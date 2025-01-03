Disney is a popular company known for producing beloved animated films starring Snow White, Cinderella, and Sleeping Beauty. While it has produced classics that have earned their place in the hearts of millions, some efforts in the Disney animated lineup did not fair as well. Some of these projects are forgotten and lost in memory, while others are so bad that they're not worth a second thought.

Then again, some projects are still completely fun to watch but are objectively mediocre because of the story, animation, writing, or music. Of course, not every film can be an instant hit, and these select efforts settle for being mediocre. Some contain simple yet meaningful messages, while others merely entertain for however long they last. From forgotten adventures like Oliver & Company to unnecessary sequels like The Little Mermaid II: Return to the Sea, these are some of the most mediocre Disney films that are worth a watch.

10 'Oliver & Company' (1988)

Directed by George Scribner

Image via Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

When a box of kittens is left out on the street, all but one ginger kitten—later named Oliver— is adopted. When it begins to rain, Oliver struggles to find shelter from the poor weather. Then, he runs into street dog Dodger, who teaches him the rules of the streets. Oliver is then adopted by a young girl named Penny, but he loses everything when she is kidnapped for ransom, and Dodger and his friends must put aside their differences to rescue her.

Oliver & Company is an animated musical based on the book Oliver Twist. A fun adaptation, unfortunately, Oliver & Company proved to be nothing more than a fun watch and far from one of the best Charles Dickens adaptations. Still, with the vibrant colors, distinct character designs, and absolutely catchy music, Oliver & Company is worth the watch, especially for its wholesome story.

9 'Chicken Little' (2005)

Directed by Mark Dindal

Image via Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

"Chicken Little" Cluck is known for exaggerating the truth and overreacting. One day, he claims that the sky is falling, but no one believes him at first. But when Chicken Little's proof is a young alien who was left behind by his family accidentally, he must return the little alien before his family comes to destroy the city.

Chicken Little is one of those Disney films that viewers will continue to argue over for years. It doesn't hold up well to modern-day animation and storytelling, but it's a funny watch for those who are looking for a good time. After all, it remains a campy classic that will forever feel like a fever dream due to its ridiculousness. Nothing about it is particularly memorable, and many consider it Disney's worst movie, but at least it's not boring!

8 'Atlantis: Lost Empire' (2001)

Directed by Gary Trousdale & Kirk Wise

Image via Buena Vista Disney Distribution

Linguist Milo Thatch is determined to uncover the city of Atlantis. When the Smithsonian refuses to fund his expedition, Milo takes matters into his own hands and joins Preston B. Whitmore. His makeshift expedition succeeds, and Milo discovers the lost continent. There, he meets Princess Kida, who enlists the help of Milo and his comrades to recover the history and culture of Atlantis.

Atlantis: The Lost Empire was a pretty good film with an interesting premise. Despite its mediocrity and lack of popularity among Disney's animated films, Atlantis has an interesting cast of distinct characters, and the movie is vibrant in color and world-building. Not to mention, its release competed with the release of other popular animated films, such as Shrek, which exceeded expectations compared to Atlantis.

7 'Meet the Robinsons' (2007)

Directed by Stephen Anderson

Image via Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

Lewis is a young child inventor who has lived in an orphanage all his life. Having a hard time getting adopted, Lewis attempts to show off his wacky inventions to seem more likable; as every inventor does, he struggles with perfecting his creations. When Lewis' science fair project fails due to sabotage, he escapes to the future with Wilbur, another young child from the future. Soon, Wilbur must return Lewis to his time.

One of Disney's most underrated efforts, Meet the Robinsons is an incredibly wholesome film that speaks on the lesson of moving forward with life despite the pitfalls one may face. Sadly, despite such a strong message, Meet the Robinsons was nothing more than an average film; still, it's hilarious and to the point. Meet the Robinsons needs to be watched at least once in life, if only for the message alone.

6 'Bolt' (2008)

Directed by Chris Williams & Byron Howard

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Seven-year-old girl Penny adopts a white shepherd puppy and names him Bolt. As she gets into her acting career, she brings Bolt along with her, who becomes the star of her TV series alongside her. When a cliffhanger of Penny being kidnapped leads Bolt to get lost on the road, he must find his way back to Penny. But finding his way back is a lot harder than he thought when he doesn't actually have superpowers.

Though not very popular at the time of release, Bolt mostly garnered interest because the lead of Penny is played by Miley Cyrus, who at the time was popular for her Disney TV series Hannah Montana. Without her name attached to the film, Bolt would've been nothing more than a fun adventure film featuring a cute puppy as the lead. Both emotional and wholesome, Bolt is a not-so-memorable watch, but it definitely is a fun one.

5 'The Black Cauldron' (1985)

Directed by Ted Berman & Richard Rich