Disney keeps sending its movies by marginalized filmmakers to streaming and it's got to stop. The COVID-19 pandemic forced everything in the entertainment industry to think quickly on their feet when it came to how and where people would be watching movies. Each of the major American movie studios responded to this global health crisis in their own unique ways. Many opted to boost streaming services they had significant investments in by sending theatrical titles straight to streaming. Disney was especially egregious in this respect, with the studio even sending a string of Pixar movies to Disney+. Though publicly done as a way of dealing with COVID-19, Disney’s continued delivery of films to services like Disney+ and Hulu has largely just boosted the catalog of titles available on streamers the Mouse House either entirely or partially owns.

There’s been another side effect to this rampant emphasis on streaming titles, though. Whether intentionally or not, Disney has begun creating an uncomfortable double standard for which movies it deems “worthy” of theatrical exhibition and which get hustled over to streaming. Feature films from marginalized filmmakers are now, by default, dropping on either Disney+ or Hulu with minimal fanfare while titles directed by white men are given priority in theatrical exhibition.

Disney Doesn't Seem to Be Intentionally Sending Marginalized Artists' Work to Streaming

The numbers don’t lie on what Disney-owned movies are being sent to streaming and which get prominent theatrical bows. However, this piece is not meant to claim that there’s a gigantic conspiracy afoot at Disney specifically targeting marginalized artists. There’s no way to know the interior minds of Disney executives, this piece is solely about data related to which films the Mouse House releases where.

It's also worth mentioning that a streaming-exclusive bow is not in and of itself an “evil” thing nor does it immediately diminish the value of or effort put into movies debuting on platforms like Hulu. Certain artists have even said they prefer that movies they anchor have streaming debuts, like Fire Island leading man Joel Kim Booster. That perspective is important…but it also only applies to Fire Island. Unfortunately, Disney’s handling of movies from marginalized artists in the last few years spreads far beyond just one Hulu rom-com.

How Many Disney Films From Filmmakers of Color Have Gone to Streaming?

Let's take a look at some numbers, shall we? Let's consider Artemis Fowl (the first theatrical Disney title to get sent to streaming because of the pandemic) the start of the COVID-19 era of Disney releases. Among titles the studio considers to be "Disney" films (which excludes all Searchlight Pictures titles and nearly all 20th Century Studios titles), Disney has put out 38 titles through Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules in December 2022. Out of those films, nine were directed by women and nine were directed by filmmakers of color (not counting animated features with co-directors of color, such as Soul and Strange World).

Out of those features, the only women-directed titles to get big-screen debuts of any kind (even if it was paired with a premium-video-on-demand debut on Disney+) were Black Widow, which had its own release controversy, and Eternals.Turning Red was released in four-ish theaters on the day it debuted on Disney+ to qualify for the Academy Awards, but that tiny theatrical footprint doesn't count. As for filmmakers of color, only Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever got theatrical bows. These statistics reflect how Disney has basically only been confident in Marvel movies making their money back theatrically in the last few years.

However, they also show the lack of confidence Disney has in theatrically exhibiting stories from marginalized voices unless they have a Marvel Studios logo on them. It’s not even like these filmmakers from under-represented groups were making movies too challenging for the general public. Thea Sharrock’s The One and Only Ivan was following in the footsteps of countless other live-action family movies focusing on CGI animals getting into wacky antics, while Anne Fletcher’s Hocus Pocus 2 was a legacy sequel, a style of cinema that worked out pretty well for Top Gun: Maverick among many others. Even knowing that many of these 36 movies were always meant for Disney+ bows, even without a pandemic, isn’t encouraging. Filmmakers like Reginald Hudlin and Akin Omotoso deserve to have their works marketed heavily and given a big vote of confidence by Disney, not just tossed onto Disney+ with zero fanfare.

That’s the biggest problem with Disney sending movies from marginalized artists to streaming: notoriety. Streaming movies are infamous for not getting much in the way of promotion and for struggling to stay in the pop culture conversation for more than a day or two, if even that. Plus, keeping these movies exclusive to Disney+ means (unless they’re a title from Pixar) they won’t get a proper physical home video release. This further limits how many people have access to these titles and ensures that streaming movies from minority artists can never achieve the ubiquity of theatrical titles.

Under Disney, 20th Century Studios & Searchlight Pictures Are Telling Fewer Stories From Artists of Color

Where Disney’s dismissal of features from directors of color becomes incredibly frustrating is with 20th Century Studios and Searchlight Pictures. Before they were gobbled up by Disney, these two studios were doing solid work getting titles emphasizing diverse perspectives out into the masses through theatrical releases. Love, Simon, The Hate U Give, and Widows were just a few of the titles released by 20th Century Fox in its last full year as a non-Disney studio while Fox Searchlight Pictures was bringing titles like The Favourite to the masses. Neither company was perfect (they certainly needed more non-white directors on their respective slates, especially), but they were admirable in their commitments to original and often diverse stories delivered for theatrical exhibition.

At Disney, the two studios have undergone a name change and are now primarily just creating original movies for Hulu, everyone’s favorite streaming service to watch movies on. The lack of passion Disney appears to have for the studios is apparent through the fact that, unlike with Walt Disney Pictures, the company does not have an official chronological list of either of the studio’s lists. From what little can be gleaned, 20th Century Studios has released 25 films since the COVID-19 pandemic started. Among its scant theatrical releases, only one (Ron's Gone Wrong) was directed by a woman and only one (Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva) was directed by a filmmaker of color. Two of the six 20th Century Studios titles released to Hulu so far have been directed by either people of color or women, while several of these titles, namely Prey, have been anchored by non-white leads. Disney is happy to put 20th Century Studios’ motion pictures from white creative teams with white leads like Amsterdam into theaters, but not ones from diverse perspectives.

Searchlight Pictures is where this nonsense is egregiously apparent, though. Searchlight Pictures has been attached to 16 movies since the COVID-19 pandemic began, with four of those titles getting exclusively released to Hulu and two additional movies (Nomadland and Summer of Soul) getting simultaneous theatrical and streaming bows. Out of those six movies, four were directed by women, two were helmed by people of color. Since the pandemic started, Searchlight Pictures has never released a motion picture directed by a person of color exclusively in theaters, ditto for a movie helmed by a woman. Motion pictures from white filmmakers like Antlers, See How They Run, The Menu, and even the critically lambasted Empire of Light all got splashy theatrical runs. Acclaimed movies like Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, or Fire Island, meanwhile, never got theatrical runs domestically.

Searchlight Pictures was never perfect in the kinds of films it put out theatrically in terms of representation. The flaws of the present do not mean we need to look back on the original form of Fox Searchlight as a perfect bastion of non-stop support of non-white artists. But the flaws of the present also do not mean forgetting the virtues of the past, let alone eschewing the opportunity for non-white filmmakers to get a chance to have their works seen theatrically. If Searchlight Pictures was sending a lot of different types of films from an array of artists to the big screen, then it’d be understandable for the occasional Fire Island to make a Hulu premiere.

But the studio, like all the other Disney-owned companies, whether intentionally or not, is creating an idea of where motion pictures from diverse perspectives “belong.”

Disney Excluding Marginalized Artists' Work From Theatrical Release Is Frustrating

While A24 spun Everything Everywhere All at Once into gold for movie theaters and RRR was inspiring legends of how people were responding to the film in exuberant theatrical screenings, Disney’s various movie studios were sending everything from animated kid’s movies to potential award-season players to streaming, with the common element here being that these projects largely hailed from diverse filmmakers. The trend doesn’t appear to be stopping anytime soon, with Searchlight Pictures planning to release new movies directed by Eva Longoria and Raine Allen Miller on Hulu in the coming months (at least the studio will theatrically release its first film helmed by a person of color, the Stephen Williams title Chevalier, since the pandemic began in April 2023).

It’s such a shame to see this trend endure on countless fronts, including how other studios (like Universal Pictures or Sony/Columbia Pictures) are largely committed to theatrical exhibition and especially how Disney is gutting an institution like Searchlight Pictures for short-term monetary gain. This whole tragic situation is a microcosm of massive problems still facing marginalized filmmakers in the American film industry as a whole. Putting way more features from under-represented directors in theaters rather than on Hulu wouldn’t suddenly erase all those systemic issues. However, it could be a good first step to addressing flagrant inequality in the industry, especially regarding what kind of films studios consider “valuable.” Stories across all genres (intimate dramas, action movies, comedies about red pandas, and everything in between) from marginalized directors deserve far better under any circumstances.