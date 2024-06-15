Disney movies have a high success rate, no matter the decade in which they were released. However, there's just something about the 2010s that has proven itself to be one of the best decades for more modern Disney features. Both the company's animated and live-action films released between 2010 and 2019 have remained some of the most quotable, memorable, and globally loved additions to the Disney name, and that's unlikely to change anytime soon.

More than ten years after some of these movies' original release dates, they stand just as strong, if not stronger, than some of the newer additions, especially considering the MCU's recent bumpy reception. The Marvel Cinematic Universe was at its peak of success during the previous decade, with The Avengers tetralogy and Guardians of the Galaxy being notable high points for the franchise. However, animated Disney classics like Wreck-It-Ralph and Moana are also high on the list of favored films from the 2010s. Dozens of features could be considered the best of the best from the decade, but these ten are up there as some of Disney's most loved for their outstanding world-building, visual effects, and breathtaking storytelling.

10 'Tangled' (2010)

Directed by Nathan Greno, Byron Howard

Tangled has become universally loved by fans across the globe. It's an animated version of a story told many times in the past, and it's one of those movies that started out underrated and turned into one of the company's best and brightest.

The visually stunning 2010 film tells the story of Rapunzel with a touch of Disney magic. It has a beautifully told story and characters to fall in love with, especially Maximus and Pascal. It also contains one of the best soundtracks in a Disney film, capable of causing an everlasting earworm that'll be difficult to shift. Overall, Tangled is one of Disney's best on multiple levels. It may not have gotten the love it deserved back then, but as a Disney classic, it will remain for the rest.

9 'Winnie the Pooh' (2011)

Directed by Stephen Anderson, Don Hall

Winnie the Pooh and Friends are some of the most globally loved fictional characters ever created. They are unbelievably adorable and down-to-earth, and they have been a prominent part of childhood for many generations. Since the character's creation as Edward Bear one hundred years ago, in 1924, this silly old bear has been depicted in many ways. His appearance may have changed throughout the decades, but he'll always be just as special to everyone.

2011 saw the release of arguably one of the best feature film depictions of Pooh Bear when the appropriately named Winnie the Pooh was released in theaters. It was about as successful as it could be in reviving the franchise, and it became critically and commercially successful. Its traditional animation technique and hand-drawn appearance emit nostalgia at every turn, and the only downside to this adorable movie is that it's only an hour long. "Oh, bother."

8 'Wreck-It-Ralph' (2012)

Directed by Rich Moore

Wreck-It-Ralph was released twelve years ago and has become one of the best yet, at the time, underrated Disney animations of the early 2010s. The movie is often overshadowed by later additions to Disney's filmography. However, it has one of the funniest plots and undeniably one of the best intricately animated worlds seen in modern films.

Taking place in a game world where characters from arcade games can interact with each other, Wreck-It-Ralph takes audiences on an entertaining adventure through candy race tracks, post-apocalyptic universes, and more, and it's visually pleasing to watch from start to finish. Alongside its stunning cinematography, one primary focal point of the film is acceptance, which is brilliantly portrayed throughout. Wreck-It-Ralph and its sequel, Ralph Breaks the Internet, are two of Disney's most creatively told stories.

7 'Frozen' (2013)

Directed by Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee

Despite driving every adult insane after a while with the overplaying of "Let It Go," 2013's Frozen is undeniably one of Disney's most iconic modern features. It follows sisters Elsa and Anna (Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell), the Queen and Princess of Arendelle, who grow up isolated from the rest of their kingdom when Elsa's magical powers accidentally injure Anna as a child.

Frozen was nominated for dozens of awards, resulting in 45 wins across multiple categories, including Best Animated Feature at the Academy Awards and BAFTAs and Best Song at the Grammys and Golden Globes. Incredible visuals and a certain loveable character are enough for this one to stick in the minds of Disney fans for years to come, but its story, no matter how overplayed, is one of Disney's best from the early 2010s.

6 'Guardians of the Galaxy' (2014)

Directed by James Gunn

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has many additions that took fans by surprise with just how well they actually performed, both critically and commercially. However, Guardians of the Galaxy might just have been the most surprising of them all. When it was released, there was little information as to how exactly it would tie in and connect with Iron Man, Captain America, and everything else. Thanos was teased, but fans were made to wait for anything else. That being said, it is both an incredible standalone film, an even better trilogy, and one of the most beloved parts of the MCU as a whole.

The first in the franchise follows Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Rocket Raccoon (voiced by Bradley Cooper), Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), and Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel) as this unlikely band of a-holes becomes one of the best teams in the galaxy. It's an all-around good time and an action-packed space adventure that everyone can enjoy, even if they're not up to speed with the rest of the MCU.

5 'Inside Out' (2015)

Directed by Pete Docter

The success of this surprisingly emotional 2015 animation sparked the recent release of its anticipated 2024 sequel, but the original Inside Out will always be a favorite for many Disney fans. It follows a group of emotions inside the mind of youngster Riley (Kaitlyn Dias) as she experiences the vast range of emotions a growing child can experience and not necessarily understand.

Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Fear (Bill Hader), Anger (Lewis Black), and Disgust (Mindy Kaling) are the five colorful emotions depicted in the heartwarming feature. It's an incredibly well-written and relatable narrative that won numerous awards for its originality and powerful topic of human emotion. It won Best Animated Feature at the Oscars and became one of the American Film Institute and the National Board of Review's top ten films of its release year.

4 'Moana' (2016)

Directed by John Musker, Ron Clements

Moana is now eight years old. That's slightly wild to think about. It's one of Disney's most memorable success stories of the last decade and certainly up there as a top contender for their best of 2016 alongside Zootopia. The film tells the story of the titular character, Moana, a young Polynesian woman with the magical ability to connect with the ocean.

This visually stunning story is told through Moana's eyes as she sets out on a journey to save the village of Montonui. With the voice talents of Auliʻi Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson, and more, it is an animated tale of strength, courage, and love, told through an incredible soundtrack and a captivating story full of originality. The trailer for Moana 2 recently dropped and has once again stirred up the buzz that this sure-to-be incredible duo so rightly deserves. It's sure to be another awe-inspiring animated adventure with Moana, Maui, and the adorable furry friends tagging along.

3 'Coco' (2017)

Directed by Lee Unkrich

One of Disney's most bright and colorful-looking features came in 2017, and it remains one of the most emotional, down-to-earth, yet incredibly upbeat animations they've released in recent years. Coco takes place on the annual holiday, the Day of the Dead, following Miguel, a twelve-year-old boy who inadvertently finds himself able to interact with skeletal versions of his lost relatives.

Coco pays homage to Mexican culture and expresses a truly celebratory depiction of the Día de Muertos in everything it represents while simultaneously telling a phenomenal story of love, life, and death. Fantastic songs, a deeply emotional plot, and some of Disney's best animation combine to create one of the most successful Pixar features to date. It's not hard to see why the National Board of Review named it the Best Animated Film of 2017.

2 'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018)

Directed by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

Avengers: Infinity War combined two worlds when the Avengers met the Guardians of the Galaxy, and Marvel fans just about spontaneously combusted with excitement. Oh, and absolute devastation—let's not forget that. Despite the ultimate heartache and cliffhanger ending, the anticipation for Infinity War had fans biting at the bit to see what could be in store.

It did not disappoint. Becoming the highest-grossing superhero movie ever until its successor surpassed it the following year, Avengers: Infinity War remains one of the most financially successful movies of all time, now ranking sixth. Action-packed and filled with edge-of-your-seat anticipation from start to finish, the commencement of Thanos' reign is full of classic Marvel humor and downright despair, and it couldn't have been better.