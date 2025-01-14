The Walt Disney Company has consistently been one of the most impactful and important media companies on the face of the Earth for decades. Their films, like the likes of Bambi and Snow White, have changed the world and cinema and without Disney, the industry would not be what it is today. While the company certainly has their flaws, it can't be denied that their movies are very significant.

Even though they have done a multitude of projects over the years, there are some that are widely effectual and cannot be ignored. Their animated works have defined the animation medium, their live-action projects have shaken the industry beneath them and, in general, their history in film is beyond influential.

10 'Sleeping Beauty' (1959)

Directed by Wolfgang Reitherman, Clyde Geronimi, Les Clark & Eric Larson

Sleeping Beauty, a story that features the evil witch Maleficent (Eleanor Audley) as she places a curse on the young Princess Aurora (Mary Costa) that sentences her to death on the date of her 16th birthday. The movie is so impactful that, in 2019, along with a few other Disney flicks, it was initiated into the National Film Registry.

One of the most iconic aspects of the project is the story's villain, Maleficent. She quickly became one of Disney's most famous villains and has remained so ever since, even receiving a live-action film of her own in 2014, Maleficent, featuring the iconic Angelina Jolie. Princess Aurora is also one of the most popular Disney Princesses there is, making her a staple among all Disney branding and merchandise.

9 'The Little Mermaid' (1989)

Directed by Ron Clements & John Musker

Most Disney Princess films take place on the surface world, following established princesses on land. 1989's The Little Mermaid, however, took a different direction and took audiences and made their new protagonist a mermaid from Atlantica. Taking such a new and unique direction compared to other Disney Princess flicks immediately made the project iconic and astoundingly memorable.

Ariel's (Jodi Benson) story takes cues from the traditional formula, with her being placed under a curse by an evil witch, but manages to still make itself unique and interesting, nonetheless. Her Prince Charming, Eric (Christopher Daniel Barnes), is also quite different from others, having far more of a character than the ones who came before.

8 'Fantasia' (1940)

Story Direction by Joe Grant & Dick Huemer

Fantasia is, easily, one of the most unique Disney films to this very day. Attempting to blend the medium of animation with classical music, while being a cinematic introduction to the iconic Mickey Mouse (voiced by Walt Disney himself), Fantasia made history upon its release in 1940.

Featuring 6 different segments, each surrounding an important piece of music like, "The Nutcracker Suite", the movie did a great job combining music with its visuals. Another reason this film is impactful is the fact that it was the first commercial film project that was shown in stereo audio and a defining step towards the invention of surround sound. It also managed to highly elevate the medium of animation to a whole new level.

7 'Mary Poppins' (1964)

Directed by Robert Stevenson

There isn't a live-action Disney film quite like Mary Poppins. Starring the phenomenal likes of Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke, the performances throughout the film are genuine and electric in almost every way. It was the only Disney project that would be nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars while Walt Disney was alive. Next to that, it was nominated for 12 other awards at the Oscars and 12 additional ones across 8 other award shows.

Marry Poppins is commonly considered as one of Disney's largest achievements. Its profoundly well-done use of color, music and even animation made it a massive mark on cinema that was to be remembered for decades to come. In 2013, it was entered into the Hall of Fame for its entire motion picture, then twice again in 2021 for its character, Marry poppins herself, and then another for the song, "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious".