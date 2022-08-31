Some of us haven't forgotten these amazing stories, and we want more!

Disney has opened the vault and given many of its classics shiny new live-action remakes and sequels, making billions at the box office for their efforts. With the Disney Renaissance films near complete with their live-action makeovers, it’s worth taking a look at beloved stories that never got sequels and those that didn’t get the box office glory they deserved at the time of their release.

These are nine Disney and Pixar films that were perfectly complete stories on their own. If Disney’s going to continue on their path of revisiting older stories and spinning something new out of some fan-favorite characters, why not revisit these?

‘Wall-E’ (2008)

One of Pixar’s boldest messages about environmentalism is as prescient, if not more so than it was upon its original release. Wall-E follows the story of the titular trash bot on a bleak, lifeless Earth. When EVE arrives on a mission to search for traces of new life, she and Wall-E discover a plant and set about bringing space-borne humanity back to Earth.

Wall-E ended on an optimistic note, with humanity’s first steps back into a world much different from the one they left generations prior. So a sequel exploring the steps this new colony takes to grow and rebuild with the help of an eclectic cast of robot characters would give yet another silver lining hope that humanity can thrive even in the bleakest conditions.

‘Treasure Planet’ (2002)

A passion project done dirty at the box office, Treasure Planet is a twist on the classic book Treasure Island, taking themes and characters from the original story and transplanting them into a steampunk-esque space adventure. Some of the most challenging animation effects were at the center of this movie, like Deep Canvas. Treasure Planet also included some of the most seamless blending of 2D and 3D elements in the cyborg character of John Silver.

Treasure Planet remains a full and complete space adventure with a dedicated fanbase. Giving the unique world created another shot at success with a return to 2D or even updated 3D, with a new treasure to hunt, and some returning faces might finally show Disney Treasure Planet was worth fighting for.

‘The Princess and the Frog’ (2009)

Disney’s last major 2D animated movie was in many ways a return to form at the peak of the Disney Renaissance, a musical filled with catchy songs, a dastardly villain, and a classically rushed romance. Since Tiana’s debut as Disney’s first Black princess, Disney has released Coco, Moana, and Raya and the Last Dragon, filled with a diverse cast of characters.

Tiana is finally set to return in her own Disney + TV series in 2023 after a terribly long wait since her movie’s debut. Here’s to hoping she gets her story and character explored deeper, akin to the Tangled cartoon. Either way, Tiana deserves a big-screen comeback worthy of her Renaissance Princess contemporaries.

‘Brave’ (2012)

The trailers for Brave promised a self-sufficient, adventuring princess who shoots for her own hand with deadly accuracy. The movie audiences got went in a much different direction, a heartwarming mother-daughter story about learning to listen and appreciate each other’s differences.

Fans of the Scottish, tomboy princess deserves another go in theaters with a proper adventure story, coming into her own as one of the few Disney Princesses who doesn’t have a love interest or a romantic subplot. She’s already explored her relationship with her mother, it’s time for Merida to explore herself.

‘Zootopia’ (2016)

The most recent film on this list, Zootopia tackles social division and harmful stereotypes with some heavy allegory and a twist villain that tries to stick the landing as a wolf in sheep’s clothing. Zootopia’s struggles mirror the real world in many ways and the richly detailed setting is perfect for another well-done cautionary tale.

A sequel would also merit exploring the long and difficult road of repairing social division and how the two protagonists can grow and change themselves and those around them, after the original film’s ending.

‘The Aristocats’ (1970)

The Aristocats is a Disney classic with animation that’s rough around the edges and definite signs of the time it was created. The film follows a mother cat, Duchess, and her kittens ousted from their life of luxury by Edgar, the jealous butler, after he learns his employer, Madame Adelaide Bonfamille, intends to leave her riches to her cats, instead of him.

Abandoned in the French countryside, Duchess and her kittens meet the smooth-talking and gentlemanly alley cat Thomas O’Malley and set out to return home. Some updated animation, if Disney prefers the straight-laced remake, would help bring this antiquated classic to younger audiences and bring back nostalgic, older generations.

‘The Black Cauldron’ (1985)

Another box office bomb, The Black Cauldron almost wiped out Disney’s 2D animation studio for good as their most expensive film made at the time. The movie draws inspiration from Welsh mythology and the book series The Chronicles of Prydain. The menacing Horned King seeks the power of the titular cauldron for world domination and unlikely heroes Taran, Gurgi, and Princess Eilonwy set out to stop him.

The Black Cauldron and its dark fantasy themes would polish up well in a live-action remake in the hole left by the discontinued Chronicles of Narnia series. HBO has Game of Thrones, Amazon has Rings of Power, and if Disney wants their own fantasy realm to explore, they can look no further than their own catalog.

‘The Sword in the Stone’ (1963)

If Welsh mythology or revitalizing The Black Cauldron is too risky, Disney can instead return to The Sword in the Stone, one of many, many theatrical adaptations of Arthurian legend. The movie is an ever-popular musical, a lighthearted take on the classic themes and elements of well-known legends. Unfortunately, it did not meet expectations at the box office.

Disney could bring Sword in the Stone back as a kids’ miniseries on Disney + as a fun and whimsical fantasy adventure or re-adapt it with new animation, a whole new sing-along to get stuck in our heads.

‘Fantasia’ (1999)

Fantasia is a classic. Fantasia 2000 is a masterpiece. Almost twenty-three years since the 2000s debut, and it’s high time for another go and give 3D artists full creative freedom to make it spectacular. Both Fantasia and its sequels are animated concerts, songs set to animated vignettes alongside live-action celebrity appearances. They lack a plot and overarching story, meant to compliment the music and little else.

With visual accompaniments ranging from heartwarming to terrifying, Fantasia has an incredible reach for audiences who've never seen it. The animation quality has advanced exponentially since 1999, and a story not bound by a singular cast of characters, animation style, themes, or messages opens the door for endless possibilities – and new music to play alongside it.

