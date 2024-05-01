This month on Disney+, we see the end of X-Men '97 Season 1 and Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3. We also have films like Ben Affleck's Daredevil and Fantastic Mr. Fox making their debut on the streamer, as well as new documentaries about The Beach Boys and Jim Henson. Here is everything coming to Disney+ in May 2024.

Wednesday, May 1:

'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' Season 3

Episode 15 "The Cavalry Has Arrived”

The epic finale for the beloved Star Wars animated series hits the streamer.

'Life Below Zero: First Alaskans' (Season 3, 20 episodes)

'Daredevil' (2003)

'X-Men '97' Season 1, Episode 8

Friday, May 3:

'Fantastic Mr. Fox' (2009)

Saturday, May 4:

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire (All Episodes Streaming)

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire is a six-episode journey into the fearsome Galactic Empire through the eyes of two warriors on divergent paths, set during different eras. After losing everything, young Morgan Elsbeth navigates the expanding Imperial world toward a path of vengeance. At the same time, former Jedi Barriss Offee does what she must to survive a rapidly changing galaxy. The choices they make will define their destinies.

'How Not to Draw Shorts' (Special R2D2 Episode) (Season 2, four episodes)

Sunday, May 5:

'Monsters at Work' Season 2 (All Episodes Streaming)

In Season 2 of “Monsters at Work,” Tylor Tuskmon’s journey as a Jokester and his friendship with Val face the ultimate test. When new doors of opportunity unexpectedly open at rival energy company FearCo, Tylor’s Monsters Inc. co-workers question where his loyalties truly lie. As his Laugh Floor partnership with Val is pushed to the brink, Tylor must discover where he really belongs.

Tuesday, May 7:

'Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story'

Wednesday, May 8:

'Let It Be'

Available for the first time in over 50 years is Director Michael Lindsay-Hogg’s original 1970 film about The Beatles. First released in May 1970 amidst the swirl of The Beatles’ breakup, “Let It Be” now takes its rightful place in the band’s history.

'Me & Winnie the Pooh' (Season 1, seven episodes)

Playdate with Winnie the Pooh (Season 1 Batch 2, four episodes)

'X-Men '97' Season 1, Episode 9 ("Tolerance is Extinction – Pt 2")

Friday, May 10

'Doctor Who' Season 14 (Premiere)

The Doctor and his companion Ruby Sunday travel across time and space, with adventures all the way from the Regency era in England, to war-torn future worlds. Throughout their adventures in the TARDIS – a time-traveling ship shaped like a police box – they encounter incredible friends and dangerous foes, including a terrifying bogeyman, and the Doctor’s most powerful enemy yet. The three-episode premiere will include the episodes “The Church on Ruby Road,” “Space Babies,” and “Devil’s Chord.”

Wednesday, May 15

'X-Men '97' Season 1 Finale

Episode 10: "Tolerance is Extinction – Pt 3"

The season finale for X-Men '97 will surely be full of surprises and ultimately set up what's to come in Season 2. While we don't know what the show will entail, we do know that it has already been greenlit for more. Hopefully, the wait for Season 2 won't be too long.

'Big City Greens' (Season 4, four episodes)

'Dino Ranch' (Season 3, five episodes)

Friday, May 17:

Doctor Who - Episode "Boom"

Wednesday, May 22

Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of X-Men '97

In the early 1990s, few beyond those who journeyed into the pages of Marvel Comics had ever heard of “Rogue,” “Beast,” “Gambit,” or even “Wolverine.” But that sad state of affairs changed forever when X-Men: The Animated Series debuted on television and touched millions hungry for something different. The series was unlike any cartoon that had come before it, exploring themes of prejudice and social justice. The characters were super, but they were also outsiders, underdogs. Kids everywhere could relate – as well as adults. “Assembled” recalls the birth of X-Men: The Animated Series and its revival thirty years later as X-Men ’97. Spend time with the original cast members, along with new voices, as they reveal the stories behind the classic show and its uncompromising continuation.

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (Season 3, five episodes)

Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life Season 2

Friday, May 24:

'The Beach Boys'

A celebration of the legendary band that revolutionized pop music, and the iconic, harmonious sound they created that personified the California dream, captivating fans for generations and generations to come. The documentary traces the band from humble family beginnings and features never-before-seen footage and all-new interviews with band members and other luminaries in the music business.

Doctor Who - Episode “73 Yards”

Tuesday, May 28:

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S4, six episodes)

Friday, May 31:

'Jim Henson: Idea Man'

Jim Henson: Idea Man takes us into the mind of this singular creative visionary, from his early years of puppeteering on local television to the worldwide success of Sesame Street, The Muppet Show, and beyond. Featuring unprecedented access to Jim’s personal archives, filmmaker Ron Howard brings us a fascinating and insightful look at a complex man whose boundless imagination inspired the world.