innately less capable of being thoughtful parents while moms are more “thoughtful” and thus can solve any problem that comes their way.

These are obviously simple notions of gender that aren’t rooted in reality, but they are unfortunately rampant in mainstream society, including in the entertainment industry. 2000s Disney films like Chicken Little and The Wild are especially good examples of this thought process being omnipresent. Both features not only concern fractured father/son dynamics, but they also initially had mother characters in their storylines. Though both of these separate moms got far enough along in the production process to get animated, the moms in Chicken Little and The Wild were cut — likely with the thought that living with a single dad would exacerbate the drama. Restrictive views of how capable men are at parenting and an innate dismissal of what moms can bring to a movie’s narrative both informed modern manifestations of the dead mom trope.

How Else Does the Dead Disney Mom Manifest Today?

Modern Disney fare has often been stuck in a tight spot when it comes to responding to the decades of media the company has produced with dead moms. On the one hand, the trend has become noticeable even to younger viewers at this point. Meanwhile, constantly killing off women to motivate plots doesn’t fit with the progressive image Disney wants to put out into the world. However, this company still wants to profit from new works that evoke memories of old-fashioned classics. This tightrope walk has become even more perilous in the modern world, as Disney is committed to remaking all of its animated movies into modern live-action features. What do many of these animated classics feature? Lots of dead moms.

For the newer animated works, there’s been an emphasis on keeping both parents alive in projects like Tangled, Moana, and Encanto. If the mom is going to be dead, then the dad now has to go down with her too, as seen in Frozen. There have also been projects that focus more on complicated dynamics between mothers and daughters, most notably in the two Maleficent features (which concern a surrogate mother/daughter rapport) and Pixar titles Brave and Turning Red. No longer are women assumed to be figures who can wrap up all conflict in five minutes. Now they too can have messy dynamics that motivate entire plotlines, just like the flawed dads in Chicken Little and The Little Mermaid.

The live-action remakes, meanwhile, haven’t really confronted this rampant issue mostly out of a dedication to make these titles nostalgic comfort food for audiences. The 2015 Cinderella did give more screen time to the titular character’s birth mother through flashbacks, but Aladdin still has a dead mom, ditto The Little Mermaid. Amusingly, the 2019 Dumbo remake actually added in a dead human mom for the main child protagonists and Colin Farrell’s war veteran to grieve over. How ironic that one of the rare classic animated Disney films that focused so heavily on a mother’s love would get a live-action update that throws in a dead mom.

You Can’t Stop Dead Moms…They’re Everywhere

Moms across the nation better watch their backs, because it doesn’t appear that Disney will be abandoning its affinity for deceased moms anytime soon. Though Disney loves making meta post-modern jabs at some of its clichés (namely ones belonging to its princess films), it often still engages in those very same clichés. The rampant use of dead moms in Disney narratives is no different, especially since this is one storytelling device that is far from exclusive to Disney. The patriarchal and narrative impulses that first informed classic fairy tales to see moms as only fit to be corpses still endure in our media in many ways to this very day.

Dead moms are still seen as a good way to get a plot going and engineer immediate drama for a story. After all, if a mom isn’t safe in a fictional world, who can be safe? These kinds of thought processes are everywhere in our pop culture, so it won’t be a surprise to see future live-action remakes of classic Disney titles like the upcoming Snow White once again lean on dead moms for their respective narrative. Granted, certain modern original animated Disney fare appears to be more conscious of keeping moms in the picture. But those are more of the exception than the rule. In general, Disney movies and mainstream pop culture are not fans of keeping moms alive in their stories. In other words, these artistic endeavors are not “motherlovers” like The Lonely Island.