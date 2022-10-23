What's your favorite season? Are you a summer baby or a winter baby? Perhaps you prefer fall or spring? Whatever your favorite may be, a familiar feeling of dread always accompanies the change when it comes to an end. But movies have always had a way of making us feel better, especially when those winter blues come a knocking. We all have a comfort genre that we gravitate towards when we're in need of a good pick-me-up, and Disney movies are high on that list for millions.

From 2000s live-action Disney Channel originals like High School Musicaland Camp Rock to newer animated adventures like Luca and Moana, the wonderful world of Disney has been lifting spirits for decades. So if you're bummed about the end of summer and feeling the pull of those winter blues, there are plenty of live-action and animated adventures to delve into to keep the summer alive a little longer.

'Tangled' (2010)

2010s Tangled is a new take on the Brothers Grimm story of Rapunzel (voiced by Mandy Moore), but with a twist. Loosely based on the German fairytale, the film marked the 50th Disney animated feature. Its plot centers on Rapunzel, a young princess kidnapped as a baby and locked in a secluded tower for the magical healing powers her hair possesses, and Flynn Ryder (voiced by Zachary Levi), a thief who stumbles upon Rapunzel while running from guards.

The story follows the two on a journey through gorgeous visuals, beautiful backdrops, and arguably some of Disney's best songs from the 2010s decade. Fancy sunny scenery and some lovable characters? You can watch Tangled and its many sequels and spin-offs with Flynn, Rapunzel, Pascal, and Maximus on Disney+.

'The Little Mermaid' (1989)

1989s The Little Mermaid tells the fairytale story of Ariel, a young mermaid princess who longs to live among the human world above the water's depths. The movie has become one of Disney's most popular animated features of all time, earning critical acclaim for its phenomenal animation and music.

It's a Disney classic that'll never get old. Breathtaking visuals of oceanic beauty, earworm-inducing songs, and lovable characters make this a brilliant go-to. So if you're yearning for sunshine, sand, sea, and an all-around feel-good time, The Little Mermaid is a good choice. You can catch up with Sebastian, Flounder, and Ariel on Disney+.

'Recess: School's Out' (2001)

Okay, so maybe this one is just a bit of a nostalgic trip down memory lane, but how many of you grew up with T.J. Detweiler and the gang? Stemming from the Disney TV series, Recess: School's Out is the first of 4 films produced as spin-offs of the original show.

Its plot centers on T.J., Mikey, Vince, Gretchen, Gus, and Ashley as they attempt to thwart an evil plan to plunge the earth into the next ice age, thereby permanently getting rid of recess and forcing school kids inside all year round. It's cheesy, goofy, and has your stereotypical bad guy, but it's one many of us grew up with, albeit leaving us hoping our summer vacations would be just as adventurous. You can revisit the kids at Third Street School on Disney+.

'Camp Rock' (2008)

Where do you know Demi Lovato from? Is it her music career? Or maybe you know her from her early 2000s acting stint? For many people, the first interaction with the now pop star came in the 2008 DCOM Camp Rock, which marked the 73rd original movie from the network.

Camp Rock follows Demi's character, Mitchie, alongside the Jonas Brothers, AKA Connect 3 in the film, and others at a summer camp that focuses on those with a passion for music. Teen angst, great music, and a feel-good plot make this a great summer watch. You can catch up with the campers from Camp Rock on Disney+.

'Lilo And Stitch' (2002)

"Ohana means family. Family means nobody gets left behind. Or forgotten." This saying has become one of those Disney quotes that fans now use in their own lives. And it's also one of their most memorable. While Stitch has many movies, spin-offs, and tv series under his belt, the 2002 critically acclaimed box office success story is one the few from post-Renaissance era Disney.

Lilo and Stitch follows a young Hawaiian girl named Lilo on her adventures after adopting what she believes to be a dog. But that dog is actually an extraterrestrial being called Experiment 626 that she names Stitch. Being set in sunny Hawaii with backdrops of beautiful beaches and sunshine makes this a brilliant contender to keep those summer vibes alive all year round. You can watch Lilo and Stitch on Disney+.

'High School Musical 2' (2007)

Many of us likely grew up with Troy, Gabriella, Chad, Sharpay, and the kids of East High School, and the original 2000s movie holds a very nostalgic place in millions of hearts worldwide. Following the success of the first in the franchise, it prompted two other films, games, and a spin-off series that premiered on Disney+ in 2019.

Number two in the High School Musical series follows the Wildcats on their summer antics at Lava Springs Country Club. It's a classic go-to for an all-singing, all-dancing summer vacation with your favorite basketball team and co. The 70th Disney Channel Original Movie (DCOM) is available on Disney+.

'Moana' (2016)

While Moana takes inspiration from Polynesian myths, it is a completely original story from Disney. Popular among fans and critics alike, the film retains a 95% approval rating on the Tomatometer, making it the sixth most popular Disney feature film in the eyes of critics.

As one of Disney's latest and greatest feature-length success stories, Moana has a heartwarming plot and some lovable characters. It also takes place in a breathtakingly beautiful location in a Polynesian village surrounded by the ocean. Oceanic beauties and tropical islands make this a brilliant movie if you're in the mood for some sunshine and the beauty within nature itself. Moana is currently streaming on Disney+.

'Teen Beach Movie' (2013)

Starring Ross Lynch and Maia Mitchell, this 2013 Disney Channel original movie follows two teens sucked into a 60s movie musical called Wet Side Story. Upon realizing they will be released from the film once it ends, they play their roles and begin interacting with the cast. But when they inadvertently change the plot, things take a turn.

Teen Beach Movie is a parody of the iconic musical West Side Story. Jampacked with singing, dancing, sun, sand, sea, and everything in between, it makes for a feel-good summer adventure no matter what time of year it is. Teen Beach Movie and its sequel are available to stream on Disney+.

'Encanto' (2021)

Disney movies are renowned for their picturesque locations and breathtaking visuals in their animations and live-action projects. But combine that with a heartwarming story, some relatable characters, and a frontline focus on the importance of mental health awareness, and they've got a real winner.

Nominated for 90 awards and winning 40, including the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, Disney's Encanto is a phenomenal story of family, friendship, adventure, and an incredibly important message to take care of your mental health. And a soundtrack you'll have stuck in your head for weeks. You can catch up with the Madrigal family on Disney+.

'Luca' (2021)

Luca is one of Disney's latest animated success stories. Set in a gorgeous seaside town on the Italian Riviera, the entire film consists of breathtaking visuals that'll leave you with an urge to book a spontaneous flight to Italy.

A coming-of-age story, Luca takes audiences on a beautiful tale of friendship and adventure in the heart of stunning Italian scenery. Blue oceanic backdrops and all the sunshine you could want on top of its captivating plot make this a fantastic movie to keep those summer vibes alive all year round. Disney-Pixar's Luca is currently streaming on Disney+.

