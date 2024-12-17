Disney has been the dominant force in the animation industry for over one hundred years. Founded by brothers Walt and Roy Disney, they created revolutionary short films throughout the 1920s and 1930s before releasing their first animated feature film, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. After its success proved that audiences could watch a 90-minute cartoon, the company continued to make more. Though they've gone through numerous ups and downs over the decades, they've grown to become one of the largest media conglomerates in the world.

Walt grew up on fairy tales and preferred to adapt them and inspirational stories into animated films rather than come up with entirely new ideas. Walt Disney was also notorious for changing stories to be accessible to general audiences, meaning that several stories had their darker themes and bittersweet endings stripped away for more uplifting ones. The company continued this practice long after Walt died in 1966, and while some of these movies are regarded as animated classics, it's still fun to look back at the stories they originated from and see how much was lost in translation.

10 'Tangled' (2010)

Rapunzel's happily ever after was delayed due to her blind prince.

Image via Disney

While Disney tried to keep 2D films alive during the 2000s, the box-office success of Tangled all but solidified that 3D was the way going forward. It's seen by many as one of Disney's best films in the Revival era thanks to its stellar animation, catchy songs by Alan Menken, and its fresh, exciting update of the Rapunzel fairytale. Besides changing the prince into the lovable rogue Flynn Ryder (Zachary Levi) and giving Rapunzel (Mandy Moore) more agency in the story, they also omitted the dark and miserable ending right before the couple's happily ever after.

When the prince discovers Rapunzel in the tower, he offers to marry her and help her escape. Unfortunately, Mother Gothel (Donna Murphy) learns of the plot; she cuts off Rapunzel's hair and banishes her to a desert, and when the prince arrives, the witch lets him climb the hair before throwing him into a thorn patch, blinding him. It was many years later when the two lovers reunited, during which time Rapunzel had the prince's children, and though her tears healed his eyes, one has to wonder how difficult it was to raise them in a desert.

Your changes have been saved Tangled Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date November 24, 2010 Director Nathan Greno , Byron Howard Cast Mandy Moore , Zachary Levi , Donna Murphy , Ronny Pearlman , M.C. Gainey , Jeffrey Tambor Runtime 100 Main Genre Animation Writers Dan Fogelman Studio Walt Disney Pictures Tagline They're taking adventure to new lengths. Website http://www.facebook.com/DisneyTangled Expand

9 'Bambi' (1942)

Bambi's animal kingdom was much colder and featured more death.

Image via Disney

In 1937, Walt Disney got the film rights to Bambi, a Life in the Woods, but struggled for a long time to get it produced due to World War II and feeling like his animation studio wasn't good enough to bring the beauty of nature to life. He achieved the quality he wanted thanks to training his animators to draw realistic animals and assigning Tyrus Wong to design the film's gorgeous watercolor backgrounds. The film famously contains one of Disney's saddest deaths, but overall, it's a much more lighthearted and uplifting tale than the book.

The book delves into the mindset of the animals, which often means they're portrayed as cold and emotionless by human standards, since they're only concerned with survival. Even Bambi (John Sutherland) falls into this mentality when he meets his children as they’re waiting for their mother to return, and he coldly tells them they must learn to live on their own. There are also way more deaths in the book, including Bambi's father (Fred Shields) and a male deer who, due to being nursed back to health by humans, walks into the gun of a hunter.

Your changes have been saved Bambi Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date August 14, 1942 Director James Algar , Samuel Armstrong , David Hand Cast Hardie Albright , Stan Alexander , Bobette Audrey , Peter Behn , Thelma Boardman , Janet Chapman Runtime 70 minutes Writers Felix Salten , Perce Pearce , Larry Morey , Vernon Stallings , Melvin Shaw , Carl Fallberg

8 'Hercules' (1997)

Hercules became a demi-god at the hands of his wife.

Image via Disney

To work on their passion project, Treasure Planet, Disney's best directing duo, John Musker and Ron Clements, adapted the Greek myth of Heracles (Tate Donovan), though they went with the Roman spelling, Hercules. Their take on the myth was much more comical and has numerous parallels between Greek heroes and modern-day sports stars. However, it also streamlined many of Heracles' actual achievements for a universal Greek-mythology setting. Most notably, having their hero give up the offer of godhood to live as a mortal with his true love.

The mythological Heracles had pretty much the opposite ending, and it began when he saved his wife, Deianeira, from the centaur Nessus by shooting him with an arrow coated in hydra blood. Nessus used his dying breath to tell Deianeira that his blood would keep Heracles faithful to her, so she spread it in a robe and placed it on Heracles. The poisoned blood burned his skin terribly, so Heracles threw himself onto a funeral pyre. However, since his heroic deeds were so great in life, his divine spirit was welcomed to Mount Olympus.

Your changes have been saved Hercules Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date June 13, 1997 Director John Musker , Ron Clements Cast Tate Donovan , Josh Keaton , Roger Bart , Danny DeVito , James Woods , Susan Egan , Bobcat Goldthwait , Matt Frewer , Rip Torn , Samantha Eggar , Barbara Barrie , Hal Holbrook , Paul Shaffer , Amanda Plummer , Carole Shelley , Paddi Edwards , Charlton Heston , Lillias White , Cheryl Freeman , LaChanze , Roz Ryan Runtime 93 Minutes Main Genre Animation Writers John Musker , Ron Clements , Irene Mecchi , Don McEnery , Bob Shaw YouTube Trailer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vlblxDGoGwo Producers Alice Dewey Character(s) Hercules , Young Hercules , Young Hercules (singing) , Philoctetes , Hades , Meg , Pain , Panic , Zeus , Hera , Alcmene , Amphitryon , Hermes , Clotho , Lachesis , Atropos , Narrator , Calliope the Muse of Epics , Melpomene the Muse of Tragedy , Terpsichore the Muse of Dance , Thalia the Muse of Comedy Expand

7 'Chicken Little' (2005)

Chicken Little met his end at the jaws of Foxy Loxy.

Image via Disney

Often cited as one of Disney's worst movies, Chicken Little was the company's first fully CGI film made without the support of Pixar. It takes huge liberties from the original story, expanding it from a simple fable about the dangers of jumping to conclusions and overreacting to a mean-spirited story about a kid being bulled by an entire town, alien invasions, and half-baked morals about fatherhood. Still, Chicken Little, voiced by Zach Braff, comes out of the movie as a hero, which is more than can be said for the original story.

The original Chicken Little, also known as Henny Penny, is a very simple tale about an overreacting chicken who gathers a crowd of animals to warn the king that the sky is falling. When they come upon Foxy Loxy, voiced by Amy Sedaris in the movie, they are tricked into going into his lair and are devoured one by one, though some versions have Chicken Little survive. It helps to reinforce the fable's moral, but if it had been kept in Disney's already mean-spirited film, kids would have left the theater in tears.

6 'Robin Hood' (1973)

Robin Hood was brought to his end by a deceptive nun.

Image via Disney

Robin Hood is one of the most famous characters from medieval fiction, and the Disney adaptation is one of the best for introducing people to his legend. It does a great job of streamlining his most famous tales and characters, such as his love for Maid Marian (voiced in the movie by Monica Evans), the archery contest where he's almost killed by Prince John (voiced in the movie by Peter Ustinov), his loyalty to King Richard I, and his mantra of stealing from the rich to give to the poor. Though the film ends with Robin (Brian Bedford) marrying his love, he has a much more tragic fate later in his life.

One day, while out hunting, Robin felt ill and requested that Little John (Phil Harris) take him to his cousin, a prioress, for healing via bloodletting. However, the prioress uses the opportunity to kill Robin by draining most of his blood. Robin realizes the deception too late and only has enough strength to get Little John to hand him his bow, asking his trusted friend to bury him wherever his last arrow lands.